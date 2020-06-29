Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Rebecca Bidco (RENK); stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
to Rebecca BidCo GmbH, a holding company formed to effect the acquisition
of RENK AG (RENK or the company) by the "Triton V" fund advised
funds managed by Triton. RENK is a manufacturer of drive technologies
and is active in various end markets, including defense, marine,
cement, oil & gas, and power generation.
Concurrently Moody's has assigned B1 instrument rating to the proposed
EUR300 million 7-year senior secured notes, issued by Rebecca
BidCo GmbH. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
The proceeds of the debt financing, alongside new equity,
will be used to finance the acquisition of a 76% stake in RENK
AG from Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH, a subsidiary
of Volkswagen AG (A3 negative), as well as to pay transaction related
fees and expenses.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating reflects the company's: (1) strong positions in niche
markets for military tracked vehicle transmissions and naval gearboxes,
which have high barriers to entry; (2) its large military end market
and aftermarket exposures, which together account for more than
70% of revenues, providing with some earnings stability in
weak economic environment; (3) an increasing maintenance intensity
in the defense sector, due to aging military vehicle and navy fleets,
supporting demand for company's products and services; (4)
good near term revenue visibility, supported by sizable order backlog
representing 1.5x of sales as of year-end 2019; (5)
attractive margins in its defense business reflecting its sole source
positions, limited competition and low product substitution risk;
and (6) long relationships with Ministries of Defense and OEMs underpinned
by product expertise.
The rating also reflects: (1) the company's relatively small scale,
with EUR559 million of revenues in 2019; (2) its exposure to commercial
end markets including oil & gas and civil marine, which Moody's
expects to weaken this year and which may lead to a continuation of the
operating margin pressure observed over the last few years; (3) the
potential for demand reductions due to delay in the production or shipping
of defense products or cuts in defense spending due to fiscal constraints;
(4) track record of negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in the past
three years, with FCF generation dependent on working capital which
was volatile in the past; (5) risks that existing competitive price
pressures in selected industrial end markets will further intensify in
the current economic downturn; and (6) starting pro forma Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage of 4.5x based on 2019 financials. The rating
considers that any additional funds required to buy out minority shareholders
of RENK in excess of the initial debt quantum to be raised with the proposed
transaction, would be funded from an equity injection from the private
equity sponsors.
In Moody's view the impact of coronavirus pandemic on RENK's results should
be fairly limited in 2020 given revenue visibility, in particular
in its defense business and due to material aftermarket activities.
However, the company may experience a delay of certain service and
maintenance projects due to travel restrictions this year with expectation
of a subsequent recovery of forgone maintenance activity in 2021.
Moody's recognizes that RENK has a history of complying with financial,
legal and regulatory requirements in its operating jurisdictions,
also being a listed company. Governance risks that Moody's considered
in RENK's credit profile include: 1) financial policies which are
likely to maintain relatively high leverage and 2) reliance on key individuals
to maintain strong OEM relationships and manage new contracts.
Moody's would expect appropriate management incentives in place under
an LBO to retain key staff.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers RENK's liquidity profile to be adequate. As of
Q1 2020, the company had a cash balance of €117m however Moody's
understands it will reduce by €40 million with the expected shareholder
loan repayment in 2021, which is a part of this transaction.
At closing the company will have access to the initially undrawn committed
€50 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF).
In addition, the company will put in place €167.5 million
of guarantee lines at deal closing. The cash balances and the RCF
will provide the company with some headroom to accommodate swings in working
capital. The revolving credit facility has springing net financial
leverage covenant, tested if RCF is more than 40% drawn.
The covenant is set with ample initial headroom at closing of the transaction
and Moody's expects RENK to ensure covenant compliance at all times.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Post closing of the transaction, a Domination and Profit and Loss
Transfer Agreement ("DPLTA") will be established between Rebecca BidCo
GmbH and RENK AG, which is expected to take approximately 5-7
months. As long as this process is pending finalization and subject
to a number of steps - including a possible court decision in the
event that the minority shareholders contest the agreement -- RENK
AG and its subsidiaries will not be guaranteeing the proposed notes issued
by Rebecca BidCo GmbH. Moody's believes that the probability that
the DPLTA may not be executed is fairly small. The assigned ratings
are based on the expectation that the transaction is executed as currently
envisaged by management.
Upon completion of the DPLTA, the proposed EUR300 million senior
secured notes will be guaranteed by RENK's subsidiaries accounting for
approximately 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA and will be
secured by certain assets (mainly share pledges and bank accounts) of
the guarantors. The EUR50 million super senior RCF benefits from
the same security package and guarantor coverage as the senior secured
notes, but receives enforcement proceeds in case of liquidation
prior to senior secured notes holders. Hence, Moody's has
ranked the super senior RCF ahead of the secured notes. Trade payables,
as well as lease rejection claims and pension obligations, are ranked
at the same level as the senior secured notes. Assuming a standard
50% recovery rate for capital structures with both bond and bank
debt, the senior secured notes are rated B1 in line with the CFR.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that RENK's business
is resilient enough to avoid Moody's-adjusted leverage rising sustainably
above 5.0x in the next 18-24 months, while generating
small but positive free cash flow. In addition, the outlook
assumes that the company maintains adequate liquidity and no debt-financed
acquisitions or distributions will occur which would result in a material
increase in leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near-term because of currently
weak operating environment and continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus.
In addition, a continued growth of backlog and improvement in scale
and business diversification through a higher share of maintenance activities
would be necessary for an upgrade. It would also require that Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage reduces below 4.0x, EBITA margins increase
above 12% and FCF / Debt improves to the high single digit percentages.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage
rises sustainably above 5.0x, if EBITA margins reduce below
8%, free cash flow turns negative and liquidity profile deteriorates.
A downgrade could also occur if funds required to buy out minority shareholders
of RENK would be financed by debt resulting in a material increase in
leverage.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK is a manufacturer
of high-quality gear units, automatic transmissions,
slide bearings, suspension systems, couplings, and test
systems. Operating through four business units: Vehicle Transmissions,
Special Gear Units, Standard Gear Units, and Slide Bearings,
the company serves a diverse set of end markets, with around half
of its revenues in the defense sector. RENK operates through 7
production sites and 13 branches globally. In 2019 the company
reported EUR559 million of revenues.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Svitlana Ukrayinets
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
