Moody's assigns B1 corporate family rating to Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 Corporate Family Rating and a Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of B1-PD to Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC (Mariner). The outlook is stable. Moody's has also assigned a B1 rating to the $300 million senior secured first lien term loan B and to the $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $100 million senior secured first lien delayed draw term loan to be issued by Mariner.

The rating assignment follows private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners' June minority investment in Mariner and the announcement last Tuesday that Mariner will acquire AdvicePeriod, an independent advisory firm with $5.1 billion of assets under management or advisement (AUM/A), which will bring Mariner's AUM/A to approximately $50 billion. The AdvicePeriod deal is expected to be financed with a combination of new debt issuances and equity contributions.

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

Assignments:

Long-term Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1

Probability of Default Ratings, assigned B1-PD

Senior Secured Term Loan B, assigned B1

Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, assigned B1

Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, assigned B1

Outlook Action:

..Outlook assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mariner's B1 CFR reflects its leading position as a consolidator of wealth advisors, its strong AUM resilience and organic growth rate, and its relatively high financial leverage, a product of its acquisition-driven strategy. The company has relied on a balanced use of debt and internally-generated cash to support its acquisition strategy and grow its business since its founding in 2006. This latest announced transaction will include an exchange of equity interests in AdvicePeriod for equity in the combined company, but leverage is expected to rise on a reported basis to exceed 5.0x EBITDA based on Moody's calculations.

The company's strong organic growth, which has exceeded 10 percent given the company's excellent client retention and sales record, should reduce leverage over time, as revenues grow, and the company invests in efficiencies that accelerate gains in operating leverage.

As a national wealth advisory firm, Mariner is participating in the transformation of the wealth advice industry. In recent years, independent wealth advisors have become more established. These firms are fiduciaries that typically earn fees from the assets they manage for their clients, as opposed to commissions earned on trades. As cited by Mariner, some $12.8 trillion are managed for individuals by registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the US, but some 90% of these manage under $1 billion. The advisory model and fee structure is considered by many clients to be better aligned with the realization of their long-term financial goals. However, in the course of separating from the traditional brokerage model, independent advisors have had to assume the burdens of business development, wealth and advice planning, and portfolio implementation and management. The diverse skill sets these tasks require have led smaller RIAs to seek out affiliations that enable them to specialize in the areas of their greatest competence.

Mariner has invested in capabilities that support the delivery of services to both affiliated advisors and their clients. It derives its credit strength from the breadth and execution of these offerings which lead to high rates of advisor retention (95%) and client retention (97-98%). High retention rates are the basis for strong compound business growth, as assets appreciate, and client referrals build over time. However, the costs of centralizing its back office technology functions and creating specialized business development and middle-office investment solutions teams have resulted in operating margin pressures.

Rapid growth through acquisitions has raised debt and intangible asset amortization, such that the pre-tax income margin has been negative. However, with growth, margin expansion is to be expected, especially given investments in process efficiencies and centralization of activities. The Leonard Green & Partners relationship should provide additional capital support in the form of ongoing equity commitments to Mariner as it expands. Nonetheless, we anticipate that Mariner's leverage will remain elevated as it presses ahead with new acquisitions. Multiples for RIA acquisitions have averaged 9x acquired EBITDA, and so internal resources, including cash flow and synergies, as well as equity, will be required to manage leverage lower. We do not expect significant deleveraging for the next 12 to 18 months.

Marty Bicknell, a founder of Mariner and its CEO and president, has been instrumental in fashioning the firm's strategic objectives, and he maintains oversight of the firm's critical M&A program. Thus, Mariner is exposed to the "key person" risk that he might be unable to continue in his duties for any reason.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The factors that could lead to an upgrade of Mariner's rating include: 1) increasing scale (net revenue) above $400 million; 2) deleveraging, sustaining debt/EBITDA (as defined by Moody's) below 3.5x; and pre-tax margins in excess of 15%. Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade included: 1) debt/EBITDA above 6.0x for a sustained period; 2) deterioration of AUM resilience metrics; and 3) sustained decline in wealth management fee rates or loss of pricing power.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105, and Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

