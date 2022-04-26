Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc., rates acquisition financing

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 CFR and B1-PD PDR to Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc. Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to the first lien credit facilities, including a $60 million senior secured revolving credit facility due in 2027 and a $507 million senior secured term loan due in 2029. Funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital will use the net proceeds of the term loan issuance and an equity contribution to acquire Pixelle Specialty Solutions, LLC from Lindsay Goldberg LLC. The acquisition is expected to close in May 2022. Moody's will withdraw Pixelle Specialty Solutions, LLC ratings after the transaction closes.

"Higher pro forma leverage as a result of the increased balance sheet debt should return below 4.0x by the end of the year on expected earnings improvement, supporting the B1 rating," said Anastasija Johnson, senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 corporate family rating of Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc., which is operating through Pixelle Specialty Solutions, reflects increased leverage pro forma for the acquisition by H.I.G. Capital. The rating also reflects Moody's expectations of earnings and credit metrics improvement in 2022 due to the announced price increases which will offset ongoing raw material cost inflation. Pro forma for the leveraged buyout by funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital, balance sheet debt increases by approximately $100 million and Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA increases to 4.5x from 4.0x in the twelve months ended December 2021. Moody's expects leverage to fall below 4.0x in 2022 as price increases announced in 2021 and recently in January and March 2022 will offset higher costs. In addition, we expect volume will rise on new business wins, product introductions (e.g., fluorochemical free sandwich wrap) and completed acquisitions in 2021, supporting earnings improvement and deleveraging in 2022.

The credit profile benefits from the company's scale and leading market position in niche specialty paper markets with good growth prospects, including exposure to e-commerce (approximately 37% of volume and 45% of sales are generated by product lines related to e-commerce). Roughly 70% of sales are generated by label technologies, food packaging, industrial and commercial specialties, such as high-speed digital inkjet paper used in advertising and publishing (hardcover books). Specialty paper producers are benefiting from substitution to paper from plastic and from e-commerce growth. Nevertheless, Pixelle continues to have exposure (roughly 30% of sales) to the graphic and carbonless paper markets, which are in secular decline. Pixelle is the 3rd largest producer of uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper behind Domtar and Sylvamo. The company needs to continue to invest and grow volume in other segments to offset declines in the graphic and carbonless paper markets. Tight supply and demand conditions supported commodity paper prices in 2021 and early 2022. We expect North American UFS prices to increase 10% in 2022 before falling back toward long-term averages as secular declines for most grades of commodity paper return in the second half of 2022. A planned restart of a paper machine at the company's Ohio mill in 2023 should support volume growth in specialties in 2023, but Moody's expects weaker prices and, as a result, slow earnings improvement with leverage remaining around 4.0x. The credit profile is also constrained by low operating margins and a concentrated customer base with top 10 representing 43% of sales and top 5 representing 28%. As a not fully integrated paper producer, Pixelle is also exposed to volatile pulp prices.

We expect the company to have good liquidity over the next 12 months, supported by expected cash flow generation and full availability under the proposed $60 million revolver due in 2027. We expect the company to be free cash flow generative in 2022 despite an increase in capex to restart an idled paper machine at the Ohio mill and a line upgrade at the Chillicothe mill. The proposed term loan will have annual amortization payments of 1% or about $5.07 million. The proposed revolver is expected to have a springing first lien net leverage covenant which is expected to be set with a 35% cushion if the revolver is more than 35% drawn. There are no covenants on the term loan. All assets are encumbered by the credit facilities leaving no sources of alternative liquidity.

We view Pixelle like other companies in the paper and forest industry as having moderately negative environmental risks. Moody's believes Pixelle has established expertise in complying with environmental and business risks and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models. The company currently does not have any large environmental liabilities at its mills. We view Pixelle and other companies with exposure to commodity printing and writing paper as having highly negative social risks related to the need to substitute lost volume with specialty grades and eventually repurpose assets that produce commodity paper. We recognize that Pixelle's exposure to specialty papers and growth in paper packaging as a result of plastic substitution mitigates some of the risk from commodity paper exposure.

Governance risks are heightened given Pixelle's private-equity ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, including debt-funded acquisitions or dividends, and reduced financial disclosure requirements. The new sponsor, H.I.G. Capital, has experience in acquiring, combining and running paper assets and the existing management, who oversaw previous acquisitions, will remain with the company. The credit facility allows for incremental debt and distributions of 50% EBITDA.

The B1 rating on the senior secured credit facility is in line with the B1 CFR and reflects the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. The credit agreement allows for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of the equivalent amount to be set in the credit agreement or 100% EBITDA plus the unused portion of the general debt basket, plus unlimited amount as long as the first lien leverage ratio does not exceed the level at the closing date. The credit agreement allows for unlimited amount secured by liens on the collateral that are junior to the first lien debt subject to a secured leverage ratio (calculated on a net basis) not greater than 0.5x than the secured ratio on the closing date and subject to the interest coverage ratio of 1.75x. The credit agreement also allows for unlimited unsecured amount subject to the total leverage ratio not more than 1.0x higher than at close and subject to the interest coverage ratio of 1.75x. Amounts up to the equivalent amount to be set in the credit agreement or 100% EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries up to the investment capacity under the negative covenants, subject to blocker provisions which prohibit contribution or transfer of material intellectual property. In addition, the credit agreement prohibits designation of subsidiaries that hold material intellectual property as unrestricted subsidiaries.

Non-wholly owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees under the credit agreement. Dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such release is approved by lenders, a restricted subsidiary becomes a non-wholly owned restricted subsidiary pursuant to a bona fide transaction such as that the subsidiary became a bona fide joint venture with a non-affiliate of the borrower, the release of the subsidiary shall constitute an investment in the amount equal to the fair market value of the net asset of such non-wholly owned restricted subsidiary attributable to the borrower's equity interest therein.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including a requirement that each directly affected lender consents to amendments to reductions of any of the voting percentages, modifications to the pro rata sharing and payment provisions or the waterfall provisions, releases of all or substantially all of the collateral and releases of all or substantially all of the value of the guaranty and subordinating the obligations under the credit facilities to any other indebtedness or subordinating the liens securing such obligations to any other liens securing any other indebtedness.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will improve credit metrics in 2022 on the back of announced price increases despite higher balance sheet debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPDATE AND DOWNGRADE

We could upgrade the rating if the company continues to grow and increase operational diversity, improving EBITDA margins to above 15%, while still maintaining strong credit metrics with debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, (retained cash flow - capex)/debt above 10% and continued good liquidity.

We could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 4.0x, negative free cash flow, or a substantive deterioration in liquidity. Further, distributions to the sponsor or step-out acquisitions could be viewed as credit negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Spectrum Group Buyer, Inc. is operating through Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC, a manufacturer of specialty papers for diverse end markets. The company operates 4 mills and 11 paper machines, a coating and converting facility in Ohio and additional wood yards in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital are in the process of acquiring the company from Lindsay Goldberg LLC. Pixelle Specialty Solutions is a combination of specialty paper assets which Lindsay Goldberg acquired from P.H. Glatfelter in 2018 and Verso Corporation in 2020. The company generated revenue of $1.5 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

