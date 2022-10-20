Moody's assigns B1 CFR and issuer ratings to ComTransLeasing (Kazakhstan); outlook stable

London, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and B1 long-term issuer ratings to ComTransLeasing (CTL). The outlook on CTL is stable. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the Ba1.kz National Scale long-term issuer rating.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to CTL.

A full list of assigned ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CTL's B1 CFR reflects (1) the company's well established and protected niche in small tickets auto and agriculture equipment leasing in Kazakhstan; (2) its high-quality underlying leasing assets; (3) strong loss absorption buffer, supported by good capitalisation and internal revenue generation. At the same time the assigned CFR is constrained by (1) the company's appetite for rapid asset growth, (2) high reliance on limited sources of wholesale funding and (3) relatively low coverage of debt maturities by cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the company's business is concentrated on a limited number of products while its financial results may depend on the profit allocation strategies of the wider group, leading to their higher-than-average volatility.

CTL's CFR does not incorporate any rating uplift from its b1 standalone assessment. The assignment of CTL's long-term issuer ratings of B1 reflects the relative position of the company's unsecured obligations within the firm's overall debt capital structure, and the asset coverage of the debt.

CTL is a Kazakhstani private leasing company, one of the leaders in providing small ticket leasing, with a primary focus on agriculture equipment and vehicles. The company's portfolio and business are concentrated on equipment produced by few Russian trademarks. Roughly 70% of the lease portfolio is dominated by equipment of one Russian brand which makes it potentially susceptible to business continuity risk given technological sanctions imposed by the western countries.

Moody's expects CTL's profitability to remain strong in the next 12-18 months supported by its robust interest margins, low cost of risk and strengthened operating efficiency, also benefiting from higher scales. CTL has significantly improved its profitability with a net income as a percent of average managed assets of around 7% in 2021 compared to 3% in 2020 and 1% in 2019. Profitability has been volatile and to a large extent depends on the financial decisions of the wider group about the profit allocation among the CTL and its sister companies.

Moody's expects CTL's capital adequacy to remain robust in the next 12-18 months. Its strong internal capital generation will significantly offset planned rapid asset growth. The company's tangible common equity as a percent of tangible managed assets was around 25% as of the end of 2021, up from 19% in 2020 and will remain above 20% in the next 12-18 months.

Asset quality will remain a key credit strength for CTL in the next 12-18 months with problem loans (defined as Stage 3 finance lease agreements) representing less than 1% of the gross lease portfolio during the last three years. Small tickets of lease deals, comfortable loan to value ratios and effective use of the wider group distribution platform to sell foreclosed equipment will enable CTL to maintain good asset quality. At the same time, the appetite for high growth of the leasing book may partially impair asset quality when the lease book seasons but it will remain comfortable.

CTL's funding and liquidity profiles reflect its high reliance on a limited number of market funding sources exposing it to some degree of refinancing risk. By end-2022, its market funding will consist of loans from the two banks in roughly equal amounts. The company's policy to maximise return on assets lead to minimum liquidity buffers. Liquidity management policy relies on cashflow from its lease portfolio which benefits from high asset quality, good granularity and regular prepayments resulting in strong and predictable contractual cash flows.

The outlook on CTL is stable, reflecting our view that the company will maintain its profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy at good levels over the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

CTL faces environmental risks primarily because of its portfolio exposure to both carbon transition and physical climate risks. The company's business of leasing to agriculture producers exposes it to physical climate risk. Exposure to carbon transition risk stems from CTL's operations in carbon intensive economy. CTL is directly and indirectly exposed to social risks via its lending operations and counterparties. Risks related to societal and demographic trends reflect persistent social divisions that generate tensions, also triggered by perceptions of corruption and high income inequalities. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance deficiencies reflected in concentrated ownership and the overall country-specific factors in the rule of law and other governance practices are to some extent mitigated by strong financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CTL's ratings could be upgraded if the company diversifies its business to a wider array of products, demonstrates a reasonable track record of maintaining strong profitability and asset quality metrics, diversifies its funding and increases debt maturities coverage. The company's ratings could be downgraded if its asset quality, profitability and liquidity profile materially deteriorate. In addition, negative rating action could stem from CTL's rapid asset growth, which would exert significant pressure on its capital levels. Any significant business reduction due to dependence on a limited number of trademarks will also exert a downward pressure on the ratings. Change of liability structure towards higher proportion of secured debt would negatively affect ratings of unsecured obligations.

Headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, CTL's reported consolidated total assets of KZT 5.1 billion, equity of KZT 1.3 billion under audited IFRS in 2021. The company was established in 2010, as the leasing arm of Virazh Group (established in 1998): a vertically integrated holding, which operates a network of auto dealers and owns three domestic auto producers.

