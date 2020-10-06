Moody's assigns Aaa(sf) to Colorado Housing & Finance Authority's Multi-Family/Project Class I Bonds, 2020 Series E; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns rating of Aaa(sf) to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's (the Authority) $24.6 million Multi-Family/Project Bonds Class I Bonds, 2020 Series E (Non-AMT) (sf). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa(sf) rating reflects the bond program's strong portfolio composition, solid loan performance, significantly strong and growing program asset to debt ratios (1.84x/1.18x for Class I/II bonds respectively, as of December 31, 2019 audited financial statements) and skilled program management. The outlook on the bonds is stable. In addition, Moody's maintains the Aaa(sf) and Aa2(sf) on all outstanding Class I and Class II bonds, respectively.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Program

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's outlook for the program is stable. We expect the portfolio composition, the solid overcollateralization and active management of Colorado Housing to protect the bond program from possible loan losses throughout all but the most severe real estate downturns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Class I: Not applicable

- Class II: Significant increase in asset-to-debt ratio above benchmark levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Class I: Radical shift in loan portfolio composition and credit quality; significant losses eroding program asset to debt ratios (PADR)

- Class II: Increases in benchmarks applied to loans in the portfolio in response to changes in credit quality also eroding program asset to debt ratios (PADR)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the revenues and assets pledged under the Multi-Family/ Project Bond Master Indenture dated March 1, 2000, as amended. The assets held under the Indenture include approximately $402 million of loans made to multifamily housing properties, small businesses and military housing properties. Class I bonds have a first lien interest on the revenues and assets pledged under the Indenture, and the Class II bonds have a second lien interest on the revenues and assets pledged under the Indenture. The Class III bonds are backed by the pledge of the general obligation of the Authority, and therefore carry the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's credit rating (currently A1/Stable). Currently, all Class III Bonds under the indenture have been called in full. As of June 1, 2020, Bonds issued under the Master Indenture were outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $481,020,000, with $323,825,000 outstanding as Class I Bonds and $157,195,000 outstanding as Class II Bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 Series E (Non-AMT) Bonds together with other available funds, are expected to be used to fund a loan for the "Clare Gardens Apartments", a 128-unit rental housing facility located in the city of Denver, Colorado.

The Clare Gardens Loan is expected to be endorsed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") for insurance by the Federal Housing Administration (the "Risk-Share Insurance") under Section 542(c) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1992.

PROFILE

The 2020 Series E Bonds are being issued pursuant to the Indenture and will be payable and secured by the Trust Estate as described herein. The Master Indenture provides for four classes of Obligations (which may be Bonds or Derivative Products) thereunder - Class I, Class II, Class III and Class IV Obligations. The 2020 Series E Bonds are Class I Obligations, payable from the revenues, assets and moneys pledged under the Indenture as described herein on an equal and ratable basis with all other Class I Obligations now or hereafter outstanding under the Master Indenture. Additional Obligations may be issued by the Authority under the Master Indenture in each of the four Classes and as general obligations of the Authority upon delivery of a Cash Flow Statement and satisfaction of certain other conditions as set forth in the Master Indenture. The Authority has no taxing power nor does it have the power to pledge the general credit or taxing power of the State of Colorado or any other political subdivision thereof (other than the general credit of the Authority, which general credit is not being pledged for the payment of the 2020 Series E Bonds).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Multifamily Methodology published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1041931. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

