Moody's assigns B1 CFR and B2 secured note ratings to Enerflex; outlook positive

Toronto, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating, a B2 rating to the proposed $625 million first lien last out secured notes due 2027 and a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 to Enerflex Ltd. (Enerflex). The outlook is positive. This is the first time Moody's has rated Enerflex.

Proceeds from the notes issuance will be used to refinance existing debt at both Enerflex and Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P. (Exterran, B1 positive) in connection with the business combination of both companies in an all-share transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Enerflex Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

....Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture , Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Enerflex Ltd.

.... Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

On a pro-forma basis for the acquisition of Exterran, Enerflex's rating benefits from: (1) the maintenance of a conservative financial policy, including Moody's forecast for debt to EBITDA to be under 3x by year end 2024; (2) recurring revenue streams, including the high-margin rental business with a significant contribution from multi-year, fee-based contracts; (3) international geographic presence and vertical integration providing good revenue diversification and enhancing competitive capabilities; and (4) good liquidity.

Constraints include: (1) execution risks associated with the integration of Exterran; (2) inherent industry cyclicality exposing the company to pricing pressures on shorter-term contract renewals and periods of lower capital investment by industry players; (3) high capital intensity tied to large infrastructure projects weighing on free cash flow; and (4) exposure to geo-political and emerging market risks.

Enerflex's proposed $625 million first lien last out senior secured notes (due 2027) are rated B2, one notch below the corporate family rating, reflecting their junior position relative to the sizeable $700 million first lien first out secured revolver and $150 million Term Loan A (both due 2025) ranking ahead of them.

Enerflex's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3). Moody's estimates pro-forma sources as of Q2-22 total about $495 million, consisting of cash on hand of $50 million at transaction close, around $415 million available under the $700 million revolver expiring 2025 (comprised of drawings of about $160 million and letters of credit totaling nearly $130 million) and Moody's forecast for positive free cash flow of around $30 million through year end 2023. The Term Loan A amortizes by $10 million per quarter, beginning at the end of Q3-23. The company's secured revolver is subject to interest and leverage maintenance covenants, including net debt to EBITDA below 4.5x, stepping down to 4x as of Q4-23. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with all covenants. Enerflex has some flexibility to raise alternate source of liquidity through asset sales.

Enerflex's governance issuer profile score (IPS, G-3) is moderately negative. Governance risks are linked to financial policy with some risk related to leverage and potential future dividends, but mitigated by the company's diversified public ownership, low target leverage and Moody's expectation of a conservative M&A strategy post the integration of Exterran.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Enerflex with generate positive free cash flow and prioritizing debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA declines to under 3x by year end 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Enerflex establishes a strong execution and financial policy track record and keeps Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA under 3x, maintains positive free cash flow and a very good liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x, there is sustained negative free cash flow or financial policies become more aggressive.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enerflex primarily provides infrastructure and energy transition solutions to the natural gas production industry. The company is publicly listed on the TSX. During the last twelve months ended June 2022, the combined operations of Enerflex and Exterran generated $1.7 billion in revenues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Whitney Leavens

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

