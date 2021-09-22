Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Mirion, senior secured credit facilities rated B1; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Mirion Technologies,
Inc. ((New), "Mirion"), including a B1
corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default
rating and B1 senior secured rating on its proposed first-lien
credit facilities ($90 million revolving credit and $830
million term loan). The outlook is stable. Moody's
also assigned Mirion an SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity
rating.
The rating action follows Mirion's agreement to enter into a business
combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II ("GSAH"),
a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), to become
a publicly-traded company. GSAH's approximate $2.6
billion purchase of Mirion is anticipated to be funded by the $830
million term loan, $750 million in cash from SPAC investors,
$900 million from private investment in public equity (PIPE) investors
and $101 million in available cash. The proceeds will also
be used to repay all of the outstanding debt at Mirion Technologies (Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l., add cash to the balance sheet
and pay transaction expenses. Upon close of the transaction,
Moody's will withdraw all of the existing ratings of Mirion Technologies
(Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.
To the extent that cash from SPAC investors decreases due to member redemptions,
the initial amount - up to $365 million (49%) -
would reduce pro forma balance sheet cash and be funded by a $125
million equity backstop from affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc. The funding of any additional redemptions is expected to be
borne primarily by Charterhouse, the current private equity owner,
via rolling more equity and receiving less cash consideration.
Moody's ratings assume up to 49% in SPAC redemptions and
a minimum pro forma cash balance of about $50 million. The
transaction is expected to close in October 2021.
Moody's took the following actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings reflect Moody's expectation of improving financial performance
and good liquidity, as well as Mirion's transition to a public
company. Access to public equity markets provides an incremental
source of liquidity and SEC disclosure requirements will enhance reporting
transparency. While the transaction will reduce debt by roughly
$80 million (net), Moody's estimates debt-to-EBITDA
(with Moody's standard adjustments) to approach 6.9x pro
forma, a high level for the risk profile. However,
this should improve progressively with EBITDA accretion from completed
acquisitions and organic growth. Considering two planned acquisitions
and up to $365 million in SPAC redemptions, Moody's
anticipates pro forma leverage to approach 6x into calendar 2022.
As well, Moody's believes Mirion will work towards its committed
net leverage target of about 3x as a public company. Mirion is
well positioned in niche markets with positive longer-term fundamentals
and a leading player within the specialized and highly regulated nuclear
power generation industry, which provides high barriers to entry.
The company also benefits from a sizable recurring revenue stream and
good geographic diversity with about 55% of non-US revenues.
Constraining the ratings are Mirion's high leverage, modest
scale with a niche market focus on radiation detection and measurement,
and sizeable (albeit declining) concentration to the low-volume
and headline risk-exposed nuclear power market at approximately
40% of revenue. Growth opportunities are expected to be
increasingly derived from non-nuclear power plant end markets,
led by medical and military & homeland security, adding top-line
resilience and diversification. Moody's expects revenue growth
of about 5% over the next couple of years, supplemented by
small bolt-on acquisitions amid a competitive landscape.
The acquisitive nature poses integration and execution risks. Governance
factors also include concentrated shareholder ownership post-closing
of the merger, with 44% owned by the PIPE investors,
37% by SPAC investors and 19% by existing Mirion shareholders,
depending on the level of redemptions.
The B1 rating on the proposed first lien credit facilities, at the
same level as the CFR, reflects the preponderance of this class
of debt in the pro forma capital structure.
The stable outlook reflects Mirion's leading market positions in its niche
areas, enhanced by a high percentage of recurring revenues that
provide good top-line visibility. Moody's expects
the company's margins and free cash flow to strengthen over the
next 12 to 18 months, benefiting from improving end market fundamentals
in nuclear power and several non-nuclear power markets, namely
medical and military. This would support debt reduction and could
accelerate de-levering of the balance sheet.
The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's
expectation of good liquidity, supported by positive free cash flow
and access to an undrawn $90 million revolving credit facility
(due 2026) to be issued as part of the transaction. These sources
should provide sufficient liquidity to manage through periodic quarterly
revenue swings driven by customer capital spending cycles, project-based
end markets and seasonal nuclear reactor maintenance programs.
Free cash flow should benefit from Mirion's relatively high margins
(with a gradual shift to higher margin products), continued focus
on working capital efficiency and modest capital expenditures, resulting
in free cash flow to debt in the 4% to 8% range over the
next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects the revolver to remain largely
undrawn. The facility is subject to a springing financial covenant
-- a maximum first lien net leverage ratio (to be defined) providing
a 40% cushion to consolidated EBITDA - tested only if borrowings
exceed 40% of the facility. The term loan does not have
any financial maintenance covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if margins deteriorate or liquidity weakens
for any reason. A lack of progress with steady de-levering
from the pro forma level such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to remain above 5x could also lead to a downgrade, as could free
cash flow to debt expected to remain below 5%. The loss
of a major customer and or increasingly aggressive financial policies,
including meaningful debt-financed acquisitions would also exert
negative ratings pressure.
The ratings could be upgraded with meaningful improvement in scale,
particularly the non-nuclear power plant end markets. An
uptick in nuclear decontamination and dismantling project revenues could
also support an upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be
upgraded with EBITDA margins expected to remain around 25% or higher,
materially positive and consistent free cash flow such that free cash
flow to debt exceeds 10%, and debt-to-EBITDA
is expected to be below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Following are some of the preliminary terms in the marketing term sheet
that are subject to change during syndication:
The senior credit facility is expected to contain flexible covenants for
transactions that, if undertaken, could adversely affect creditors.
This includes (but is not limited to) incremental facility capacity up
to the sum of: (a) the greater of $172 million and 100%
of consolidated EBITDA (to be defined); (b) amounts replacing any
terminated commitments or repaid term loans under the credit agreement;
(c) amounts incurred to extend the maturities of any credit facility;
(d) amounts replacing reductions in revolver commitments and any voluntary
prepayments or permanent commitment reductions on the initial or incremental
term loans. An unlimited additional amount is permitted so long
as the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio ("FLNLR") does not exceed the greater
of (i) the FLNLR on the closing date, in the case of pari passu
indebtedness and (ii) in the case of permitted acquisitions or other investments,
the FLNLR immediately prior to incurring such indebtedness. For
junior incremental debt, the Secured Net Leverage Ratio does not
exceed the greater of (i) a level that is 0.75x above the ratio
on closing date and (ii) if incurred due to a permitted acquisition or
other investment, the ratio immediately prior to incurring such
indebtedness. In addition, the requirement for asset-sale
proceeds prepayments has leverage-based step-downs to 50%
and 0% if the FLNR is respectively 0.5x and 1.0x
below the closing date ratio. Mandatory repayments on the term
loan have a 50% excess cash flow sweep, with step-downs
to 25% and 0% also at leverage ratios 0.5x and 1.0x,
respectively, below the closing date ratio.
There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit the transfer of
specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned
subsidiaries are required to provide subsidiary guarantees, posing
risks of potential guarantee release if there were a partial change in
ownership. There is also no explicit protective language limiting
such releases.
Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New) provides radiation detection,
measurement, analysis and monitoring products and services to the
nuclear, homeland security and defense, and medical end markets.
Key products and services include dosimeters, contamination and
clearance monitors, detection and identification instruments and
radiation monitoring systems. Mirion's revenue was $612
million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
