Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Mirion, senior secured credit facilities rated B1; outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Mirion Technologies, Inc. ((New), "Mirion"), including a B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating and B1 senior secured rating on its proposed first-lien credit facilities ($90 million revolving credit and $830 million term loan). The outlook is stable. Moody's also assigned Mirion an SGL-2 speculative-grade liquidity rating.

The rating action follows Mirion's agreement to enter into a business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II ("GSAH"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), to become a publicly-traded company. GSAH's approximate $2.6 billion purchase of Mirion is anticipated to be funded by the $830 million term loan, $750 million in cash from SPAC investors, $900 million from private investment in public equity (PIPE) investors and $101 million in available cash. The proceeds will also be used to repay all of the outstanding debt at Mirion Technologies (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l., add cash to the balance sheet and pay transaction expenses. Upon close of the transaction, Moody's will withdraw all of the existing ratings of Mirion Technologies (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.

To the extent that cash from SPAC investors decreases due to member redemptions, the initial amount - up to $365 million (49%) - would reduce pro forma balance sheet cash and be funded by a $125 million equity backstop from affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The funding of any additional redemptions is expected to be borne primarily by Charterhouse, the current private equity owner, via rolling more equity and receiving less cash consideration. Moody's ratings assume up to 49% in SPAC redemptions and a minimum pro forma cash balance of about $50 million. The transaction is expected to close in October 2021.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Moody's expectation of improving financial performance and good liquidity, as well as Mirion's transition to a public company. Access to public equity markets provides an incremental source of liquidity and SEC disclosure requirements will enhance reporting transparency. While the transaction will reduce debt by roughly $80 million (net), Moody's estimates debt-to-EBITDA (with Moody's standard adjustments) to approach 6.9x pro forma, a high level for the risk profile. However, this should improve progressively with EBITDA accretion from completed acquisitions and organic growth. Considering two planned acquisitions and up to $365 million in SPAC redemptions, Moody's anticipates pro forma leverage to approach 6x into calendar 2022. As well, Moody's believes Mirion will work towards its committed net leverage target of about 3x as a public company. Mirion is well positioned in niche markets with positive longer-term fundamentals and a leading player within the specialized and highly regulated nuclear power generation industry, which provides high barriers to entry. The company also benefits from a sizable recurring revenue stream and good geographic diversity with about 55% of non-US revenues.

Constraining the ratings are Mirion's high leverage, modest scale with a niche market focus on radiation detection and measurement, and sizeable (albeit declining) concentration to the low-volume and headline risk-exposed nuclear power market at approximately 40% of revenue. Growth opportunities are expected to be increasingly derived from non-nuclear power plant end markets, led by medical and military & homeland security, adding top-line resilience and diversification. Moody's expects revenue growth of about 5% over the next couple of years, supplemented by small bolt-on acquisitions amid a competitive landscape. The acquisitive nature poses integration and execution risks. Governance factors also include concentrated shareholder ownership post-closing of the merger, with 44% owned by the PIPE investors, 37% by SPAC investors and 19% by existing Mirion shareholders, depending on the level of redemptions.

The B1 rating on the proposed first lien credit facilities, at the same level as the CFR, reflects the preponderance of this class of debt in the pro forma capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Mirion's leading market positions in its niche areas, enhanced by a high percentage of recurring revenues that provide good top-line visibility. Moody's expects the company's margins and free cash flow to strengthen over the next 12 to 18 months, benefiting from improving end market fundamentals in nuclear power and several non-nuclear power markets, namely medical and military. This would support debt reduction and could accelerate de-levering of the balance sheet.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of good liquidity, supported by positive free cash flow and access to an undrawn $90 million revolving credit facility (due 2026) to be issued as part of the transaction. These sources should provide sufficient liquidity to manage through periodic quarterly revenue swings driven by customer capital spending cycles, project-based end markets and seasonal nuclear reactor maintenance programs. Free cash flow should benefit from Mirion's relatively high margins (with a gradual shift to higher margin products), continued focus on working capital efficiency and modest capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow to debt in the 4% to 8% range over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects the revolver to remain largely undrawn. The facility is subject to a springing financial covenant -- a maximum first lien net leverage ratio (to be defined) providing a 40% cushion to consolidated EBITDA - tested only if borrowings exceed 40% of the facility. The term loan does not have any financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if margins deteriorate or liquidity weakens for any reason. A lack of progress with steady de-levering from the pro forma level such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to remain above 5x could also lead to a downgrade, as could free cash flow to debt expected to remain below 5%. The loss of a major customer and or increasingly aggressive financial policies, including meaningful debt-financed acquisitions would also exert negative ratings pressure.

The ratings could be upgraded with meaningful improvement in scale, particularly the non-nuclear power plant end markets. An uptick in nuclear decontamination and dismantling project revenues could also support an upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded with EBITDA margins expected to remain around 25% or higher, materially positive and consistent free cash flow such that free cash flow to debt exceeds 10%, and debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Following are some of the preliminary terms in the marketing term sheet that are subject to change during syndication:

The senior credit facility is expected to contain flexible covenants for transactions that, if undertaken, could adversely affect creditors. This includes (but is not limited to) incremental facility capacity up to the sum of: (a) the greater of $172 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA (to be defined); (b) amounts replacing any terminated commitments or repaid term loans under the credit agreement; (c) amounts incurred to extend the maturities of any credit facility; (d) amounts replacing reductions in revolver commitments and any voluntary prepayments or permanent commitment reductions on the initial or incremental term loans. An unlimited additional amount is permitted so long as the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio ("FLNLR") does not exceed the greater of (i) the FLNLR on the closing date, in the case of pari passu indebtedness and (ii) in the case of permitted acquisitions or other investments, the FLNLR immediately prior to incurring such indebtedness. For junior incremental debt, the Secured Net Leverage Ratio does not exceed the greater of (i) a level that is 0.75x above the ratio on closing date and (ii) if incurred due to a permitted acquisition or other investment, the ratio immediately prior to incurring such indebtedness. In addition, the requirement for asset-sale proceeds prepayments has leverage-based step-downs to 50% and 0% if the FLNR is respectively 0.5x and 1.0x below the closing date ratio. Mandatory repayments on the term loan have a 50% excess cash flow sweep, with step-downs to 25% and 0% also at leverage ratios 0.5x and 1.0x, respectively, below the closing date ratio.

There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries are required to provide subsidiary guarantees, posing risks of potential guarantee release if there were a partial change in ownership. There is also no explicit protective language limiting such releases.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (New) provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring products and services to the nuclear, homeland security and defense, and medical end markets. Key products and services include dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, detection and identification instruments and radiation monitoring systems. Mirion's revenue was $612 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

