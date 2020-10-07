Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Brightstar Corp.; outlook stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings to Brightstar
Corp. (New) ("Brightstar") with a corporate family
rating ("CFR") of B1 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") of B1-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the issuer's proposed
$420 million senior secured bond offering. The proceeds
from this debt issuance will be used to partially fund the purchase of
the a majority of the equity interests of Brightstar Global Group,
Inc ("Brightstar Global"), the parent company of Brightstar,
by Brightstar Capital Partners ("BCP"). The ratings
outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Brightstar Corp. (New)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brightstar Corp. (New)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Brightstar's B1 CFR reflects the company's business risks and a
relatively levered capital structure for its industry, with debt
leverage of more than 2.5x. Additionally, Brightstar's
ongoing operational rationalization as the company continues to exit low
margin and unprofitable mobile device distribution businesses and streamlines
its cost structure presents execution risks while competitive rivalry
in the device protection sector and overall customer concentration add
uncertainty. Brightstar's credit quality is also negatively
impacted by corporate governance concerns given the company's concentrated
ownership by BCP and SoftBank ("SoftBank"), particularly
with respect to the potential for aggressive financial strategies such
as incremental debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder distributions
that could constrain deleveraging efforts.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications
of public health and safety. The impact on Brightstar's credit
profile of the breadth and severity of this shock, particularly
with respect to weak near term consumer spending trends for mobile handsets,
negatively impact the company's near term operating prospects and
weigh on its credit quality.
The risks associated with Brightstar's credit profile are partially
offset by the company's solid market presence, scale, and
long-standing relationships with large, blue chip customers.
Additionally, the company currently benefits from a healthy liquidity
position while its experienced management team seeks to bolster Brightstar's
profitability and realize gradually improved free cash flow metrics.
The B2 rating for Brightstar's proposed senior secured bonds reflects
the issuer's B1-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD")
assessment of LGD5. These debt instruments are rated one notch
below the CFR, taking into account the bonds' junior collateral
position relative to Brightstar's unrated asset-based revolving
credit facility which has a superior claim on the company's cash,
receivables, and inventory.
Despite Moody's expectation for weak near term free cash flow trends,
Brightstar's good liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash balance
of approximately $351 million following the completion of the proposed
financing, The company's liquidity is also bolstered by availability
of approximately $175 million from Brightstar's $250
million asset-based revolving credit facility. The revolving
credit facility has a springing covenant based on a minimum 1x fixed charge
covenant which Moody's does not expect to be in effect over the
next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Brightstar's 2020
sales will decline significantly from 2019 levels as the company exits
non-strategic businesses and should subsequently contract modestly
in 2021 (on an adjusted basis). Despite cost rationalization efforts
and an expected business mix shift towards higher margin device protection
service offerings, Moody's believes the company will be challenged
to generate meaningful EBITDA growth during this period, resulting
in debt/EBITDA remaining above 2.5x in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Brightstar demonstrates meaningful improvement
in its competitive position, demonstrates consistent revenue growth
and operating margin improvement, generates annual free cash flow
in excess of 10% of total debt, and adheres to conservative
financial policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if Brightstar experiences deteriorating
financial performance due to market share losses or meaningful margin
erosion, resulting in sustained weak free cash flow generation.
Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if debt financed acquisitions
or shareholder initiatives increase debt leverage above 3.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Brightstar, owned by BCP and SoftBank, is a global distributor
of mobile devices and accessories as well as a provider of related services
for these devices. Moody's expects the company to generate
revenues, on an adjusted basis, of approximately $4.8
billion over the next 12 months.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653