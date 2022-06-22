Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Gaming1; outlook stable

NOTE: On June 22, 2022, the press release was corrected as follows: In the second paragraph of the Ratings Rationale section, item 5 was changed to “the risk of shareholder-friendly corporate actions given the private equity controlling stake of 50.01% (management has legal ownership of 49.99%);” and in the second sentence of the Company Profile section, the shareholder percentages of CVC and the founding shareholders were changed to 50.01% and 49.99%, respectively. Revised release follows.

Paris, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Meuse Bidco SA ("Gaming1" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B1 instrument ratings to the proposed €300 million backed senior secured term loan to be borrowed by Meuse Finco SA and the €80 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by Meuse Finco SA and co-borrowed by Gaming1. The outlook is stable.

This is the first time that Moody's has assigned ratings to Gaming1, an integrated gaming company offering online and offline operations as well as digital platform and games development, primarily operating in Belgium but with operations in Europe and the Americas.

In December 2021, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") partnered with the founding shareholders of Gaming1 by acquiring a majority stake from its existing shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022 following customary antitrust and regulatory approvals. The proposed term loan will finance the purchase price and acquisition costs as well as refinance existing debt.

Pro forma the announced new capital structure, Moody's adjusted gross leverage is 3.4x for 2021, with a decrease expected towards 3x in the next 12-18 months.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gaming1's B1 rating is supported by the (1) the moderate opening leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA) of 3.4x and high EBITDA to free cash flow conversion of around 50% due to the low capital intensity of its operations; (2) its leading position in its key Belgian and Portuguese markets; (3) the operational control the company has over its value chain compared with some competitors who may face cost increases or disruption in maintaining online sites when relying on third parties for platform technology; (4) the positive trends underpinning the online gaming industry, mainly driven by increasing mobile penetration, and; (5) an established operating track record in managing its brands and gaming entities and in delivering growth.

The B1 rating of Gaming1 also reflects (1) its relatively small scale as well as geographic and product concentration in Belgium and in casino games; (2) its exposure to regulatory changes and tax increases, particularly in less gaming-friendly markets, which impacts revenue and EBITDA; (3) the highly competitive and technology-dependent nature of the online gaming industry; (4) the complex group structure and reporting history driven by Belgian gaming ownership regulation along with a degree of key man risk on the principal founder and CEO of the business, and; (5) the risk of shareholder-friendly corporate actions given the private equity controlling stake of 50.01% (management has legal ownership of 49.99%).

Moody's expects that Gaming1's solid top line growth will continue, following a coronavirus pandemic-induced setback for its land-based businesses in 2020, that also drove a surge in online revenues. Recovery in the company's land-based operations will help grow revenue towards €400 million in 2022 and above €420 million in 2023. Top line growth is expected to result in company-adjusted EBITDA (including proportionate EBITDA of approximately €8 million for JV Estoril) towards €100 million and €110 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This EBITDA growth is despite slightly lower margins due to higher gaming taxes, mainly in France.

Moody's-adjusted leverage forecasts of 3.3x by December 2022 and 3.0x by December 2023, do not include potential debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions. The rating agency estimates that Gaming1's Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt will remain healthy at mid double-digit levels over the next 12-18 months.

Gaming1 is majority-owned by CVC, a private equity and credit firm with a focus on the gaming sector.

Social and governance considerations were considered key rating drivers in line with Moody's ESG framework. Moody's considers regulatory risks as a social risk and a key rating driver, given the company's exposure to an industry that is subject to a strong regulatory oversight and unexpected tax increases. Additionally, Gaming1 is exposed to risks linked with changing consumer preferences as customers gradually demonstrate a preference for playing online. However, the company has implemented an omnichannel strategy, which currently provides a well-balanced approach to meet this trend. This will require ongoing investments in technology.

As is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, Moody's considers that Gaming1's shareholders will have a higher tolerance for leverage/risk, and that governance will be comparatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies. Additionally the company's financial reporting history has been less transparent than Moody's would normally expect. The historical group structure has meant that the agency has had to rely on a reconciliation of various accounts that are not currently under IFRS. Moody's expects to receive consolidated accounts based on the new group structure going forward.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Gaming1's liquidity to be good despite a beginning cash balance of zero due to the strong free cash flow (FCF) generative nature of the company, expected to be around EUR50 million in 2022. Gaming1 also has access to a €80 million RCF. The RCF features a springing Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio test, which is tested when the RCF is drawn above 40% and must be maintained below 6.5x; a breach can be avoided with an equity cure.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed capital structure includes a €300 million senior secured term loan B as well as an €80 million RCF. The security package provided to senior secured lenders is limited to pledges over shares, intercompany receivables and material bank accounts, which Moody's considers weak. The secured loans benefit from upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The senior secured term loan and the RCF are rated B1 in line with the CFR, as they are the only financial debt instruments in the capital structure. The probability of default rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR and reflects our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will successfully close the transaction without any material unforeseen tax or legal implications due to the complexity of the revised group structure, and that consolidated audited financial statements will be produced by the company going forward. The stable outlook also assumes there will not be adverse regulatory changes and the company will not embark on material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's considers the CFR to be weakly positioned, and upward pressure on the ratings is somewhat constrained by the relatively small scale and limited business profile and geographic scope of the company. However we acknowledge the company's leading market positions in its core markets. With continued improvements in scale and diversification an upgrade on the ratings could arise over time if (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage falls well below 3x on a sustainable basis; (2) free cash flow to debt trends above 20%, and; (3) the company maintains good liquidity.

Negative pressure on the ratings could develop if the company performance weakens or is negatively impacted by a changing regulatory and fiscal regime. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider downgrading Moody's-adjusted leverage increases sustainably above 4.0x; 2) free cash flow to debt falls below 10%, or; (3) liquidity concerns arise.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Meuse Bidco SA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Meuse Finco SA

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Meuse Bidco SA

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Meuse Finco SA

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Gaming1 is an integrated gaming company offering online and offline operations as well as digital platform and games development with B2C and B2B distribution, primarily operating in Belgium, but with operations in Europe and the Americas. The company is being acquired by CVC (50.01%) in a partnership with the founding shareholders (49.99%) in a transaction expected to close in Q2 2022. In the year ended December 2021, Gaming1 generated gross gaming revenues (GGR) of €287 million and a normalized company-adjusted EBITDA of €94 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lola Tyl

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

