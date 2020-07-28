Moody's assigns B1 Corporate Family Rating to InterGen N.V.

London, 28 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating to InterGen N.V. (InterGen), in line with the existing senior secured rating. The outlook on the rating remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 ratings are supported by InterGen's very strong liquidity and Moody's expectation that net leverage will decline over the next 18-24 months with positive free cashflow. In addition, the rating reflects good short-term cash flow visibility as a result of the Spalding tolling contract, which runs until September 2021, and significant revenues from the UK's capacity mechanism until September 2024. Moody's expects the company's modern and efficient fleet of combined-cycle gas turbines in the UK and supercritical coal-fired stations in Queensland, Australia to remain profitable in both markets.

However, the rating is constrained by the likelihood that dividends from the company's Australian joint venture will fall sharply as lower market prices are reflected in project cash flow, and that the profitability of the company's UK assets will be reduced with the expiry of a key contract in 2021. A 2021 debt maturity at the company's Millmerran coal project may need to be funded from internal cash flow, which would further constrain distributions to InterGen. Taken together, these factors mean InterGen's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt could fall to the mid-single digits, in percentage terms, in 2022 and 2023.

The rating is also constrained by refinancing risk at the holding company, which will rise as the June 2023 maturity of most of its debt approaches, given weak projected metrics at that time and lenders' growing focus on ESG-related risks to coal and gas generators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilised if Moody's believes InterGen will be able to maintain FFO/debt sustainably above 8% and debt/EBITDA, based on consolidated and unencumbered assets, below 7x, and if forthcoming debt maturities are refinanced in good time.

In the longer term, the rating could be upgraded if InterGen maintains FFO/debt consistently above 12% with prudent liquidity, or if there were a significant increase in revenue visibility as a result of long-term offtake contracts with creditworthy counterparties.

The rating could be downgraded if FFO/debt appears likely to fall persistently below 8% or if debt/EBITDA rose above 7x. The rating could also be downgraded if InterGen failed to secure liquidity comfortably ahead of the 2023 debt maturity, or if there were changes in the company's business profile that increased cash flow volatility, without offsetting measures to strengthen the balance sheet.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, InterGen N.V. is a holding company with a 3,269 MW portfolio in operations consisting of four natural gas-fired power plants in the UK and two coal-fired power plants in Queensland, Australia. InterGen N.V. is owned by Sev.en Energy and China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd (A2 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

