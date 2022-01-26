Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Hunter Douglas, first lien facilities rated B1; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
ratings to Solis IV B.V. (doing business as Hunter Douglas),
including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned
B1 ratings to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities,
consisting of a $750 million first lien revolver due 2027,
a $3,100 million first lien term loan due 2029, and
a €1,350 million euro denominated first lien term loan due
2029. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed first lien term loans, along with a new
common equity contribution by 3G Capital will be used to fund 3G Capital's
acquisition of a 75% controlling interest in Hunter Douglas based
on a value of EUR175 per ordinary share, valuing the company at
$7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will continue
to hold a 25% minority interest in the company, pro forma
for the capital structure. As part of the transaction, a
squeeze out proceeding will be initiated in respect of any remaining shares
in Hunter Douglas at the same price per share. Proceeds from the
proposed financing will also be used to repay existing debt, pre-fund
approximately $500 million of near-term acquisitions,
and pay related fees and expenses. The company anticipates $250
million of cash on balance sheet and that the $750 million first
lien revolver will be undrawn at close of the transaction.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Solis IV B.V.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan (US
$ tranche), Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan (Euro
tranche), Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency
Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Solis IV B.V.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hunter Douglas' B1 CFR broadly reflects the company's leading
market position and good brand recognition in the global window coverings
industry, aided by a long operating history, ability to execute
quick order turnaround times, and vertically integrated manufacturing
process. The company benefits from good channel diversification
including its growing ecommerce business and network of exclusive dealers,
and good geographic reach with a strong presence in the US and Europe.
Hunter Douglas' revenue scale at around $4.9 billion
pro forma for planned acquisitions is large relative to similarly rated
consumer durables companies, and its good EBITDA margin supports
good free cash flow generation. The EBITDA margin nevertheless
lags industry peers given its decentralized business operations and Moody's
expects the company to focus on streamlining costs to improve margins.
The credit profile also reflects Hunter Douglas' narrow product
focus with the vast majority of revenue related to residential window
coverings products, and exposure to cyclical downturns given the
discretionary nature of its products with demand largely driven by the
cyclical housing market. The company's financial leverage
is also high with debt/EBITDA at 5.1x pro forma for the proposed
transaction and pending acquisitions. Demand for the company's
products has been very high over the past 18 months, driven by increased
consumer spending on their homes. The strong demand levels create
tough comps over the next 12 months and Moody's anticipates some
of the elevated consumer spending on home products to gradually shift
toward other spending such as travel as the effects of the coronavirus
moderate, but to a level that still supports Hunter Douglas'
strong earnings and cash flows. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA
leverage will remain around current levels in fiscal 2022 as the company
faces tough comps given the strong demand over the past year, and
subsequently improve below 5.0x supported by stable revenue and
continued margin expansion, and from debt repayment with excess
free cash flows. Acquisitions present event and execution risk
including the company's plan to spend approximately $500
million on assets, which is being pre-funded with the proposed
transaction. The cost reduction initiatives present execution risk
including the need to preserve the company's culture of innovation
without impairing operating effectiveness, and will likely take
multiple years to execute. Moody's believes there is strong
potential to improve the margin over a multi-year period but the
net benefits over the next 12-to-18 months are likely to
be modest given the cash investment necessary to execute the plans.
Hunter Douglas relies on raw materials such as aluminum, composites,
plastics and fabrics as part of its manufacturing process. The
company is moderately exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution
risks related to the very energy intensive metals production, which
could increase input costs. However, cost increases can generally
be passed on to the consumer.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation
will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result,
there is uncertainty around our forecasts. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Social risk considerations
also include that the company is moderately exposed to health and safety
risks common in a manufacturing environment.
Governance risks considerations primarily relate to the company's
majority ownership by an investment group and its high financial leverage.
The B1 rating assigned to the company's proposed first lien credit
facilities is the same as the CFR and reflects that the first lien facilities
represent the preponderance of the capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hunter Douglas'
EBITDA margin will continue to improve benefiting from pricing actions
and costs savings initiatives that will support good free cash flow generation
over the next 12-18 months, resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage
at or below 5.0x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
expectations that the company will maintain at least good liquidity.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company reports stable or growing
organic revenue performance along with EBITDA margin expansion,
such that debt/EBITDA is approaching 4.5x and free cash flow/debt
is maintained in a mid to high single digit percentage. A ratings
upgrade would also require the company to execute the cost savings strategy
without impairing the company's culture of innovation or good operating
execution, maintain at least good liquidity, and exhibit balanced
financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance
deteriorates, highlighted by revenue declines, contracting
EBITDA margin, or execution disruptions caused by the cost saving
plans. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained
above 5.5x, liquidity deteriorates, or the company
completes a sizable debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution.
As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to
provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental
debt capacity up to the sum of the greater of 100% of closing date
EBITDA and 100% of pro forma trailing four quarter consolidated
EBITDA, plus any unused amounts under the general debt basket provided
that the aggregate principal amount of first lien incremental facilities
incurred under this basket do not exceed 50% of the general debt
basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage
ratio not to exceed closing date ratio (if pari passu secured).
Any customary term "A" loans, any debt incurred to fund
a permitted acquisition or investment, and amounts up to 125%
of closing date EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than
the initial term loan subject to inside maturity basket limitations.
There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the
transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers
are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.
Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide
guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit
protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are
no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hunter Douglas is the world market leader in window coverings and a major
architectural products manufacturer. Pro forma for the proposed
$7.1 billion buyout transaction, the company is majority
owned by 3G Capital with a 75% ownership interest in the company,
and the Sonnenberg family with a 25% minority interest.
Revenue is estimated at around $4.9 billion for fiscal year
2021 and pro forma for planned acquisitions.
