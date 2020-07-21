Moody's assigns B1 first-time long-term local currency deposit rating to Tenge Bank, outlook stable

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a B1 first-time long-term local currency
deposit rating and B2 first-time long-term foreign currency
deposit rating to Uzbekistan-based JSCB Tenge Bank (Tenge Bank).
The outlook on the deposit ratings is stable. Concurrently,
the rating agency assigned Tenge Bank a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of b3 and an Adjusted BCA of b1. Moody's has also assigned
the bank a long-term local currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR)
of Ba3, a long-term foreign currency CRR of B1 and a long-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of Ba3(cr). The bank
was also assigned Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency
deposit ratings, NP short-term local and foreign currency
CRRs and NP(cr) short-term CR Assessment.
A full list of assigned ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tenge Bank's first-time ratings reflect the bank's
small size and untested business model, as well as its fast business
growth and quickly changing standalone financial metrics. These
credit challenges are outweighed by Tenge Bank's currently ample
capital and liquidity buffers and a very high probability of affiliate
support to Tenge Bank from its single shareholder, Halyk Savings
Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank, rated ba3 on BCA and Ba1 on long-term
deposit ratings, with positive outlook).
RATIONALE FOR b3 BCA
Tenge Bank was established in May 2019 and since then has been growing
fast, with the business expansion fueled by capital and liquidity
support from the bank's shareholder, Halyk Bank. Tenge
Bank's management contemplates a five-fold growth of the
loan portfolio in 2020, from a low level of UZS137 billion (USD14
million) reported as of the end of 2019. Based on this, Moody's
expects that Tenge Bank's newly adopted credit underwriting standards
will be tested over the next 12 to 18 months under very challenging operating
conditions.
As of 31 December 2019, Tenge Bank's reported asset quality
metrics were good, with no loans classified as problematic.
However, Moody's expects that the slowdown in the economic
activities in Uzbekistan as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will
result in financial hardship for some of Tenge Bank's customers.
This, in turn, will put pressure on the bank's solvency
metrics, in particular asset quality and profitability. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
In 2019, Tenge Bank operated in an investment phase, with
its earnings insufficient to cover the operating costs, thus the
bank's return on average assets (ROAA) was negative at 0.77%
in that reporting period. Moody's expects Tenge Bank's
investment phase to protract into 2020.
Counter-balancing the above challenges are Tenge Bank's ample
capital and liquidity buffers accumulated as a result of the support from
the bank's shareholder, Halyk Bank. Following a UZS223
billion capital injection contributed to Tenge Bank in April 2020,
its regulatory total capital adequacy ratio was at 89% as of 30
April 2020, whereas liquid assets accounted for just over 50%
of total assets as of the same reporting date. Moody's expects
that these buffers will be gradually utilized as the bank's business
continues to expand.
RATIONALE FOR b1 ADJUSTED BCA AND B1 LONG-TERM LOCAL CURRENCY DEPOSIT
RATING
Tenge Bank's b1 adjusted BCA and B1 long-term local currency
deposit rating incorporate a very high probability of affiliate support
from the bank's parent, Halyk Bank, which results in a two-notch
uplift of Tenge Bank's adjusted BCA and the long-term local
currency deposit rating from its BCA of b3. The parent's BCA of
ba3 is used as the anchor for the affiliate support. Our assessment
of the very high support probability is based on (1) the parent's 100%
ownership and strategic oversight of Tenge Bank, (2) the strategic
fit of the Uzbek subsidiary to Halyk Bank, and (3) the support track
record and commitment of the parent to further develop and support its
Uzbek subsidiary demonstrated to date.
RATIONALE FOR B2 LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING
Tenge Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating of
B2 is capped by Uzbekistan's foreign currency deposit ceiling of B2.
The level of the ceiling reflects the foreign currency transfer and convertibility
risks in Uzbekistan.
OUTLOOK ON THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The stable outlook on Tenge Bank's long-term deposit ratings
reflects Moody's view that the elevated risks stemming from the
bank's unseasoned business model and its very fast growth will be
sufficiently counter-balanced by the liquidity and capital support
from Tenge Bank's shareholder. Thus, a likelihood of
any rating changes for Tenge Bank in the next 12 to 18 months is limited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Tenge Bank's deposit ratings is unlikely in the next
12 to 18 months given that the bank's long-term local currency
deposit rating is constrained by Uzbekistan's B1 sovereign rating,
whereas the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating
is constrained by Uzbekistan's B2 foreign currency deposit ceiling.
A probability of upgrade of Tenge Bank's b3 BCA is also limited
over the next 12 to 18 months, given the risks of the bank's
fast business expansion, its untested business model and unseasoned
loan book.
Any mismanagement of Tenge Bank's business growth, if it results
in a material deterioration of the bank's solvency or liquidity
metrics, may lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA.
A failure of Tenge Bank's parent, Halyk Bank, to render
support to its subsidiary, in case of need, may result in
a downgrade of Tenge Bank's deposit ratings.
Headquartered in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, Tenge Bank
reported -- as of 31 December 2019 - total assets of UZS367
billion and total equity of UZS115 billion under its audited IFRS financial
statements. Net IFRS loss posted in 2019 was UZS2.8 billion.
LIST OF ASSIGNED RATINGS
..Issuer: JSCB Tenge Bank
Assignments:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
b3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned Ba3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Assigned B1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Assigned NP
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Assigned Ba3
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Assigned NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Assigned B2, Outlook Assigned Stable
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Assigned B1, Outlook Assigned Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Olga Ulyanova
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454