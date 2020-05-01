Moody's assigns B1 rating to BRP's new term loan; outlook negative

Approximately C$3.2 billion of debt affected
Toronto, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.'s ("BRP")
proposed $600 million senior secured term loan B-2.
Moody's also affirmed BRP's Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
at B1, its probability of default rating at B1-PD,
its first lien senior secured revolver at Ba1 and upgraded the rating
on BRP's senior secured term loan B to B1 from B2. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.
The outlook remains negative.
"The B1 rating on the proposed and existing senior secured term
loans is in-line the company's CFR, reflecting the
preponderance of senior secured term loan debt in the company's
capital structure," said Louis Ko, VP-Senior
Analyst with Moody's. The liquidity upgrade to SGL-2 reflects
the proceeds from the proposed term loan being used to bolster liquidity.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded
to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B1 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD1 from LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
BRP's rating is constrained by: (1) the significant impact
that the coronavirus crisis will have on its revenues and EBITDA over
the next 12 to 18 months due to the decrease in consumer demand;
(2) leverage that will exceed 10x over the next 12 months before recovering
to around 4.3x in FY2023; and (3) the company's focus
on high-priced, discretionary products, which could
extend BRP's recovery period to beyond fiscal 2021, even after
the current challenging economic conditions improve.
However, BRP benefits from: (1) good market positions in snowmobiles,
personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side
vehicles, defended with diversified product profile and well-recognized
global brands; (2) BRP's demonstrated ability to successfully
launch new products and increase revenue channels; and (3) an adequate
liquidity position.
BRP has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources are approximately
C$1.5 billion compared to about C$450 million of
cash usage over the next 12 months. In March 2020, BRP drew
the full amount of its C$700 million revolving credit facility
and retained the cash on its balance sheet. We expect BRP's cash
balance will be approximately C$750 million at the end of April.
BRP will also receive the proceeds from the $600 million term loan
B-2 which will provide additional liquidity of approximately C$800
million net of transaction fees. BRP's cash usage over the
next 12 months includes approximately C$25 million of term loan
amortization and Moody's estimate of over C$425 million of
negative free cash flow. It is expected that a significant amount
of cash will be used over the next 3 to 6 months to repay trades payable
accounts, which accrued during the first quarter prior to the coronavirus
outbreak. BRP's liquidity position is expected to improve
in the fourth quarter as the economy begins to recover and BRP is able
to sell some of its inventory. BRP's revolver is subject
to a minimum fixed charge ratio covenant at 1.1x, against
which we estimate BRP will have a 30% cushion over the next four
quarters. BRP has limited flexibility to boost liquidity from asset
sales, however, the company does not have refinancing risk
until 2024, when the revolving credit facility becomes due.
The negative outlook reflects the potential that the corona-based
recession could be worse, and last longer, than currently
expected. This could further constrain BRP's cash flow,
liquidity position and demand for its discretionary products.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainable below
4.0x (3.0x for FY2020), EBIT/Interest is above 2.5x
(5.7x for FY2020), and liquidity improves.
The ratings could be downgraded if a prolonged period of negative free
cash flow is expected, liquidity weakens, or leverage is expected
to exceed 5x (3.0x for FY2020) at the end of fiscal 2022.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in BRP's credit profile,
including its exposure to the decreased demand for discretionary consumer
products have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and BRP remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
increase in BRP's leverage as a result the additional debt issuance
which was necessary to provide sufficient liquidity for BRP through this
challenging period.
Governance risks are moderate as BRP is publicly traded on the Toronto
Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and has consistently demonstrated its strong
financial oversight and data transparency. Governance considerations
include the company's track record of maintaining conservative financial
policies as demonstrated by its history of low leverage (around 3x) prior
to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., headquartered in Valcourt,
Quebec, Canada, is a global manufacturer and distributor of
powersports vehicles and marine products. Revenue for the fiscal
year ended January 31, 2020 was C$6.1 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
