Moody's assigns B1 rating to American Residential Services LLC credit facility, B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B2 Corporate
Family Rating and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating to American
Residential Services L.L.C. (New) and a B1 rating
to the company's proposed first lien senior secured bank credit
facility. The outlook is stable.
The credit facility, consisting of a $470 million first lien
term loan and $75 million revolver, along with a $130
million second lien term loan (not rated), will be used to fund
the purchase of the equity of American Residential Services L.L.C.
and repay all outstanding debt. Existing private equity sponsor,
Charlesbank Capital Partners, entered into a definitive agreement
to sell 55% of American Residential Services to GI Partners and
will retain a 45% ownership stake. The current ratings of
American Residential Services L.L.C. will be withdrawn
at the close of the transaction.
The assignment of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's
high leverage following the transaction. Moody's estimates
that leverage will be approximately 6.5 times by the end of 2020.
However, Moody's expects credit metrics to improve as the
company realizes benefits of recent cost reduction initiatives.
The B1 rating on the first lien revolver and term loan reflect the benefit
of loss absorption provided by a meaningful amount of second lien term
debt.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: American Residential Services L.L.C.
(New)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B2-PD
....$75 million 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2025; assigned B1 (LGD3)
....$470 million 1st Lien Term Loan
due 2027; assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: American Residential Services L.L.C.
(New)
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
American Residential Services L.L.C. (New)'s
B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high leverage,
integration risk associated with its growth through acquisition strategy,
presence in a fragmented market with intense competition, and industry
seasonality. The rating also reflects the company's scale
that provides efficient access to the supply chain, geographic diversity,
and the non-discretionary nature of its services.
The rating also incorporates Moody's consideration of governance
risks associated with the private equity ownership of the company and
the lack of an independent board. Further, Moody's
views the initial financial policies as aggressive given the high pro
forma leverage and the expectation that the company will continue to have
an active acquisition strategy.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will grow organically and through acquisitions in a disciplined manner.
Moody's also expects the company to improve its operating margin
through cost controls and maintain a good liquidity profile.
Moody's expects the company to have a good liquidity profile over
the next 12 to 18 months characterized by availability under the proposed
$75 million revolving credit facility. Moody's also
expects that the company will generate free cash that will be available
to repay any seasonal revolver borrowings. Covenants are expected
to include a springing net leverage covenant applicable to the revolver.
There are no maintenance financial covenants on the term loan.
We don't expect the company to trigger the test of the covnant on the
revolver.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• A decline in revenues and EBITA margins
• Failure to reduce debt from the pro forma 2020 level of 6.5x
or improve EBITA to interest to exceed 2.0x.
• A weakening of liquidity
• More aggressive financial policies, including debt funded
acquisitions and / or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• An increase of EBITA margins to 15% or greater
• Sustained debt to EBITDA of 5.0x or lower
• Sustained retained cash flow to net debt near 15%
• Maintenance of good liquidity
American Residential Services L.L.C., headquartered
in Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the largest providers of
HVAC, plumbing, sewer, drain cleaning, and energy
efficiency services in the United States. The company serves both
residential and commercial customers through a network of 71 service center
locations in 23 states. Charlesbank Limited Partnership bought
a majority of the equity interests in ARS in April 2014 and as a result
of the proposed transaction will own a 45% stake with GI Partners
owning the remaining 55% (pre-management and existing lender
investment). In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020,
the company generated over $1 billion in revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
