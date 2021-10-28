Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Railworks Holdings, LP; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 corporate family
rating ("CFR") and a B1-PD probability of default rating to Railworks
Holdings, LP ("RailWorks"). The rating agency also assigned
a B2 rating to RailWorks' new senior secured second lien notes.
The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the second lien notes will be used along with new sponsor
equity to fund the $547 million acquisition of RailWorks by Bernhard
Capital Partners from Wind Point Partners, along with fees and expenses.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Railworks Holdings, LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Railworks Holdings, LP
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR reflects RailWorks' low operating margin and the cash
flow volatility associated with project delays and deferred cash receipts
from projects structured through joint venture arrangements with other
contractors. Moody's expects operating margins to remain at approximately
7% in the next 12 to 18 months, subject to the risk that
RailWorks effectively bids for and executes fixed price contracts.
RailWorks' rating is further constrained by its private equity ownership,
which may lead to increasingly aggressive financial policies, and
its social risk exposure to health and safety risks at construction sites.
The B1 CFR is supported by RailWorks' position as a leading provider
of construction and maintenance services for rail infrastructure systems
in North America. Benefiting from well-established relationships
in the New York, Toronto and Los Angeles transit markets,
the company derives a majority of revenues from transit customers,
and the remainder from rail freight and industrial customers. Moody's
considers the market for rail infrastructure services relatively stable,
given the essential nature of maintenance and rehabilitation services
and the committed funding arrangements of expansion projects by transit
systems. Finally, the rating reflects Moody's expectation
for good liquidity and moderate adjusted debt/EBITDA around 4 times over
the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for good revenue growth,
stable operating margins and positive free cash flow in 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if RailWorks increases its scale through
consistent contract wins, widens its operating margins to the upper
single digit level while maintaining debt/EBITDA of less than 3.5
times. Additional considerations for an upgrade include improved
liquidity and a demonstrated ability to manage fluctuations in cash flows
more effectively such that free cash flow including joint venture distributions
is at least $50 million per annum. Finally, conservative
financial policies could also provide support for an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that operating margins
decrease to 5% or less, possibly due to an inability to effectively
bid for and execute fixed price contracts or a major project deferral,
debt/EBITDA approaches 5 times, or that prospects for a substantial
increase in free cash flow including joint venture distributions diminish.
The ratings could also be pressured if the cash balance and committed
revolver availability decrease to less than $85 million in aggregate.
Railworks Holdings, LP is a leading provider of construction and
maintenance services to transit, freight and industrial rail infrastructure
systems in North America. Following the completion of the transaction,
RailWorks will be owned by Bernhard Capital Partners. Revenues
for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $917
million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Kanarek, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653