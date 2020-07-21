Moody's assigns B1 first-time long-term local currency deposit rating to Tenge Bank, outlook stable

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 first-time long-term local currency deposit rating and B2 first-time long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Uzbekistan-based JSCB Tenge Bank (Tenge Bank). The outlook on the deposit ratings is stable. Concurrently, the rating agency assigned Tenge Bank a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3 and an Adjusted BCA of b1. Moody's has also assigned the bank a long-term local currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of Ba3, a long-term foreign currency CRR of B1 and a long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Ba3(cr). The bank was also assigned Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, NP short-term local and foreign currency CRRs and NP(cr) short-term CR Assessment.

A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tenge Bank's first-time ratings reflect the bank's small size and untested business model, as well as its fast business growth and quickly changing standalone financial metrics. These credit challenges are outweighed by Tenge Bank's currently ample capital and liquidity buffers and a very high probability of affiliate support to Tenge Bank from its single shareholder, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank, rated ba3 on BCA and Ba1 on long-term deposit ratings, with positive outlook).

RATIONALE FOR b3 BCA

Tenge Bank was established in May 2019 and since then has been growing fast, with the business expansion fueled by capital and liquidity support from the bank's shareholder, Halyk Bank. Tenge Bank's management contemplates a five-fold growth of the loan portfolio in 2020, from a low level of UZS137 billion (USD14 million) reported as of the end of 2019. Based on this, Moody's expects that Tenge Bank's newly adopted credit underwriting standards will be tested over the next 12 to 18 months under very challenging operating conditions.

As of 31 December 2019, Tenge Bank's reported asset quality metrics were good, with no loans classified as problematic. However, Moody's expects that the slowdown in the economic activities in Uzbekistan as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will result in financial hardship for some of Tenge Bank's customers. This, in turn, will put pressure on the bank's solvency metrics, in particular asset quality and profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In 2019, Tenge Bank operated in an investment phase, with its earnings insufficient to cover the operating costs, thus the bank's return on average assets (ROAA) was negative at 0.77% in that reporting period. Moody's expects Tenge Bank's investment phase to protract into 2020.

Counter-balancing the above challenges are Tenge Bank's ample capital and liquidity buffers accumulated as a result of the support from the bank's shareholder, Halyk Bank. Following a UZS223 billion capital injection contributed to Tenge Bank in April 2020, its regulatory total capital adequacy ratio was at 89% as of 30 April 2020, whereas liquid assets accounted for just over 50% of total assets as of the same reporting date. Moody's expects that these buffers will be gradually utilized as the bank's business continues to expand.

RATIONALE FOR b1 ADJUSTED BCA AND B1 LONG-TERM LOCAL CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING

Tenge Bank's b1 adjusted BCA and B1 long-term local currency deposit rating incorporate a very high probability of affiliate support from the bank's parent, Halyk Bank, which results in a two-notch uplift of Tenge Bank's adjusted BCA and the long-term local currency deposit rating from its BCA of b3. The parent's BCA of ba3 is used as the anchor for the affiliate support. Our assessment of the very high support probability is based on (1) the parent's 100% ownership and strategic oversight of Tenge Bank, (2) the strategic fit of the Uzbek subsidiary to Halyk Bank, and (3) the support track record and commitment of the parent to further develop and support its Uzbek subsidiary demonstrated to date.

RATIONALE FOR B2 LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING

Tenge Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating of B2 is capped by Uzbekistan's foreign currency deposit ceiling of B2. The level of the ceiling reflects the foreign currency transfer and convertibility risks in Uzbekistan.

OUTLOOK ON THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

The stable outlook on Tenge Bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the bank's unseasoned business model and its very fast growth will be sufficiently counter-balanced by the liquidity and capital support from Tenge Bank's shareholder. Thus, a likelihood of any rating changes for Tenge Bank in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Tenge Bank's deposit ratings is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given that the bank's long-term local currency deposit rating is constrained by Uzbekistan's B1 sovereign rating, whereas the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by Uzbekistan's B2 foreign currency deposit ceiling. A probability of upgrade of Tenge Bank's b3 BCA is also limited over the next 12 to 18 months, given the risks of the bank's fast business expansion, its untested business model and unseasoned loan book.

Any mismanagement of Tenge Bank's business growth, if it results in a material deterioration of the bank's solvency or liquidity metrics, may lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA. A failure of Tenge Bank's parent, Halyk Bank, to render support to its subsidiary, in case of need, may result in a downgrade of Tenge Bank's deposit ratings.

Headquartered in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, Tenge Bank reported -- as of 31 December 2019 - total assets of UZS367 billion and total equity of UZS115 billion under its audited IFRS financial statements. Net IFRS loss posted in 2019 was UZS2.8 billion.

LIST OF ASSIGNED RATINGS

..Issuer: JSCB Tenge Bank

Assignments:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Ba3(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned B1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned NP

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Ba3

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Assigned NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), Assigned B2, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Assigned B1, Outlook Assigned Stable

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

