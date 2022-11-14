Moody's assigns B1 rating SolarWinds extended 1st lien debt facilities

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to SolarWinds Holdings, Inc.'s ("SolarWinds") amended and extended term loan and revolver, the same as the rating on the existing debt. The amended facilities will effectively refinance the existing facilities. SolarWinds also plans to repay approximately $350 million of existing term loans prior to the refinancing. Combined with a $300 million term loan repayment in September 2022, the company will have retired approximately $665million of debt this fiscal year. The company's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Pro forma for the transaction, adjusted debt to EBITDA is approximately 6x excluding cyber incident, impairment and restructuring expenses. Leverage is well under 5x when further excluding stock-based compensation. Although cyber incident related costs are likely to be largely behind them, the potential for further substantial charges remains.

Assignments:

..Issuer: SolarWinds Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

SolarWinds' B1 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and moderate scale balanced with the strong recurring revenue base and cash generating potential. SolarWinds benefits from its unique business model which emphasizes low priced IT infrastructure management and monitoring software and the ability to consistently develop or acquire relevant software tools. The company has high operating margins (though reduced post-cyber breach), driven by its efficient, low-cost sales and marketing structure. The company is expanding into the higher profile, higher priced and more competitive observability market which should contribute to its growth profile but could also further dampen margins. The rating also considers the relatively limited impact the cyber breach had on revenues and our expectations of modest growth and solid though reduced margins and free cash flow. While the breach negatively impacted new license sales initially, maintenance and subscription revenue remained stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SolarWinds will grow revenue modestly, de-lever to 5.5x over the next 12-18 months. SolarWinds' ratings could be upgraded if the company were to demonstrate more conservative financial policies such that debt to EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x, and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 12.5%. While a reduction of the private equity shareholders' controlling stake is not required for an upgrade, it is a consideration. SolarWinds' ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates such that organic revenue and EBITDA declines and leverage is expected to exceed 6x on other than a temporary basis. Ratings could also face downward pressure if liquidity deteriorates.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating is unchanged based on an estimated cash balance of over $100 million pro forma for the transaction, an undrawn $130 million revolving credit facility and over $100 million of free cash flow. Liquidity could weaken if performance weakens or interest rates continue to rise for an extended period. Despite the significant reduction of debt, rising rates will likely more than offset the reduction, resulting in higher than historical interest costs.

SolarWinds is a provider of IT systems infrastructure management software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company had revenues of approximately $719 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

