Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Preem and B3 to its bond; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) to Preem Holding AB (Preem or the company), a holding entity at the top of the restricted group of the largest refining company in the Nordic region. Moody's also assigned a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Preem as well as a B3 instrument rating to the proposed €340 million senior subordinated bond issued by Preem. The outlook on Preem is stable.

Preem expects to use the proceeds of the bond together with cash to primarily repay an existing term loan of $540 million, along with transactions costs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Preem's B1 CFR is primarily constrained by its (1) small scale and a degree of operational concentration, with only two refineries located in Sweden and no integration into petroleum exploration and production; (2) exposure to the capital intensive and highly volatile refining business already in a structural decline in Europe and subject to increasingly demanding regulatory requirements and margin pressure; (3) sizeable and ambitious investment plan that creates execution risks and will likely necessitate incremental debt in Moody's view, which will take a toll on the currently strong point-in-time credit metrics; (4) weaker corporate governance compared to publicly listed companies with a generally broader shareholder base, considering the sole ultimate shareholder, who however has supported the business so far; and (5) still high reliance on a borrowing base facility, the availability of which may quickly decline when business is under pressure and which is subject to covenants, although Preem's liquidity buffer is currently good.

Conversely, Preem's (1) two high quality, large scale refineries with advantageous coastal locations and the ability to supply products that fulfill stringent regulatory requirements in Sweden, including biofuels, which contribute to gross margins in excess of industry benchmarks; (2) established leading position in Sweden/Scandinavia in refining and retail/marketing, focused on commercial road transport, which is currently somewhat less impacted by electrification trends than the passenger vehicle sector; and (3) integration into its more stable retail/marketing business, which somewhat reduces the inherent volatility of the refining business; support the B1 CFR.

In 2022 to date, shortages in key Russian product export markets, notably for diesel, have lifted Preem's refining margins to levels exceeding those achieved in fiscal year 2021, and current credit metrics position Preem solidly in the B1 rating category. However, uncertainties about the sustainability of the currently strong momentum in margins remain. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that even with softened refining margins and an increase in debt to fund expansionary capital expenditures, Preem will exhibit credit metrics in line with B1 rating and maintain adequate liquidity.

The PDR of B1-PD, in line with the CFR, factors in the agency's standard assumption of a family recovery rate of 50%, which is customary for a capital structure consisting of bonds and bank debt. The B3 rating of the proposed bond reflects its structural subordination to other sizeable financial debt in the restricted group. Preem Holding AB, the issuer of the bond, has limited assets and essentially no cash flows other than dividends from Preem AB, the issuer of the borrowing base facility. In addition, the bond does not benefit from guarantees from operating subsidiaries and is secured only by share pledges of the issuer.

Hence, in Moody's loss given default model, the bond ranks behind trade payables and lease claims at the operating level, as well as the sizeable borrowing base facility secured by trade receivables and inventories. Furthermore, the agency expects funding for future capital spending to be raised at the operating level, which will result in incremental liabilities ahead of bondholders. Although several assets in the restricted group, including fixed assets, are not pledged and the book value of these assets well exceeds the nominal value of bond, there is substantial uncertainty about recovery value of those assets in a default scenario.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations for Preem include concentrated ownership as the company is ultimately owned by Mr. Mohammed Hussein Al-Amoudi, who however has been supportive of the business so far. Additionally, Preem has taken steps to strengthen its liquidity and reduce its leverage since the start of the pandemic, leading to credit metrics that currently position the company solidly in its rating category.

Preem has very highly negative exposure to environmental risk mainly driven by very high carbon transition risk, very high waste and pollution risk and high physical climate risk. Refining and marketing companies will face increasing pressure over time as decarbonization efforts and the transition towards cleaner energy continue. Preem also has very highly negative exposure to social risks mainly driven by demographic & societal pressures and the push for responsible production. Major drivers of risk are regulatory mandates that increase costs and an eventual societal trend away from hydrocarbons, as well as the related pressure on access to and cost of capital for refining and marketing companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Preem's ratings would primarily require improved scale and diversification, with a further track record of the company being able to meaningfully expand its renewable offering, as well as to maintain a strong liquidity buffer even at times when the business is more under pressure. It would also require the company to keep Moody's adjusted retained cash flow to debt sustainably above 20% through the cycle (around 35% in 2021).

Moody's could downgrade Preem's B1 CFR with indications of sustained deterioration of refining margins, leading to Moody's adjusted retained cash flow to debt sustainably below 15%, or with evidence of deterioration of the liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With operational headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Preem is the largest refining company in the Nordic region by production capacity with two technologically advanced refineries, Preemraff Lysekil (capacity of 220 thousand barrels/day) and Preemraff Gothenburg (125 thousand barrels/day). In addition, the company owns a leading fuel distribution and retail network in Sweden, consisting of almost 500 Preem branded service stations and Preem SÃ¥ifa branded diesel truck stops. In 2021 Preem generated around SEK90 billion of sales (equivalent of roughly $10 billion, net of excise duties). The company is ultimately owned by Mr. Mohammed Hussein Al-Amoudi.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Fujerik

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

