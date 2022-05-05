Moody's assigns B1 CFR ratings to WMB Holdings, Inc.; outlook is stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns a first time corporate family rating ("CFR") rating of B1 and a probability of default rating of B1-PD to WMB Holdings, Inc. (dba "Corporation Services Company" or "CSC"). Moody's also assigned instrument ratings of B1 to the proposed first lien facilities at the borrower Corporation Service Company, which includes a $250 million revolver due 2027, a $1,000 million Euro denominated Term Loan A due 2027 and a $2,350 million first lien term loan B due 2029. The assignment of the ratings follows CSC's announced acquisition of Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust") (Ba2, RUR) that is expected to close this year. The acquisition will be funded with new debt and proceeds from the facilities will also refinance all existing debt. The outlook is stable.

CSC is privately owned and has been in the trust and corporate services ("T&CS") industry since 1899. Governance factors are considerations in the ratings and include the meaningful increase in leverage resulting from the debt-funded acquisition of Intertrust, track record of moderate financial policies that includes deleveraging and the concentrated ownership and board structure.

The following ratings were assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: WMB Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

..Issuer: Corporation Service Company

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

....Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WMB Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Corporation Service Company

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects the company's established position as one of the leading providers of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies, law firms, and financial institutions around the world in the T&CS market. CSC provides a wide range of services related to the business life cycle, starting from business entity formation to transaction execution to wind down of entities. CSC has a long history of operating in the industry and has grown by acquisitions that added capabilities to its suite of services. The services that it provides are very basic and essential in nature for corporations to operate and as such the company benefits from a very stable revenue base with a high proportion of recurring revenue. The rating is also supported by the expansion of the scale of the company via its acquisition of Intertrust N.V. (Ba2, RUR) that is expected to be completed this year. This acquisition adds several important, large jurisdictions and markets and significantly expands on the fund administration side of the sector, which will diversify revenue. Expanding to a global scale will also allow the company to increase its cross-selling opportunities to multinational customers. Moody's expects that CSC will be able to maintain its strong EBITDA margins in the 35%+ area and drive leverage down to 5.5x in the next 12-18 months from the expected opening leverage of 6.13x (Moody's adjusted and after expensing software development expenses). Free cash flow to debt is expected to be in the low single digit range after distributions to shareholders.

The ratings are constrained by leverage that is high for the rating category and the acquisitive nature of the company. Acquisitions have been mostly funded with internal cash flow for bolt on acquisitions although there have been a few debt-financed acquisitions in the past. Further constraining the ratings is the exposure to legal and compliance risk, which is a feature of the T&CS sector, and some cyclicality as the volume of business formation is partly dependent on M&A activity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for organic revenue growth in the low-single digit range over the next 12-18 months and stable EBITDA margins in the 35% - 38% range (Moody's adjusted and after expensing software development costs). Organic growth will be driven by underlying growth in business formations, capital markets activity and as operations at Intertrust improve under new management. Organic growth is also driven by cross-selling given the global reach of the company that is enhanced meaningfully as a result of the acquisition. Top line growth, stable profitability and debt amortization are expected to reduce leverage toward 5.5x over the next 12-18 months (Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects the demand for trust and corporate services and fund administration to remain stable given the essential nature of the business. The outlook also incorporates the assumption that the company will be able to maintain its market share in the industry. From a financial policy perspective, Moody's expects that the company will not change its dividend and share buyback policy and that there are no large debt funded acquisitions or distributions over the next 2-3 years.

Liquidity at CSC subsequent to the acquisition is expected to be good. Liquidity will be supported by expected cash and cash equivalents of approximately $250 million at the close of the transaction assuming a pro forma date of year end 2021. Moody's anticipates CSC will generate healthy free cash flow, with FCF/debt of 4% to 7% over the next 12-18 months. CSC's use of cash includes annual stock buybacks and distributions to equity holders; Moody's does not expect the company to change its stock buyback and distribution policies from the existing policy. A $250 million undrawn revolver due 2027 will provide additional liquidity.

The ratings for the first lien facilities incorporate CSC's overall probability of default, reflected in the B1-PDR, and the loss given default assessments for the term loans. The first lien revolver, term loan A and term loan B are rated B1, which is at the same level as the B1 CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD4. These ratings also reflect the one class capital structure of the company. The facilities are secured by all stock and assets (with a threshold for real estate) of material US entities and 65% of stock on foreign subsidiaries. The facilities are guaranteed by the parent and wholly owned restricted subsidiaries in the U.S. The guarantors account for approximately 62% of combined company revenue. The term loan B is not subject to any financial maintenance covenants. The revolver and term loan A are subject to a maximum Net First Lien Leverage of 6.0x with step-downs. We believe that the company will be able to comply with this covenant.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of approximately $650 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a pro forma Secured Net Leverage Ratio (after giving effect to the incremental term loans) does not exceed the pro forma Secured Net Leverage Ratio as of the closing date of the facilities. The borrower is permitted to incur incremental first lien debt in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed the greater of approximately $300 million and 50% of Consolidated EBITDA that has a maturity date prior to the term loan B but not before the maturity date of the revolver and term loan A.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit any unrestricted subsidiary from owning intellectual property material to the business, taken as a whole.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions which prohibit such releases if such subsidiary becomes non-wholly owned as the result of a disposition or issuance of equity to an affiliate, or such transaction was entered into primarily for the purpose of causing the subsidiary to cease to be a guarantor. There is a cap on debt that can be incurred by non-guarantors that is limited to the greater of $160 million and 25% of consolidated EBITDA.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the fact that consent of 100% of lenders will be required for amendments that will allow new debt to subordinate the obligations of the first lien term loans or subordinate the lien securing the first lien term loans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: (i) the company increases its operating scale and is able to maintain growth in revenue, (ii) Moody's expects debt to EBITDA leverage to be sustained below 4.0x and FCF to debt approaches 10% (all metrics Moody's adjusted and after expensing software development costs and distributions) and (iii) strong liquidity is maintained.

Ratings could be downgraded if: (i) Moody's expects a sustained decline in revenue that indicates erosion of demand for services or loss of market share, (ii) debt to EBITDA will be sustained at or above 5.5x and FCF to debt will be below 5% (all metrics Moody's adjusted and after expensing software development costs and distributions), (iii) liquidity deteriorates meaningfully, and (iv) financial policy changes where shareholder friendly policies such as higher dividends or share buybacks are adapted, or tolerance for higher leverage arises.

Governance is a key consideration in the ratings. Financial strategy is expected to be moderate given the ownership structure of CSC. CSC is owned by three families with equal share of the company. Employees do not own equity in the company. Leverage tolerance is lower than a financial sponsor and management's long term net leverage target is in the 2.5x-2.0x area (per management's calculation of leverage). The high opening leverage as a result of the acquisition of Intertrust can be considered as peak leverage. Historically, CSC has operated with very low leverage and Moody's expects the company to de-lever before any debt funded M&A. The company has always been very acquisitive, similar to its competitors, given the fragmented market. Acquisitions have been funded with internal cash flow and a few times with debt and the company has been able to integrate them without any impediments. The current management team has been in place for some time and have a track record of managing the company strategically. The board structure of the company presents some governance risk. The direction of the company is ultimately determined by the shareholder families who also control the board. There are ten board members that are representatives of the shareholders. As such the operations and strategy of the company is concentrated in a few hands/ families. Organizational structure will increase in complexity because of this acquisition since the company will have international subsidiaries.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware CSC provides business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies, law firms, and financial institutions around the world. The company operates in four business segments: Corporate &Legal Solutions, Digital Brand Services, Global Financial Markets, and Tax & Business Solutions. Intertrust is a similar T&CS solutions provider that is concentrated in Europe and provides fund and corporate services, capital market solutions, and private wealth and employee benefit solutions to multinationals, fund managers, financial institutions, and business entrepreneurs. CSC is privately owned by three families. For 2021, CSC generated approximately $874 million in net revenue and Intertrust generated $650 million in net revenue.

