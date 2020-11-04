Moody's assigns B1 CFR to CME's new parent company (TV Bidco B.V.); outlook stable

Madrid, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) to TV Bidco B.V. (TV Bidco),
the parent of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME),
a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central
and Eastern European countries. Following the acquisition of CME
by PPF Group N.V. (PPF), a Czech investment company
focused on telecommunications, real estate, banking and financial
services, TV Bidco will become the 100% owner and new top
company within the restricted group issuing consolidated financial statements
for CME's operating subsidiaries.
Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the B1 CFR and B1-PD
PDR of CME, the previous top company within the restricted group.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 13 October 2020 PPF announced the completion of the acquisition of
CME [1], which was funded with a €1,100 million
term loan A (TLA) due 2025 and an equity contribution of around €800
million. The group also secured a new €50 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) due 2025. CME's outstanding debt was
repaid in full on 13 October 2020.
Moody's estimates that under the new capital structure, leverage
will increase to 5.1x in 2020 and 4.3x in 2021 from 2.8x
in 2019. The increase in leverage is driven by approximately $600
million of incremental debt raised by the new owner to fund the acquisition.
Moody's estimates EBITDA in 2020 is likely to remain broadly unchanged
year-on-year at around $235 million.
This material increase in leverage to fund the acquisition, as well
as the de-listing of the company from the NASDAQ and into private
ownership, which will result in less transparency than publicly
listed companies, are corporate governance considerations that Moody's
has factored in this rating action.
While initial leverage post-transaction will be slightly above
the 4.75x maximum tolerance for the B1 rating category, Moody's
derives comfort from the company's strong free cash flow generation of
around $115 million per annum, that drives visible deleveraging
prospects, good track record of operating performance, and
its adequate liquidity profile. The rating agency expects leverage
to reduce below 4.75x by the end of 2021 driven by significant
reduction in corporate costs, disciplined cost controls and efficiency
measures. While the company will need to develop a track record
of operating under the financial policies established by the new owner,
PPF, Moody's derives comfort on the path of deleveraging owing
to the annual mandatory debt repayments of the TLA and the limitations
in the form of restrictive covenants included in the documentation.
The company is highly dependent on advertising revenue (around 75%
of total revenue) which is in turn highly correlated with general economic
conditions. Moody's expects challenging macroeconomic environment
to continue in all countries where CME operates over the next 12 months,
putting pressure on the company's top line growth. In addition,
the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is affecting significantly
some of CME's core markets, with the subsequent impact on
consumer behavior and potentially on advertising budgets.
However, CME's operating performance was resilient in the
first 9 months of 2020. Despite a drop in revenue, OIBDA
remained broadly stable year-on-year owing to the company's
cost containment efforts. Following the strategic shift toward
local content investments and away from US productions, the company
has more discretion regarding the size and timing of its investments in
content, and mitigates, to some extent, earnings volatility
in a scenario of lower advertising spending. In addition,
the company benefits from increased contribution from more stable carriage
fees.
CME has a leading market position, in terms of audience share,
in each of the five countries where it operates, both throughout
the day and in prime time. This is mainly because of a good multichannel
strategy, brand strength, and a particular focus on the development
and production of local content. This allows the company to command
a price premium with respect to its competitors and positions CME favorably
such that it continues to capture a large share of the TV advertising
market in CEE.
TV Bidco's rating reflects the strong operating and financial performance
of its operating companies over the last few years; a solid market
positioning, with leading audience and market shares in all operating
segments; high and recurring free cash flow (FCF) generation;
good deleveraging prospects and the new management's commitment
to reach a target net leverage of 3.25x; improved revenue
visibility because of higher carriage and subscription fees and more flexible
cost structure than in the previous economic downturn, largely because
of the shift to local content and away from Hollywood studios.
The rating also factors in the high exposure to the cyclical advertising
market; the uncertainty around the magnitude and timing of the operating
disruptions related to the coronavirus; the rapid macroeconomic deterioration
in all countries where the company operates and the more aggressive financial
policy under the new ownership, which added around 2.3x of
additional Moody's adjusted gross leverage to fund the acquisition
of CME.
LIQUIDITY
CME's liquidity profile is good. It is supported by a cash balance
of $80 million after PPF acquisition, €50 million of
availability under the new RCF and Moody's estimate of an annual free
cash flow generation of around $115 million in 2020. Moody's
estimates that these sources are enough to meet its cash requirements
over the next 12-18 months, including annual debt amortization
of around €55 million.
CME does not have any large debt maturity repayment until April 2025 when
the outstanding debt under the TLA is due. The loan documentation
restricts dividend payments if consolidated net leverage is above 3.25x
and the cash balance within the group is not at least 35% of EBITDA,
however, there is a dividend payment carve out of €25 million
per year. The company is subject to two maintenance financial covenants,
an interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x and a net consolidated
leverage of 5.85x at transaction closing with linear step downs
of 0.25x per quarter until it gets to 4.0x in March 2023.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2-PD PDR is one notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting the
65% family recovery rate assumption for capital structures that
consist of only bank credit facilities with strong covenant packages.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects that while CME's metrics will initially
be weak for the rating, the rating agency expects that Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage will decrease below 4.75x by year end 2021 while
operating performance continues to be resilient and free cash flow generation
strong.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is possible if CME's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
remains sustainably below 3.5x and its adjusted FCF/gross debt
increases towards 7%-10% on a sustained basis.
However, upward pressure is limited at this point given that the
company's financial policy is to operate with leverage (on a reported
net debt to EBITDA basis) of 3.25x. Negative rating pressure
could develop if earnings deteriorate or the company enters into large
debt-financed acquisitions leading to Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage remaining sustainably above 4.75x, adjusted FCF/gross
debt decreases below 5% on a sustained basis or liquidity deteriorates.
Moody's has slightly tightened the downward ratio threshold to 4.75x
from 5.0x pre-transaction to bring it closer to peers following
the sale of the company by its former majority shareholder, AT&T
Inc. (Baa2 stable).
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: TV Bidco B.V.
Assignments:
....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
Withdrawals:
....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating (Foreign Currency),
Withdrawn, previously rated B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
TV Bidco B.V. is the ultimate parent of Central European
Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), a leading free-to-air
broadcaster operating in five Central and Eastern European countries.
Launched in 1994, CME operates 30 TV channels serving a population
of around 45 million people. In the last 12 months ended in June
2020, the group generated revenue and OIBDA of $644 million
and $228 million, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 13-Oct-2020 (https://www.cetv-net.com/about-cme/company-news-and-policies/press-releases/press-release-details/2020/PPF-Group-Completes-CME-Acquisition/default.aspx)
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
