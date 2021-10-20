Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Doman; outlook stable

Approximately CAD385 million of newly rated debt
Toronto, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
first time ratings to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. ("Doman")
including B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability
of default rating, B3 senior unsecured notes rating, and SGL-3
speculative grade liquidity rating. The outlook is stable.
The B3 rating on the company's CAD60 million and CAD325 million
senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023 and 2026, respectively,
are two notches below the B1 CFR, reflecting the noteholders'
subordinate position in the company's capital structure behind the
secured CAD500 million asset based revolving credit facility maturing
in 2024 (unrated).
Assignments:
..Issuer: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Doman's B1 CFR is supported by (1) strong market positions in the
Canadian building materials distribution and North American pressure treated
lumber, (2) good geographical diversification with some vertical
integration, (3) good industry fundamentals with decent long-term
growth prospect, (4) Moody's expectation that leverage will
be around 4.9x in the next 12-18 months as wood products
demand and prices decline from higher than normal levels. Doman's
CFR is constrained by (1) concentration in the North American renovation,
repair and remodel end market (primarily decking and fencing), (2)
exposure to sudden and sharp drops in wood products prices that negatively
impact its building materials distribution business segment, (3)
potential integration and financial challenges as the company pursues
growth through acquisitions, (4) low operating margins mainly driven
by its building materials distribution segment, and (5) adequate
liquidity.
Doman has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) with about CAD103 million
of liquidity sources to cover about CAD35 million of mandatory debt obligations
over the next four quarters. Sources of liquidity consist of CAD4.4
million of cash (as of June 2021), CAD83.5 million of availability
under its CAD500 million revolving credit facility maturing in December
2024, and Moody's expected positive free cash flow of about
CAD15 million (after regular dividends) in 2022. Doman has a minimum
springing fixed charges covenant of 1x if revolver availability falls
below a certain threshold and we don't expect the covenant to be
applicable in the next 4 quarters. Most of the company's
assets are encumbered.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Doman will
maintain good operating performance and adequate liquidity over the next
4 quarters. Moody's also expects the company's earnings
over the next 12-18 months will decline compared to prior period,
mainly driven by the expected decline in wood product demand and prices
from strong levels witnessed in the first half of the year, resulting
in leverage of about 4.9x by end of 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
- Maintain strong credit metrics such that leverage (adjusted debt
to EBITDA) is sustained below 4.5x (projected to be around 4.9x
in 2022), and RCF/adjusted debt is sustained above 10% (projected
to be around 10% in 2022) based on Moody's forward view.
- Improve and maintain good liquidity, with consistent positive
free cash flow generation.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
- Leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) is sustained above 5.5x
(projected to be around 4.9x in 2022), or RCF/adjusted debt
is sustained below 5% (projected to be around 10% in 2022)
based on Moody's forward view.
- Weakening in liquidity, possibly due to sustained negative
free cash flow.
As a public company, Doman have established and clear reporting
practices. Although the company does not have a public leverage
target, Moody's expect the company to direct most of its internally
generated free cash flow towards improving leverage following the Hixson
Lumber Sales acquisition. The governance consideration also includes
the material ownership by the company's founder.
Environmental risk exposure is moderate for Doman. The company's
manufacturing facilities are exposed to operational disruption arising
from floods, wildfires, and tropical storms. The company
is also exposed to pollution risks at its lumber treatment facilities
and lumber mills which could result in clean-up costs. Social
risk exposure for Doman is moderate as it primarily relates to reliance
human capital and health and safety given the use of heavy machinery.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Doman Building Materials is a distributor
of building materials and home renovation products with about 28 distribution
centers across Canada, US mainland and Hawaii. The company
is also a leading producer of pressure treated wood products in North
America with about 7 treatment facilities in Canada and 22 treatment facilities
in US with a combined capacity of about 2 billion board feet. Doman's
pro forma revenue for 2020 was CAD2.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aziz Al Sammarai
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653