Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Doman; outlook stable

Approximately CAD385 million of newly rated debt

Toronto, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. ("Doman") including B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating, B3 senior unsecured notes rating, and SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating. The outlook is stable.

The B3 rating on the company's CAD60 million and CAD325 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023 and 2026, respectively, are two notches below the B1 CFR, reflecting the noteholders' subordinate position in the company's capital structure behind the secured CAD500 million asset based revolving credit facility maturing in 2024 (unrated).

Assignments:

..Issuer: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Doman's B1 CFR is supported by (1) strong market positions in the Canadian building materials distribution and North American pressure treated lumber, (2) good geographical diversification with some vertical integration, (3) good industry fundamentals with decent long-term growth prospect, (4) Moody's expectation that leverage will be around 4.9x in the next 12-18 months as wood products demand and prices decline from higher than normal levels. Doman's CFR is constrained by (1) concentration in the North American renovation, repair and remodel end market (primarily decking and fencing), (2) exposure to sudden and sharp drops in wood products prices that negatively impact its building materials distribution business segment, (3) potential integration and financial challenges as the company pursues growth through acquisitions, (4) low operating margins mainly driven by its building materials distribution segment, and (5) adequate liquidity.

Doman has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) with about CAD103 million of liquidity sources to cover about CAD35 million of mandatory debt obligations over the next four quarters. Sources of liquidity consist of CAD4.4 million of cash (as of June 2021), CAD83.5 million of availability under its CAD500 million revolving credit facility maturing in December 2024, and Moody's expected positive free cash flow of about CAD15 million (after regular dividends) in 2022. Doman has a minimum springing fixed charges covenant of 1x if revolver availability falls below a certain threshold and we don't expect the covenant to be applicable in the next 4 quarters. Most of the company's assets are encumbered.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Doman will maintain good operating performance and adequate liquidity over the next 4 quarters. Moody's also expects the company's earnings over the next 12-18 months will decline compared to prior period, mainly driven by the expected decline in wood product demand and prices from strong levels witnessed in the first half of the year, resulting in leverage of about 4.9x by end of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

- Maintain strong credit metrics such that leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) is sustained below 4.5x (projected to be around 4.9x in 2022), and RCF/adjusted debt is sustained above 10% (projected to be around 10% in 2022) based on Moody's forward view.

- Improve and maintain good liquidity, with consistent positive free cash flow generation.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

- Leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) is sustained above 5.5x (projected to be around 4.9x in 2022), or RCF/adjusted debt is sustained below 5% (projected to be around 10% in 2022) based on Moody's forward view.

- Weakening in liquidity, possibly due to sustained negative free cash flow.

As a public company, Doman have established and clear reporting practices. Although the company does not have a public leverage target, Moody's expect the company to direct most of its internally generated free cash flow towards improving leverage following the Hixson Lumber Sales acquisition. The governance consideration also includes the material ownership by the company's founder.

Environmental risk exposure is moderate for Doman. The company's manufacturing facilities are exposed to operational disruption arising from floods, wildfires, and tropical storms. The company is also exposed to pollution risks at its lumber treatment facilities and lumber mills which could result in clean-up costs. Social risk exposure for Doman is moderate as it primarily relates to reliance human capital and health and safety given the use of heavy machinery.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Doman Building Materials is a distributor of building materials and home renovation products with about 28 distribution centers across Canada, US mainland and Hawaii. The company is also a leading producer of pressure treated wood products in North America with about 7 treatment facilities in Canada and 22 treatment facilities in US with a combined capacity of about 2 billion board feet. Doman's pro forma revenue for 2020 was CAD2.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

