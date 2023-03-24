Moody's assigns Aaa/VMIG 1 to Texas' general obligation Veterans Bonds, Series 2023; outlook stable

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa/VMIG 1 rating to the State of Texas's $250 million Veterans Bonds, Series 2023, to be issued through the Texas Veterans Land Board. The bonds are scheduled to price April 19. Moody's also maintains Aaa ratings on approximately $15 billion of state general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term Aaa general obligation rating, the same as Texas' Aaa issuer rating, reflects multiple strengths including a strong economy that in the long run will outpace the nation, robust population growth, strong reserves that provide a very healthy buffer to economic and revenue downturns, strong fiscal management and governance, and low bonded debt, offset by high long-term liabilities that are driven by a history of pension underfunding.

The short-term VMIG 1 portion of the rating is derived from (i) the credit quality of State Street Bank and Trust Company as provider of liquidity support in the form of a Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (Liquidity Facility) for the Bonds, (ii) the long-term rating of the Bonds and (iii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the issuer. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of Texas is stable. The state's economic fundamentals and reserve position are strong, but balancing the budget competes with the demand for education, transportation and pension funding in the fast-growing state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long-term rating: N/A

- Short-term rating: N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long-term rating: Departure from strong fiscal management practices

- Long-term rating: Departure from the state's statutory plan to increase pension contributions to keep its liabilities from growing and to pay down the liabilities of the Employees Retirement System on actuarial basis by 2054

- Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank providing liquidity support

- Short-term rating: A multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the state. If the board's funds are insufficient to pay principal and interest when due, the Texas constitution appropriates the first monies in the state treasury not otherwise constitutionally appropriated.

Liquidity support for tenders

Moody's short-term counterparty risk assessment of State Street Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is P-1(cr).

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend its payment obligation under the Liquidity Facility:

- upon the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Veterans' Land Board (the Board);

- upon imposition by the State or a governmental authority with appropriate jurisdiction of a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable extraordinary restriction on the Bonds or all debt on parity with the Bonds;

- if any provision of the Standby Bond Purchase Agreement or the Resolution related to payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds, Bank Bonds or all debt on parity with the Bonds, or the pledge of the full faith and credit of the State, in each case ceases to be valid and binding on the Board or the State, or is declared invalid or unenforceable;

- if the validity or enforceability of any provision of the Standby Bond Purchase

Agreement or the Resolution related to payment of principal of or interest on the Bonds, Bank Bonds or all debt on parity with the Bonds, or the pledge of the full faith and credit of the State shall be publicly contested by the Board or the State;

- if the State or the Board fails to pay principal of or interest on the Bonds or any debt on parity with the Bonds;

- if the long-term ratings assigned to the Bonds or any parity debt are suspended or withdrawn for credit-related reasons or reduced below investment grade by each rating agency then rating the Bonds;

- the dissolution or termination of the existence of the Board.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly mode and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to a fixed rate mode. The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender upon such interest rate conversion.

The Liquidity Facility is sized for the full principal of the Bonds plus 34 days of interest at 15%, the maximum rate on the Bonds.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day with seven days prior notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent. The Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender: (i) on a business day that is not less than five days nor greater than fifteen days prior to the expiration date or termination date of the Liquidity Facility; (ii) on the tenth day following receipt by the tender agent of a mandatory tender notice from the Bank stating that an event of default under the Liquidity Facility has occurred; (iii) upon conversion of the interest rate mode; and (iv) on a business day that is at least five days and no later than fifteen days prior to the effective date of a substitute Liquidity Facility. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing may not be released until the Liquidity Facility has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Purchase price payments for Bonds tendered will be paid from remarketing proceeds and, to the extent that remarketing proceeds are not sufficient, from a draw under the Liquidity Facility. Draws submitted by the tender agent to the Bank by 11:30 a.m. (New York City time) on a business day will be honored by 2:30 p.m. (New York City time) on such business day. The commitment will be reinstated following the remarketing of any Bonds purchased by the Bank.

The available commitment under the Liquidity Facility will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, April 19, 2030; (ii) the later of the date the Bank honors a drawing in connection with the conversion of the interest rate on all of the Bonds to the fixed rate or the business day following the conversion of all the Bonds to the fixed rate; (iii) the business day following the mandatory tender resulting from notice from the Bank of an event of default under the Liquidity Facility with direction to effect such mandatory tender; (iv) the date on which no Bonds are outstanding; (v) the later of the date on which the Bank honors a drawing in connection with the substitution of the Liquidity Facility or the business day immediately succeeding such substitution of the Liquidity Facility; or (v) upon an immediate termination event.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds are used to make home loans to Texas veterans.

PROFILE

Texas is the second largest state by population and has the second largest state gross domestic product. Per capita personal income is 98% of the US level and it has the eleventh highest poverty rate among the states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The principal methodology used in the short term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

