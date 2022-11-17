Moody's assigns B1 deposit ratings to Premier Bank Limited; outlook stable

Singapore, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned B1 foreign and local currency long-term deposit ratings to The Premier Bank Limited (PBL). Moody's has also assigned a b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to the bank.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's credit fundamentals will be stable over the next 12 to 18 months.

The full list of assigned ratings is provided at the end of this credit rating announcement.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PBL's B1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflect its stable but modest asset quality, with modest capitalization and profitability. The ratings also reflect the bank's reliance on high cost deposits as a result of its small deposit franchise, balanced by good liquidity.

The ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift from the bank's b2 BCA, based on Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Government of Bangladesh (Ba3 stable) in times of need.

The bank is exposed to high asset risk because of its large share of stressed loans. While nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was 2.7% as of the end of 2021, the bank had a significant stock of rescheduled loans classified as performing, which Moody's views as risky assets. In addition, its loan book is highly concentrated in large corporate borrowers, exposing the bank to the risk of large borrower defaults.

PBL's profitability is modest because of modest net interest margin, with its return on tangible assets at 0.7% in 2021. This is partially compensated by good fees and commission income, as well as moderate credit costs.

The bank's capital is modest, with tangible common equity (TCE) to Moody's-adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWA) at 7.5% as of the end of 2021, lower than the 9.5% asset-weighted average of Moody's-rated domestic peers. Moody's expects the bank's capital to remain modest because its RWA growth will outpace internal capital growth.

Although PBL has moderate reliance on market funding, its modest deposit franchise and high reliance on costlier time deposits result in high costs of funds. Low-cost current and savings deposits accounted for only 15% of total deposits as of the end of 2021.

Liquidity is adequate at PBL, with liquid banking assets at 23% of tangible banking assets as of the end of 2021, which consist mostly of better-quality cash and government securities.

Corporate governance is a key credit consideration for PBL's ratings. PBL's modest financial strategy and risk management are reflected in its asset quality and capital levels, as well as its concentration in large borrowers. The limited presence of independent directors on the board poses governance risks such as related-party transactions and inadequate management oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade PBL's ratings if its stressed loans significantly decrease, TCE/RWA ratio increases above 11.0%, and return on tangible assets increases to above 1.3% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's long-term ratings if its NPL ratio increases significantly above 5%, or TCE/RWA ratio decreases to below 7%. A significant deterioration in the bank's profitability, funding and liquidity will also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Premier Bank Limited, headquartered in Dhaka, reported total assets of BDT381.0 billion as of 30 June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Premier Bank Limited (The)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B1(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned B1

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned NP

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Assigned B1, Outlook Stable

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Assigned NP

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Assigned B1, Outlook Stable

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings, Assigned NP

.... Outlook Assigned , Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Zeng

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

Alka Anbarasu

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

