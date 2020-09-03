Moody's assigns Aaa(sf) to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's Class I Bonds, 2020 Series G, H & I-1; outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa(sf) to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority's ("CHFA" or the "Authority") $4 million Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2020 Series G Class I Bonds (AMT) (sf), $47.5 million Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2020 Series H Class I Bonds (Non-AMT) (sf) and $35.7 million Single Family Mortgage Bonds, 2020 Series I-1 Class I Bonds (Taxable) (sf). Moody's also maintains the Aaa(sf)/Aa2(sf)/A1(sf) ratings with a stable outlook on all outstanding Class I, Class II and Class III bonds, respectively.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa(sf) rating on the Class I bonds reflects the bond program's strong portfolio composition, solid loan performance, significantly strong and growing asset to liability overcollateralization levels (1.28x PADR) as well as skilled program management.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Authority. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable to Class I bonds. Regarding Class II and Class III bonds, while an upgrade is not anticipated in the near-term, a significant improvement in risk profile, including reduction of the size of variable rate debt and related swaps, could put an upward pressure on Class II and Class III ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The ratings of the Class I, II and III bonds could come under pressure if the Indenture experiences a significant decline in asset-to-debt ratios and/or profitability, substantial downgrades of counterparties and/or other unforeseen events that lead to lower financial performance.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the revenues and assets pledged under the Single Family Mortgage Bonds Indenture dated October 1, 2001 (Master Indenture), as amended. The 2020 G, H and I-1 Bonds are being issued as Class I Obligations pursuant to the Indenture and will be payable and secured by the Trust Estate. Neither the 2020 G, H and I-1 Bonds are being issued as Class II, III or Class IV Obligations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 Series G, H, or I-1 Bonds (the "2020 Series DEF-1 Bonds"), together with other available funds, are expected to be used to redeem certain bonds of the Authority outstanding under the Master Indenture, make funds available to finance Mortgage Loans indirectly through the acquisition of certain portfolios of mortgage backed securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA MBS) as well as second mortgage loans, fund a deposit to the 2020 Series GHI-1 subaccount of the Revenue Fund and Debt Service Reserve Fund and to pay the costs of issuance in connection with the 2020 Series GHI-1 Bonds.

PROFILE

All Bonds and Auxiliary Obligations outstanding under the Master Indenture (other than Auxiliary Obligations which are General Obligations of the Authority) will be secured by and payable from all of the Authority's rights and interests in and to the revenues, assets and moneys pledged under the Master Indenture. In accordance with the Master Indenture, any Bonds or Auxiliary Obligations may be outstanding as Class I, Class II, Class III or Class IV Obligations and may also be designated as General Obligations of the Authority. As of August 1, 2020, Bonds issued under the Master Indenture were outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,096,574,147, including $985,874,147 of Class I Bonds, $75,280,000 of Class II Bonds and $35,420,000 of Class III Bonds. No Class IV Bonds were outstanding under the Master Indenture as of such date.

The 2020 G, H and I-1 Bonds are being issued as Class I Obligations pursuant to the Indenture and will be payable and secured by the Trust Estate as described herein. None of the 2020 G, H and I-1 Bonds are being issued as Class II, III or Class IV Obligations. The 2020 Series GHI-1 Bonds are not being designated as General Obligations of the Authority.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ferdinand Perrault

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Parsons

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

