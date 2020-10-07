Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Brightstar Corp.; outlook stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to Brightstar Corp. (New) ("Brightstar") with a corporate family rating ("CFR") of B1 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the issuer's proposed $420 million senior secured bond offering. The proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to partially fund the purchase of the a majority of the equity interests of Brightstar Global Group, Inc ("Brightstar Global"), the parent company of Brightstar, by Brightstar Capital Partners ("BCP"). The ratings outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brightstar's B1 CFR reflects the company's business risks and a relatively levered capital structure for its industry, with debt leverage of more than 2.5x. Additionally, Brightstar's ongoing operational rationalization as the company continues to exit low margin and unprofitable mobile device distribution businesses and streamlines its cost structure presents execution risks while competitive rivalry in the device protection sector and overall customer concentration add uncertainty. Brightstar's credit quality is also negatively impacted by corporate governance concerns given the company's concentrated ownership by BCP and SoftBank ("SoftBank"), particularly with respect to the potential for aggressive financial strategies such as incremental debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder distributions that could constrain deleveraging efforts.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. The impact on Brightstar's credit profile of the breadth and severity of this shock, particularly with respect to weak near term consumer spending trends for mobile handsets, negatively impact the company's near term operating prospects and weigh on its credit quality.

The risks associated with Brightstar's credit profile are partially offset by the company's solid market presence, scale, and long-standing relationships with large, blue chip customers. Additionally, the company currently benefits from a healthy liquidity position while its experienced management team seeks to bolster Brightstar's profitability and realize gradually improved free cash flow metrics.

The B2 rating for Brightstar's proposed senior secured bonds reflects the issuer's B1-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD5. These debt instruments are rated one notch below the CFR, taking into account the bonds' junior collateral position relative to Brightstar's unrated asset-based revolving credit facility which has a superior claim on the company's cash, receivables, and inventory.

Despite Moody's expectation for weak near term free cash flow trends, Brightstar's good liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately $351 million following the completion of the proposed financing, The company's liquidity is also bolstered by availability of approximately $175 million from Brightstar's $250 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a minimum 1x fixed charge covenant which Moody's does not expect to be in effect over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Brightstar's 2020 sales will decline significantly from 2019 levels as the company exits non-strategic businesses and should subsequently contract modestly in 2021 (on an adjusted basis). Despite cost rationalization efforts and an expected business mix shift towards higher margin device protection service offerings, Moody's believes the company will be challenged to generate meaningful EBITDA growth during this period, resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.5x in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Brightstar demonstrates meaningful improvement in its competitive position, demonstrates consistent revenue growth and operating margin improvement, generates annual free cash flow in excess of 10% of total debt, and adheres to conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Brightstar experiences deteriorating financial performance due to market share losses or meaningful margin erosion, resulting in sustained weak free cash flow generation. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if debt financed acquisitions or shareholder initiatives increase debt leverage above 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Brightstar, owned by BCP and SoftBank, is a global distributor of mobile devices and accessories as well as a provider of related services for these devices. Moody's expects the company to generate revenues, on an adjusted basis, of approximately $4.8 billion over the next 12 months.

