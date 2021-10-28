Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Railworks Holdings, LP; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B1-PD probability of default rating to Railworks Holdings, LP ("RailWorks"). The rating agency also assigned a B2 rating to RailWorks' new senior secured second lien notes. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the second lien notes will be used along with new sponsor equity to fund the $547 million acquisition of RailWorks by Bernhard Capital Partners from Wind Point Partners, along with fees and expenses.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Railworks Holdings, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Railworks Holdings, LP

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects RailWorks' low operating margin and the cash flow volatility associated with project delays and deferred cash receipts from projects structured through joint venture arrangements with other contractors. Moody's expects operating margins to remain at approximately 7% in the next 12 to 18 months, subject to the risk that RailWorks effectively bids for and executes fixed price contracts. RailWorks' rating is further constrained by its private equity ownership, which may lead to increasingly aggressive financial policies, and its social risk exposure to health and safety risks at construction sites. The B1 CFR is supported by RailWorks' position as a leading provider of construction and maintenance services for rail infrastructure systems in North America. Benefiting from well-established relationships in the New York, Toronto and Los Angeles transit markets, the company derives a majority of revenues from transit customers, and the remainder from rail freight and industrial customers. Moody's considers the market for rail infrastructure services relatively stable, given the essential nature of maintenance and rehabilitation services and the committed funding arrangements of expansion projects by transit systems. Finally, the rating reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity and moderate adjusted debt/EBITDA around 4 times over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for good revenue growth, stable operating margins and positive free cash flow in 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if RailWorks increases its scale through consistent contract wins, widens its operating margins to the upper single digit level while maintaining debt/EBITDA of less than 3.5 times. Additional considerations for an upgrade include improved liquidity and a demonstrated ability to manage fluctuations in cash flows more effectively such that free cash flow including joint venture distributions is at least $50 million per annum. Finally, conservative financial policies could also provide support for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that operating margins decrease to 5% or less, possibly due to an inability to effectively bid for and execute fixed price contracts or a major project deferral, debt/EBITDA approaches 5 times, or that prospects for a substantial increase in free cash flow including joint venture distributions diminish. The ratings could also be pressured if the cash balance and committed revolver availability decrease to less than $85 million in aggregate.

Railworks Holdings, LP is a leading provider of construction and maintenance services to transit, freight and industrial rail infrastructure systems in North America. Following the completion of the transaction, RailWorks will be owned by Bernhard Capital Partners. Revenues for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $917 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

