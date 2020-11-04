Moody's assigns B1 CFR to CME's new parent company (TV Bidco B.V.); outlook stable

Madrid, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to TV Bidco B.V. (TV Bidco), the parent of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central and Eastern European countries. Following the acquisition of CME by PPF Group N.V. (PPF), a Czech investment company focused on telecommunications, real estate, banking and financial services, TV Bidco will become the 100% owner and new top company within the restricted group issuing consolidated financial statements for CME's operating subsidiaries.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the B1 CFR and B1-PD PDR of CME, the previous top company within the restricted group.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 13 October 2020 PPF announced the completion of the acquisition of CME [1], which was funded with a €1,100 million term loan A (TLA) due 2025 and an equity contribution of around €800 million. The group also secured a new €50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. CME's outstanding debt was repaid in full on 13 October 2020.

Moody's estimates that under the new capital structure, leverage will increase to 5.1x in 2020 and 4.3x in 2021 from 2.8x in 2019. The increase in leverage is driven by approximately $600 million of incremental debt raised by the new owner to fund the acquisition. Moody's estimates EBITDA in 2020 is likely to remain broadly unchanged year-on-year at around $235 million.

This material increase in leverage to fund the acquisition, as well as the de-listing of the company from the NASDAQ and into private ownership, which will result in less transparency than publicly listed companies, are corporate governance considerations that Moody's has factored in this rating action.

While initial leverage post-transaction will be slightly above the 4.75x maximum tolerance for the B1 rating category, Moody's derives comfort from the company's strong free cash flow generation of around $115 million per annum, that drives visible deleveraging prospects, good track record of operating performance, and its adequate liquidity profile. The rating agency expects leverage to reduce below 4.75x by the end of 2021 driven by significant reduction in corporate costs, disciplined cost controls and efficiency measures. While the company will need to develop a track record of operating under the financial policies established by the new owner, PPF, Moody's derives comfort on the path of deleveraging owing to the annual mandatory debt repayments of the TLA and the limitations in the form of restrictive covenants included in the documentation.

The company is highly dependent on advertising revenue (around 75% of total revenue) which is in turn highly correlated with general economic conditions. Moody's expects challenging macroeconomic environment to continue in all countries where CME operates over the next 12 months, putting pressure on the company's top line growth. In addition, the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is affecting significantly some of CME's core markets, with the subsequent impact on consumer behavior and potentially on advertising budgets.

However, CME's operating performance was resilient in the first 9 months of 2020. Despite a drop in revenue, OIBDA remained broadly stable year-on-year owing to the company's cost containment efforts. Following the strategic shift toward local content investments and away from US productions, the company has more discretion regarding the size and timing of its investments in content, and mitigates, to some extent, earnings volatility in a scenario of lower advertising spending. In addition, the company benefits from increased contribution from more stable carriage fees.

CME has a leading market position, in terms of audience share, in each of the five countries where it operates, both throughout the day and in prime time. This is mainly because of a good multichannel strategy, brand strength, and a particular focus on the development and production of local content. This allows the company to command a price premium with respect to its competitors and positions CME favorably such that it continues to capture a large share of the TV advertising market in CEE.

TV Bidco's rating reflects the strong operating and financial performance of its operating companies over the last few years; a solid market positioning, with leading audience and market shares in all operating segments; high and recurring free cash flow (FCF) generation; good deleveraging prospects and the new management's commitment to reach a target net leverage of 3.25x; improved revenue visibility because of higher carriage and subscription fees and more flexible cost structure than in the previous economic downturn, largely because of the shift to local content and away from Hollywood studios.

The rating also factors in the high exposure to the cyclical advertising market; the uncertainty around the magnitude and timing of the operating disruptions related to the coronavirus; the rapid macroeconomic deterioration in all countries where the company operates and the more aggressive financial policy under the new ownership, which added around 2.3x of additional Moody's adjusted gross leverage to fund the acquisition of CME.

LIQUIDITY

CME's liquidity profile is good. It is supported by a cash balance of $80 million after PPF acquisition, €50 million of availability under the new RCF and Moody's estimate of an annual free cash flow generation of around $115 million in 2020. Moody's estimates that these sources are enough to meet its cash requirements over the next 12-18 months, including annual debt amortization of around €55 million.

CME does not have any large debt maturity repayment until April 2025 when the outstanding debt under the TLA is due. The loan documentation restricts dividend payments if consolidated net leverage is above 3.25x and the cash balance within the group is not at least 35% of EBITDA, however, there is a dividend payment carve out of €25 million per year. The company is subject to two maintenance financial covenants, an interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x and a net consolidated leverage of 5.85x at transaction closing with linear step downs of 0.25x per quarter until it gets to 4.0x in March 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is one notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting the 65% family recovery rate assumption for capital structures that consist of only bank credit facilities with strong covenant packages.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that while CME's metrics will initially be weak for the rating, the rating agency expects that Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will decrease below 4.75x by year end 2021 while operating performance continues to be resilient and free cash flow generation strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is possible if CME's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains sustainably below 3.5x and its adjusted FCF/gross debt increases towards 7%-10% on a sustained basis. However, upward pressure is limited at this point given that the company's financial policy is to operate with leverage (on a reported net debt to EBITDA basis) of 3.25x. Negative rating pressure could develop if earnings deteriorate or the company enters into large debt-financed acquisitions leading to Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remaining sustainably above 4.75x, adjusted FCF/gross debt decreases below 5% on a sustained basis or liquidity deteriorates. Moody's has slightly tightened the downward ratio threshold to 4.75x from 5.0x pre-transaction to bring it closer to peers following the sale of the company by its former majority shareholder, AT&T Inc. (Baa2 stable).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: TV Bidco B.V.

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Withdrawals:

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating (Foreign Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TV Bidco B.V. is the ultimate parent of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central and Eastern European countries. Launched in 1994, CME operates 30 TV channels serving a population of around 45 million people. In the last 12 months ended in June 2020, the group generated revenue and OIBDA of $644 million and $228 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 13-Oct-2020 (https://www.cetv-net.com/about-cme/company-news-and-policies/press-releases/press-release-details/2020/PPF-Group-Completes-CME-Acquisition/default.aspx)

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

