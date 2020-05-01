Moody's assigns B1 rating to BRP's new term loan; outlook negative

Approximately C$3.2 billion of debt affected

Toronto, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.'s ("BRP") proposed $600 million senior secured term loan B-2. Moody's also affirmed BRP's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, its probability of default rating at B1-PD, its first lien senior secured revolver at Ba1 and upgraded the rating on BRP's senior secured term loan B to B1 from B2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

"The B1 rating on the proposed and existing senior secured term loans is in-line the company's CFR, reflecting the preponderance of senior secured term loan debt in the company's capital structure," said Louis Ko, VP-Senior Analyst with Moody's. The liquidity upgrade to SGL-2 reflects the proceeds from the proposed term loan being used to bolster liquidity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD1 from LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

BRP's rating is constrained by: (1) the significant impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on its revenues and EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months due to the decrease in consumer demand; (2) leverage that will exceed 10x over the next 12 months before recovering to around 4.3x in FY2023; and (3) the company's focus on high-priced, discretionary products, which could extend BRP's recovery period to beyond fiscal 2021, even after the current challenging economic conditions improve.

However, BRP benefits from: (1) good market positions in snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, defended with diversified product profile and well-recognized global brands; (2) BRP's demonstrated ability to successfully launch new products and increase revenue channels; and (3) an adequate liquidity position.

BRP has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources are approximately C$1.5 billion compared to about C$450 million of cash usage over the next 12 months. In March 2020, BRP drew the full amount of its C$700 million revolving credit facility and retained the cash on its balance sheet. We expect BRP's cash balance will be approximately C$750 million at the end of April. BRP will also receive the proceeds from the $600 million term loan B-2 which will provide additional liquidity of approximately C$800 million net of transaction fees. BRP's cash usage over the next 12 months includes approximately C$25 million of term loan amortization and Moody's estimate of over C$425 million of negative free cash flow. It is expected that a significant amount of cash will be used over the next 3 to 6 months to repay trades payable accounts, which accrued during the first quarter prior to the coronavirus outbreak. BRP's liquidity position is expected to improve in the fourth quarter as the economy begins to recover and BRP is able to sell some of its inventory. BRP's revolver is subject to a minimum fixed charge ratio covenant at 1.1x, against which we estimate BRP will have a 30% cushion over the next four quarters. BRP has limited flexibility to boost liquidity from asset sales, however, the company does not have refinancing risk until 2024, when the revolving credit facility becomes due.

The negative outlook reflects the potential that the corona-based recession could be worse, and last longer, than currently expected. This could further constrain BRP's cash flow, liquidity position and demand for its discretionary products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainable below 4.0x (3.0x for FY2020), EBIT/Interest is above 2.5x (5.7x for FY2020), and liquidity improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if a prolonged period of negative free cash flow is expected, liquidity weakens, or leverage is expected to exceed 5x (3.0x for FY2020) at the end of fiscal 2022.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in BRP's credit profile, including its exposure to the decreased demand for discretionary consumer products have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and BRP remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the increase in BRP's leverage as a result the additional debt issuance which was necessary to provide sufficient liquidity for BRP through this challenging period.

Governance risks are moderate as BRP is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and has consistently demonstrated its strong financial oversight and data transparency. Governance considerations include the company's track record of maintaining conservative financial policies as demonstrated by its history of low leverage (around 3x) prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, is a global manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and marine products. Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 was C$6.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Louis Ko

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

