Related Issuers PUG LLC (Viagogo) Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns B1 CFR to PUG LLC (Viagogo) upon acquisition of StubHub; outlook stable 13 Jan 2020 Ratings assigned to $1.9 billion of new debt instruments New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to PUG LLC (Viagogo). As part of the rating actions, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to Viagogo's proposed $100 million 1st lien senior secured revolver and $1,475 million 1st lien senior secured term loan. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed $325 million senior secured 2nd lien notes. The outlook is stable. Proceeds from new borrowings, $600 million of new preferred equity, and $1.8 billion of new common equity will be used to fund the $4.05 billion acquisition of StubHub by Viagogo and pay related expenses. The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The acquisition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals. RATINGS RATIONALE Viagogo's B1 CFR is forward looking given the company's initial high leverage, revenue concentration in a single business segment, and potential risks related to the integration of the much larger StubHub operations. "Rebounding from Viagogo's stand-alone underperformance in 2019, due to a temporary suspension from Google Inc., and achieving cost synergies for combined operations are critical to maintain ratings, particularly given targeted expense reductions represent a substantial portion of pro forma EBITDA," stated Carl Salas, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Ratings recognize that Viagogo will benefit from expected good growth in the secondary ticket marketplace, increased scale, enhanced diversification with a leading market position in most major global regions including the U.S., and the ability to leverage its lower cost operating platform across StubHub's larger revenue base. Financial metrics are supported by attractive adjusted EBITDA margins, positive working capital cash flows, and minimal capex leading to good conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow. Moody's estimates adjusted debt to EBITDA will be in the mid 4x range at closing (reflects credit for the majority of targeted cost synergies) with at least high single digit percentage adjusted free cash flow to debt. After the first year post-closing, Moody's expects credit metrics will be more in line with the assigned B1 CFR with adjusted EBITDA margins greater than 25%, adjusted leverage improving to the high 3x range, and free cash flow to debt in excess of 15%. Moody's expects Viagogo will achieve the majority of synergies as planned given most cost cuts are driven by elimination of redundant positions and expenses. In addition, Viagogo's senior management team including CEO and founder, Eric Baker, has significant experience within the industry and demonstrated the ability to profitably grow Viagogo's revenue base over several years. Management also executed its own organizational restructuring in 2015 to transition to performance marketing from traditional approaches. Eric Baker is familiar with StubHub's operations as he was a founder of StubHub in 2000 before founding Viagogo in 2006. Revenue performance for Viagogo stand-alone operations since the end of the Google Inc's. suspension in November 2019 is on track with management's plan for full recovery. The ticketing industry faces regulatory scrutiny and the potential for legislation that could adversely impact Viagogo's business model. "Over the next two years, however, Moody's expects revenues in the secondary ticket marketplace will continue to grow at least in the mid single digit percentage range providing Viagogo the time needed to achieve most of its targeted cost synergies while reducing adjusted leverage to the mid-3x range," added Salas. Social risks include concerns regarding ticket prices in the secondary market both in the U.S. and abroad. There is also the potential for changes in consumer practices or regulations that could reduce profitability or require greater disclosures for the sector evidenced by prior regulatory actions taken against secondary ticket providers, including StubHub, Ticketron, and Viagogo. Notwithstanding the relatively high equity contribution to the $4 billion purchase price (i.e. more than 50% will be funded with new common and preferred equity), Moody's views Viagogo's financial policies to be aggressive given high financial leverage at closing. The company indicates it is focused on rapid improvement in leverage, but debt agreements include proposed terms that allow total leverage to increase to 5.50 times (as defined). Concentrated voting control, lack of public financial disclosure, and the absence of board independence are also incorporated in Viagogo's B1 CFR. Moody's treats the preferred shares as equity; however, initial investors in the preferred shares have the right to request that Viagogo conduct a sale process if an IPO or public listing of common stock has not occurred within 8 years of closing. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Viagogo will maintain its market position in major global regions, generate mid-single digit percentage revenue growth, and balance its allocation of free cash flow among growth investments, tuck-in acquisitions, and debt reduction until adjusted leverage improves to the mid to high 3x range. The outlook does not include debt financed transactions over the next 18 months, redemption of preferred shares in advance of adjusted leverage improving to the mid 3x range, or changes to regulations or consumer practices in major regions that could have a negative impact on secondary ticket sales. Ratings could be upgraded if the integration of the StubHub acquisition is largely completed and Viagogo is able to execute its operating strategy including realized cost synergies and consistent top line growth that lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA approaching 3 times. Viagogo would also need to improve adjusted EBITDA margins to 35% while maintaining disciplined financial policies. Ratings could be downgraded if Viagogo is unable to consistently grow revenues for combined operations or if a delay in achieving expected cost synergies results in Moody's expecting adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5 times. In addition, there would downward rating pressure if adjusted EBITDA margins fall below 25% after year one or if regulatory actions or competitive pressures adversely affect Viagogo's profitability or market share. Viagogo's liquidity is very good supported by working capital inflows from upfront cash receipts in advance of reimbursements to ticket sellers, minimal capital expenditures, growing cash balances (net of cash due to ticket sellers), and full availability under the proposed $100 million, 5-year revolving credit facility. Moody's expects Viagogo to generate at least high single digit percentage adjusted free cash flow to debt over the 12 months post-closing, after which Moody's expects free cash flow to debt to exceed 15%. Ratings for Viagogo's debt instruments reflect both the overall probability of default of the company, reflected in the PDR of B1-PD, and an average recovery expectation at default. The senior secured 1st lien credit facilities are rated Ba3, one notch above the CFR reflecting their position in the capital structure, ahead of the proposed senior secured 2nd lien notes. The 2nd lien notes are rated B3, two notches below the CFR, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure. As proposed, the new term loan is expected to provide covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors including incremental facility capacity with an initial limit equal to the greater of $300 million or 55% of Consolidated EBITDA (as defined). Incremental facilities can increase further and will be limited primarily by (i) a 4.25x secured net leverage cap for secured debt issuances, and (ii) a 5.50x total net leverage cap or minimum 2.0x interest coverage test for unsecured debt issuances. Unrestricted subsidiaries are permitted, but proposed terms related to the release of subsidiary guarantees and collateral leakage through transfers to unrestricted subsidiaries have not been disclosed. Summary term sheet indicates a 100% net asset sale prepayment requirement stepping down to 50% when senior secured net leverage improves by 1.0x turns or more compared to the closing date ratio, and then 0% when the senior secured net leverage improves by 1.50x turns or more compared to closing. The following ratings were assigned: Issuer: PUG LLC (Viagogo) ...Corporate Family Rating -- Assigned B1 ...Probability of Default Rating -- Assigned B1-PD ..1st Lien Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility-- Assigned Ba3 (LGD3) ..1st Lien Senior Secured Term Loan-- Assigned Ba3 (LGD3) ..2nd Lien Senior Secured Notes -- Assigned B3 (LGD6) Outlook Action: ..Outlook is stable The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Viagogo provides an online marketplace for secondary tickets along with payment support, logistics, and customer service. Post-acquisition of StubHub, the combined company will be a leading ticket marketplace globally. Viagogo is majority owned by Madrone Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Eric Baker, CEO and founder, with Mr. Baker holding majority voting control. Pro forma revenues for combined operations are expected to total $1.3 billion for 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



