Moody's assigns B1 CFR, Ba3 first-lien debt rating to Laureate upon return of capital indication; outlook stable

$910 million of newly rated debt
New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") assigned ratings
to Laureate Education, Inc. (NEW) ("Laureate"), including
a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default
rating, upon the for-profit higher-education provider's
announcement that it will be making a debt-financed distribution
to its shareholders. Moody's also assigned Ba3 instrument ratings
to both an existing $410 million, first-lien,
senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in late 2024 and a new,
$500 million, first-lien, senior secured term
loan maturing in early 2029. Proceeds from the new term loan will
be used for a return of capital to shareholders, either through
dividends or share repurchases, and to satisfy an estimated $14
million in transaction fees and expenses. Moody's has also
assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1, reflecting
the publicly traded company's very good liquidity. Laureate's
outlook is stable.
The proposed debt-funded distribution points to aggressive financial
strategy that the company, still significantly private-equity
owned despite its public company status, is willing to employ.
Governance considerations are therefore a driver of this ratings action.
Additionally, given an expected easing of social restrictions and
its favorable impact on students returning to campus, Moody's
views social considerations as a driver of this action as well.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Laureate Education, Inc. (NEW)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Laureate Education, Inc. (NEW)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Laureate's B1 CFR reflects the company's improved leverage and operational
focus as the result of using proceeds from asset divestitures over the
past several years to pay down debt. With nearly $1.1
billion in annual revenue, the company now provides its higher education
programs and services to students though its licensed universities and
higher education institutions in Mexico and Peru only. The $500
million of incremental term loan debt will more than double the company's
pro-forma Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
leverage, to nearly 3.1 times as of year-end 2021,
which is moderate for the B1 ratings category. And the EBITDA calculation
itself employs extensive add-backs that are a function of the sweeping
restructuring of the company over the years; there are addbacks for
heavy losses on debt extinguishment, asset impairment writedowns,
financial derivative losses and foreign exchange gains, and for
an ongoing excellence in process (EiP) program to adjust for, for
example, severance expenses and lease cancellation expenses that
have been incurred over the years. Moody's expects a meaningfully
more stable, streamlined operating platform over the next 12 to
18 months, and a dramatic decline in EiP adjustments as well,
such that the poor quality of earnings that weighs on the ratings will
improve. The rating also considers moderate risk stemming from
emerging markets and mismatched currency.
Laureate now focuses on the developing markets of Mexico and Peru,
which contribute equal amounts to its sizable, $1.1
billion revenue base. In these markets, a private,
non-government-supported payment model accounts for 97%
of tuition payments. The company historically demonstrated solid
enrollment growth in its institutions, which have come under pressure
due to the coronavirus outbreak. Student enrollments fell in 2020
by 8%, while revenue fell 15%, with a reversal
in 2021, when enrollment rebounded by 15%, and revenues
6%. As society emerges from the health pandemic, Moody's
believes Laureate will see enrollment growth again in 2022. Higher
enrollment, inflation-adjusted pricing, and expanding
capacity and utilization rates of Laureate's hybrid education model
should lead to mid-single-digit revenue growth this year.
Reputation risk is highly relevant to the education sector, and
to for-profit institutions in particular since an event that would
undermine the educator's reputation as an institution could harm the company's
operating metrics. Legal and regulatory challenges, if not
remedied, can present increased risk of operational deterioration
if specific institution licenses are withdrawn. Nevertheless,
the company must balance its duties to shareholders and profits with its
duties to students looking for a marketable degree and future job placement.
The B1 rating reflects Laureate's exposure to these legal, regulatory,
and practical challenges in the context of the company's operations
in a complex industry across two distinct jurisdictions.
Moody's assesses Laureate's liquidity as very good, as reflected
in the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The company
has carried unusually large cash balances in recent years, largely
as a result of asset sales. Cash at December 31, 2021 was
$325 million. A very large, $410 million revolving
credit facility, a holdover from when Laureate was a $4.0
billion-revenue company, continues to be undrawn.
Given its streamlining through asset sales, Laureate has a diminished
ability to resort to the sale of unencumbered assets, such as real
estate, as an alternative source of liquidity, as it has in
the recent past. Still, cash reserves, full revolver
access, and covenant flexibility support our strong liquidity assessment,
while free cash flow is subdued given heavy expenditures for leases for
the company's extensive physical infrastructure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for mid-single-digit
revenue growth over the next 12 to 18 months, corresponding with
an improvement in student enrollments, while financial leverage
moderates to below 2.5 times. Given high Moody's-adjusted
capital lease spending for an expanding infrastructure, free cash
flow will be modest for the B1 CFR, in the mid-single-digit
percentages. But given a strong starting point, balance sheet
cash will build and absent further dividends, remain very healthy
relative to the funded debt burden.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company can sustain moderate revenue
growth and margin improvement while maintaining at least good liquidity,
the latter supported by free cash flows that, as a percentage of
debt, are sustained above 5%. Moody's would
also expect an improvement in earnings quality and a demonstrated commitment
to restrained financial strategy with regard to acquisitions and additional
returns of shareholder capital.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weakening enrollments,
if Laureate cannot successfully improve its operating margins while continuing
to manage foreign currency risk, or if free cash flow deteriorates,
resulting in weaker liquidity. A downgrade could also be warranted
if debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 4.0 times for a sustained
period, or if the company engages in aggressive debt-funded
growth or in recurring large shareholder distributions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Laureate is based in Miami, Florida and operates a leading network
of five accredited universities in Mexico and Peru offering academic programs
to approximately 389,000 students at over 50 campuses and online
delivery. Moody's expects Laureate to generate 2022 revenue
of roughly $1.15 billion, a better than 5%
increase over anticipated 2021 revenue.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
These ratings are solicited.
