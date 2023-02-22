Moody's assigns B1 rating to Authentic Brands' proposed term loan

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 ratings to ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC's (dba "Authentic Brands") proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities, including its extended and upsized $240 million revolving credit facility due 2028, $1.525 billion term loan due 2028, and $600 million delayed draw term loan due 2028. The company's existing ratings and positive outlook are unaffected.

The proceeds of the proposed new term loan will be used to refinance the company's existing senior secured first lien term loan B4 due September 2024. The proceeds of the delayed draw term loan will be used to finance a potential acquisition of Boardriders, Inc. The ratings are subject to the transactions closing as proposed and review of final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Authentic Brands B2 CFR reflects governance risks, including financial and M&A strategies that have led to high leverage driven by both its acquisitive nature and financial sponsor ownership. Moody's pro forma debt/EBITDA weakened early in 2022 as a result of the debt associated with the Reebok and David Beckham acquisitions but quickly improved to below 5x pro forma as of September 2022 because of earnings growth and cash-financed acquisitions. The company also has moderate brand and licensee concentrations, and the potential exists for execution challenges associated with its acquisition-based growth strategy.

ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC benefits from the relatively stable and predictable revenue and cash flow streams it receives in the form of royalty payments from its licensees, which include significant contractually guaranteed minimums and potential overages (payments made in excess of those amounts). The company has exhibited steady operating performance over the past few years, including demonstrated resilience through the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 full year revenue and earnings grew over 2019 because of collections on a large portion of guaranteed minimum royalties from licensees, e-commerce growth, effective expense management initiatives and acquisitions. Also, its inherently asset-light licenser business model carries low fixed overhead costs and supports the company's strong operating margins and associated free cash flow generation. Liquidity is good, supported by balance sheet cash, ample free cash flow and excess revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for consistent operating performance over the next 12-18 months, driven by low-to-mid single-digit top-line organic revenue growth, high margins and strong positive free cash flow. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to improve its credit metrics through earnings growth and successful integration of acquisitions.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its operating performance and more conservative financial policies through a demonstrated willingness to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0 times and EBITA-to-interest expense above 2.75 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences weaker than anticipated operating performance resulting from challenges in integrating acquired brands, the non-renewal of licenses, or renewals of its licenses at materially lower revenue streams. Specific metrics include debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5 times or EBITA-to-interest sustained below 2.25 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, NY, ABG Intermediate Holdings 2 LLC is the borrowing entity for holding company Authentic Brands Group LLC. Authentic Brands is a brand management company with a portfolio of over 50 brands. The company also has control over the use of the name, image and likeness of several celebrities. The company is majority owned by private equity firms and other co-investors, with affiliates of Blackrock, Inc. being the largest shareholders. Authentic Brands is privately owned and does not publicly disclose its financial information. Revenue exceeded $950 million for the twelve month period ended September 2022.

