Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Smyrna; B1 to sr. secured credit facility; outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first-time B1 Corporate Family Rating and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating to Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC (Smyrna), a leading provider of construction materials to metropolitan areas across twelve states (including Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and Georgia). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to Smyrna's proposed $315 million senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2027. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the the term loan and an additional secured debt offering will be used to fund several pending acquisitions across the company's footprint, which will further strengthen Smyrna's market position in the ready-mix concrete business. Pro forma for the bolt-on acquisitions and the proposed financing, Moody's projects the company's leverage will be 3.9x at December 31, 2020 (including Moody's adjustments).

"While the proposed financing will temporarily increase Smyrna's financial risk profile, the agreed upon bolt-on acquisitions will strengthen the company's long-term competitive positioning and enhances its long term business prospects. " said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

....Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Smyrna's B1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's market position as a one of the leading regional producers of construction materials in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky, its vertically integrated asset base and broad customer base. In addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by the company's strong EBITDA margins, commitment to reduce leverage and to maintain a good liquidity profile. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of its ready-mix concrete business, and material revenue exposure to Tennessee and Florida. Governance risks considered for Smyrna include the company's acquisitive strategy, its financial policy, family control, and lack of independent board members. This is partially mitigated by Smyrna's historical focus on execution, reinvestment in the business, and commitment towards a disciplined financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Smyrna will steadily grow its revenues, maintain its strong operating performance, generate solid free cash flow, and remain committed to reducing its debt leverage. This is largely driven by our view that the US economy will improve sequentially and remain supportive of the company's underlying growth drivers.

Moody's expects Smyrna to maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. Pro forma for the transaction, Smyrna's liquidity position is supported by approximately $15 million of cash (at December 31, 2020), a $100 million asset based revolving credit facility (unrated), which will remain mostly undrawn and Moody's expectation that the company will generate more than $50 million in free cash flow in 2021. The asset based revolving credit facility, which expires in 2025, is governed by a springing fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, that comes into effect if availability under the asset based revolving credit facility is less than 15% of the total revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBIT-to-Interest expense is above 2.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company maintains its strong operating performance and its liquidity profile

» The company demonstrates a conservative financial policy

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBIT-to-Interest expense is below 2.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company's operating performance and liquidity profile deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC is a manufacturer and retailer of ready-mixed concrete in Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia. The company operates within two primary segments: (i) ready-mixed concrete, which accounts for more than 90% of revenue, and (ii) aggregate products.

The company currently owns and operates 203 active plants, 162 of which have daily yardage volumes ranging from 100 --2,000 yards per day per plant. Most of Smyrna's plants are located within a 50 minute driving time of multiple metropolitan areas.

Pro forma basis for recent and planned acquisitions, revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2020, would have been approximatley $1.1 billion and $222 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

