Moody's assigns B1 corporate family rating to Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 Corporate Family Rating and a Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
of B1-PD to Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC (Mariner).
The outlook is stable. Moody's has also assigned a B1 rating
to the $300 million senior secured first lien term loan B and to
the $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $100
million senior secured first lien delayed draw term loan to be issued
by Mariner.
The rating assignment follows private equity firm Leonard Green &
Partners' June minority investment in Mariner and the announcement
last Tuesday that Mariner will acquire AdvicePeriod, an independent
advisory firm with $5.1 billion of assets under management
or advisement (AUM/A), which will bring Mariner's AUM/A to
approximately $50 billion. The AdvicePeriod deal is expected
to be financed with a combination of new debt issuances and equity contributions.
The following ratings were assigned:
Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC
..Assignments:
Long-term Corporate Family Rating, assigned B1
Probability of Default Ratings, assigned B1-PD
Senior Secured Term Loan B, assigned B1
Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, assigned B1
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, assigned B1
Outlook Action:
..Outlook assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mariner's B1 CFR reflects its leading position as a consolidator
of wealth advisors, its strong AUM resilience and organic growth
rate, and its relatively high financial leverage, a product
of its acquisition-driven strategy. The company has relied
on a balanced use of debt and internally-generated cash to support
its acquisition strategy and grow its business since its founding in 2006.
This latest announced transaction will include an exchange of equity interests
in AdvicePeriod for equity in the combined company, but leverage
is expected to rise on a reported basis to exceed 5.0x EBITDA based
on Moody's calculations.
The company's strong organic growth, which has exceeded 10
percent given the company's excellent client retention and sales
record, should reduce leverage over time, as revenues grow,
and the company invests in efficiencies that accelerate gains in operating
leverage.
As a national wealth advisory firm, Mariner is participating in
the transformation of the wealth advice industry. In recent years,
independent wealth advisors have become more established. These
firms are fiduciaries that typically earn fees from the assets they manage
for their clients, as opposed to commissions earned on trades.
As cited by Mariner, some $12.8 trillion are managed
for individuals by registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the US,
but some 90% of these manage under $1 billion. The
advisory model and fee structure is considered by many clients to be better
aligned with the realization of their long-term financial goals.
However, in the course of separating from the traditional brokerage
model, independent advisors have had to assume the burdens of business
development, wealth and advice planning, and portfolio implementation
and management. The diverse skill sets these tasks require have
led smaller RIAs to seek out affiliations that enable them to specialize
in the areas of their greatest competence.
Mariner has invested in capabilities that support the delivery of services
to both affiliated advisors and their clients. It derives its credit
strength from the breadth and execution of these offerings which lead
to high rates of advisor retention (95%) and client retention (97-98%).
High retention rates are the basis for strong compound business growth,
as assets appreciate, and client referrals build over time.
However, the costs of centralizing its back office technology functions
and creating specialized business development and middle-office
investment solutions teams have resulted in operating margin pressures.
Rapid growth through acquisitions has raised debt and intangible asset
amortization, such that the pre-tax income margin has been
negative. However, with growth, margin expansion is
to be expected, especially given investments in process efficiencies
and centralization of activities. The Leonard Green & Partners
relationship should provide additional capital support in the form of
ongoing equity commitments to Mariner as it expands. Nonetheless,
we anticipate that Mariner's leverage will remain elevated as it
presses ahead with new acquisitions. Multiples for RIA acquisitions
have averaged 9x acquired EBITDA, and so internal resources,
including cash flow and synergies, as well as equity, will
be required to manage leverage lower. We do not expect significant
deleveraging for the next 12 to 18 months.
Marty Bicknell, a founder of Mariner and its CEO and president,
has been instrumental in fashioning the firm's strategic objectives,
and he maintains oversight of the firm's critical M&A program.
Thus, Mariner is exposed to the "key person" risk that
he might be unable to continue in his duties for any reason.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The factors that could lead to an upgrade of Mariner's rating include:
1) increasing scale (net revenue) above $400 million; 2) deleveraging,
sustaining debt/EBITDA (as defined by Moody's) below 3.5x;
and pre-tax margins in excess of 15%. Conversely,
factors that could lead to a downgrade included: 1) debt/EBITDA
above 6.0x for a sustained period; 2) deterioration of AUM
resilience metrics; and 3) sustained decline in wealth management
fee rates or loss of pricing power.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105,
and Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
