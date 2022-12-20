Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Primafrio; stable outlook

Stockholm, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a first-time B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Primafrio Iberica Group, S.L. (Primafrio or the company), a Spain-based specialty cold chain transportation and logistics company with a focus on refrigerated food transportation. The outlook on Primafrio is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned B1 CFR recognises the company's (1) leading market position in providing refrigerated road transport of fruit and vegetables (F&V) within and out of Spain, the largest F&V exporting market in Europe; (2) above average profitability in the peer group of rated logistics companies, even in the current high inflationary environment that enables good cash flow generation; (3) track record of increasing its revenue and efficiency while maintaining cost discipline; (4) dedicated management team that continues to develop and introduce revenue and profitability enhancing initiatives such as groupage service, transport of high-value goods and partnerships in France and Germany, giving it access to a wide network of logistics assets to complement its own infrastructure; and (5) the expectation of continued positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, which should support a gradual improvement of Primafrio's liquidity profile.

Conversely, the CFR is primarily constrained by (1) the company's small size in a broader peer group of rated transportation companies, with high geographic revenue concentration to the domestic Spanish market; (2) a significant customer concentration, with its largest customer generating almost 40% of the company's revenue and the 10 largest customers generating almost 60% of revenue; (3) a leveraged capital structure, reflected in Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA, which the rating agency forecasts at around 4.6x for 2022; and (4) a low Moody's-adjusted EBIT coverage of interest for a B1 rating approaching 2.0x in the rating agency's 12-18 month forward looking view, which positions the company weakly in the B1 rating category.

Primafrio's liquidity is adequate. As of the end of September 2022, the company reported around €12 million of cash and cash equivalent. Primafrio has recently cancelled its €75 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2029, replacing it with a cheaper €21 million facility with a shorter tenor of 3 years. Moody's forecasts that the company will continue generating positive FCF over the next 12-18 months, albeit with some intra-year seasonality. There are no meaningful debt maturities (excluding leases) until 2029 when the €525 million secured term loan falls due.

The PDR of B1-PD, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's standard assumption of 50% family recovery.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue demonstrating good and profitable growth with positive FCF over the next 12-18 months, even in a weaker macroeconomic environment. It also assumes that Primafrio will follow financial policies not leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably above 5.0x, while maintaining a good liquidity buffer.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations are among the key drivers of this rating action because they include the agency's expectation that Primafrio will apply capital allocation not leading to a sustained increase in leverage. In addition, the company is privately owned without any independent board representation and a high degree of related party transactions, which increases its exposure to corporate governance risks. Like other logistics companies, Primafrio is exposed to environmental risks because of fuel utilization in the transportation process. Social risks are not material for the company's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although a positive rating action is rather unlikely over the next 12-18 months, prerequisites for positive ratings pressure include (1) Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA comfortably below 4.0x on a sustained basis; (2) a sustained high double-digit operating margin; (3) Moody's-adjusted FFO / debt above 12.5% on a sustained basis; and (4) a maintenance of good liquidity and positive FCF generation.

Negative ratings pressure could arise because of (1) Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA sustainably exceeding 5.0x; (2) Moody's-adjusted operating margin declining toward 10%; (3) Moody's-adjusted EBIT / Interest coverage ratio sustainably below 2.0x; (4) negative FCF generation for a prolonged period; and (5) evidence of a more aggressive financial policy and liquidity management.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded by Juan Conesa Alcaraz and Jose Esteban Conesa Alcaraz in 2007, Primafrio is a Spain-based specialty cold chain transportation and logistics company focused on refrigerated food transport, primarily fruit and vegetables. The company provides full and less-than-full truckload services for both exporters and importers of Spanish grown perishables as well as transport of high-value goods, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals and materials. In July 2022, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management acquired 49.99% of the founders' shares. For the twelve months ending in September 2022 the company reported revenue of €570 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Harlid

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

