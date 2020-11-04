Moody's assigns B1 CFR to CME's new parent company (TV Bidco B.V.); outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B1 CFR to CME's new parent company (TV Bidco B.V.); outlook stable

04 Nov 2020

Madrid, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to TV Bidco B.V. (TV Bidco), the parent of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central and Eastern European countries. Following the acquisition of CME by PPF Group N.V. (PPF), a Czech investment company focused on telecommunications, real estate, banking and financial services, TV Bidco will become the 100% owner and new top company within the restricted group issuing consolidated financial statements for CME's operating subsidiaries.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the B1 CFR and B1-PD PDR of CME, the previous top company within the restricted group.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 13 October 2020 PPF announced the completion of the acquisition of CME [1], which was funded with a €1,100 million term loan A (TLA) due 2025 and an equity contribution of around €800 million. The group also secured a new €50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. CME's outstanding debt was repaid in full on 13 October 2020.

Moody's estimates that under the new capital structure, leverage will increase to 5.1x in 2020 and 4.3x in 2021 from 2.8x in 2019. The increase in leverage is driven by approximately $600 million of incremental debt raised by the new owner to fund the acquisition. Moody's estimates EBITDA in 2020 is likely to remain broadly unchanged year-on-year at around $235 million.

This material increase in leverage to fund the acquisition, as well as the de-listing of the company from the NASDAQ and into private ownership, which will result in less transparency than publicly listed companies, are corporate governance considerations that Moody's has factored in this rating action.

While initial leverage post-transaction will be slightly above the 4.75x maximum tolerance for the B1 rating category, Moody's derives comfort from the company's strong free cash flow generation of around $115 million per annum, that drives visible deleveraging prospects, good track record of operating performance, and its adequate liquidity profile. The rating agency expects leverage to reduce below 4.75x by the end of 2021 driven by significant reduction in corporate costs, disciplined cost controls and efficiency measures. While the company will need to develop a track record of operating under the financial policies established by the new owner, PPF, Moody's derives comfort on the path of deleveraging owing to the annual mandatory debt repayments of the TLA and the limitations in the form of restrictive covenants included in the documentation.

The company is highly dependent on advertising revenue (around 75% of total revenue) which is in turn highly correlated with general economic conditions. Moody's expects challenging macroeconomic environment to continue in all countries where CME operates over the next 12 months, putting pressure on the company's top line growth. In addition, the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is affecting significantly some of CME's core markets, with the subsequent impact on consumer behavior and potentially on advertising budgets.

However, CME's operating performance was resilient in the first 9 months of 2020. Despite a drop in revenue, OIBDA remained broadly stable year-on-year owing to the company's cost containment efforts. Following the strategic shift toward local content investments and away from US productions, the company has more discretion regarding the size and timing of its investments in content, and mitigates, to some extent, earnings volatility in a scenario of lower advertising spending. In addition, the company benefits from increased contribution from more stable carriage fees.

CME has a leading market position, in terms of audience share, in each of the five countries where it operates, both throughout the day and in prime time. This is mainly because of a good multichannel strategy, brand strength, and a particular focus on the development and production of local content. This allows the company to command a price premium with respect to its competitors and positions CME favorably such that it continues to capture a large share of the TV advertising market in CEE.

TV Bidco's rating reflects the strong operating and financial performance of its operating companies over the last few years; a solid market positioning, with leading audience and market shares in all operating segments; high and recurring free cash flow (FCF) generation; good deleveraging prospects and the new management's commitment to reach a target net leverage of 3.25x; improved revenue visibility because of higher carriage and subscription fees and more flexible cost structure than in the previous economic downturn, largely because of the shift to local content and away from Hollywood studios.

The rating also factors in the high exposure to the cyclical advertising market; the uncertainty around the magnitude and timing of the operating disruptions related to the coronavirus; the rapid macroeconomic deterioration in all countries where the company operates and the more aggressive financial policy under the new ownership, which added around 2.3x of additional Moody's adjusted gross leverage to fund the acquisition of CME.

LIQUIDITY

CME's liquidity profile is good. It is supported by a cash balance of $80 million after PPF acquisition, €50 million of availability under the new RCF and Moody's estimate of an annual free cash flow generation of around $115 million in 2020. Moody's estimates that these sources are enough to meet its cash requirements over the next 12-18 months, including annual debt amortization of around €55 million.

CME does not have any large debt maturity repayment until April 2025 when the outstanding debt under the TLA is due. The loan documentation restricts dividend payments if consolidated net leverage is above 3.25x and the cash balance within the group is not at least 35% of EBITDA, however, there is a dividend payment carve out of €25 million per year. The company is subject to two maintenance financial covenants, an interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x and a net consolidated leverage of 5.85x at transaction closing with linear step downs of 0.25x per quarter until it gets to 4.0x in March 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD PDR is one notch below the B1 CFR, reflecting the 65% family recovery rate assumption for capital structures that consist of only bank credit facilities with strong covenant packages.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that while CME's metrics will initially be weak for the rating, the rating agency expects that Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will decrease below 4.75x by year end 2021 while operating performance continues to be resilient and free cash flow generation strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is possible if CME's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains sustainably below 3.5x and its adjusted FCF/gross debt increases towards 7%-10% on a sustained basis. However, upward pressure is limited at this point given that the company's financial policy is to operate with leverage (on a reported net debt to EBITDA basis) of 3.25x. Negative rating pressure could develop if earnings deteriorate or the company enters into large debt-financed acquisitions leading to Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remaining sustainably above 4.75x, adjusted FCF/gross debt decreases below 5% on a sustained basis or liquidity deteriorates. Moody's has slightly tightened the downward ratio threshold to 4.75x from 5.0x pre-transaction to bring it closer to peers following the sale of the company by its former majority shareholder, AT&T Inc. (Baa2 stable).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: TV Bidco B.V.

Assignments:

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Withdrawals:

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating (Foreign Currency), Withdrawn, previously rated B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TV Bidco B.V. is the ultimate parent of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central and Eastern European countries. Launched in 1994, CME operates 30 TV channels serving a population of around 45 million people. In the last 12 months ended in June 2020, the group generated revenue and OIBDA of $644 million and $228 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 13-Oct-2020 (https://www.cetv-net.com/about-cme/company-news-and-policies/press-releases/press-release-details/2020/PPF-Group-Completes-CME-Acquisition/default.aspx)

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Victor Garcia, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com