Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Hunter Douglas, first lien facilities rated B1; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Solis IV B.V. (doing business as Hunter Douglas), including a B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B1 ratings to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $750 million first lien revolver due 2027, a $3,100 million first lien term loan due 2029, and a €1,350 million euro denominated first lien term loan due 2029. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed first lien term loans, along with a new common equity contribution by 3G Capital will be used to fund 3G Capital's acquisition of a 75% controlling interest in Hunter Douglas based on a value of EUR175 per ordinary share, valuing the company at $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will continue to hold a 25% minority interest in the company, pro forma for the capital structure. As part of the transaction, a squeeze out proceeding will be initiated in respect of any remaining shares in Hunter Douglas at the same price per share. Proceeds from the proposed financing will also be used to repay existing debt, pre-fund approximately $500 million of near-term acquisitions, and pay related fees and expenses. The company anticipates $250 million of cash on balance sheet and that the $750 million first lien revolver will be undrawn at close of the transaction.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Solis IV B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan (US $ tranche), Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan (Euro tranche), Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Solis IV B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hunter Douglas' B1 CFR broadly reflects the company's leading market position and good brand recognition in the global window coverings industry, aided by a long operating history, ability to execute quick order turnaround times, and vertically integrated manufacturing process. The company benefits from good channel diversification including its growing ecommerce business and network of exclusive dealers, and good geographic reach with a strong presence in the US and Europe. Hunter Douglas' revenue scale at around $4.9 billion pro forma for planned acquisitions is large relative to similarly rated consumer durables companies, and its good EBITDA margin supports good free cash flow generation. The EBITDA margin nevertheless lags industry peers given its decentralized business operations and Moody's expects the company to focus on streamlining costs to improve margins.

The credit profile also reflects Hunter Douglas' narrow product focus with the vast majority of revenue related to residential window coverings products, and exposure to cyclical downturns given the discretionary nature of its products with demand largely driven by the cyclical housing market. The company's financial leverage is also high with debt/EBITDA at 5.1x pro forma for the proposed transaction and pending acquisitions. Demand for the company's products has been very high over the past 18 months, driven by increased consumer spending on their homes. The strong demand levels create tough comps over the next 12 months and Moody's anticipates some of the elevated consumer spending on home products to gradually shift toward other spending such as travel as the effects of the coronavirus moderate, but to a level that still supports Hunter Douglas' strong earnings and cash flows. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA leverage will remain around current levels in fiscal 2022 as the company faces tough comps given the strong demand over the past year, and subsequently improve below 5.0x supported by stable revenue and continued margin expansion, and from debt repayment with excess free cash flows. Acquisitions present event and execution risk including the company's plan to spend approximately $500 million on assets, which is being pre-funded with the proposed transaction. The cost reduction initiatives present execution risk including the need to preserve the company's culture of innovation without impairing operating effectiveness, and will likely take multiple years to execute. Moody's believes there is strong potential to improve the margin over a multi-year period but the net benefits over the next 12-to-18 months are likely to be modest given the cash investment necessary to execute the plans.

Hunter Douglas relies on raw materials such as aluminum, composites, plastics and fabrics as part of its manufacturing process. The company is moderately exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the very energy intensive metals production, which could increase input costs. However, cost increases can generally be passed on to the consumer.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Social risk considerations also include that the company is moderately exposed to health and safety risks common in a manufacturing environment.

Governance risks considerations primarily relate to the company's majority ownership by an investment group and its high financial leverage.

The B1 rating assigned to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities is the same as the CFR and reflects that the first lien facilities represent the preponderance of the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hunter Douglas' EBITDA margin will continue to improve benefiting from pricing actions and costs savings initiatives that will support good free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months, resulting in debt/EBITDA leverage at or below 5.0x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reports stable or growing organic revenue performance along with EBITDA margin expansion, such that debt/EBITDA is approaching 4.5x and free cash flow/debt is maintained in a mid to high single digit percentage. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to execute the cost savings strategy without impairing the company's culture of innovation or good operating execution, maintain at least good liquidity, and exhibit balanced financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, highlighted by revenue declines, contracting EBITDA margin, or execution disruptions caused by the cost saving plans. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x, liquidity deteriorates, or the company completes a sizable debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental debt capacity up to the sum of the greater of 100% of closing date EBITDA and 100% of pro forma trailing four quarter consolidated EBITDA, plus any unused amounts under the general debt basket provided that the aggregate principal amount of first lien incremental facilities incurred under this basket do not exceed 50% of the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage ratio not to exceed closing date ratio (if pari passu secured). Any customary term "A" loans, any debt incurred to fund a permitted acquisition or investment, and amounts up to 125% of closing date EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loan subject to inside maturity basket limitations. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hunter Douglas is the world market leader in window coverings and a major architectural products manufacturer. Pro forma for the proposed $7.1 billion buyout transaction, the company is majority owned by 3G Capital with a 75% ownership interest in the company, and the Sonnenberg family with a 25% minority interest. Revenue is estimated at around $4.9 billion for fiscal year 2021 and pro forma for planned acquisitions.

