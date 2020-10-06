Moody's assigns B1 rating to Buzz Finco L.L.C.'s proposed incremental term loan

Approximately $200 million of new debt rated

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Buzz Finco L.L.C. 's proposed $200 million senior secured incremental term loan. Following the recent merger of Buzz Finco L.L.C. (Old) into Worldwide Vision Limited, Worldwide Vision Limited became the surviving entity and assumed the name Buzz Finco L.L.C. (the "company," d/b/a "Bumble"). The Corporate Family Rating (CFR) will continue to reside at the entity formerly known as Worldwide Vision Limited and now known as Buzz Finco L.L.C.. Previously, the company used "MagicLab" as its trade name but now uses "Bumble" as its trade name. Bumble's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds from the incremental term loan plus cash-on-hand will be used to fund a one-time $285 million cash dividend to Bumble's shareholders, which include The Blackstone Group ("Blackstone" or the "private equity sponsor"), co-investors and management.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignment:

...Issuer: Buzz Finco L.L.C. (d/b/a "Bumble")

....$200 Million Senior Secured Incremental Term Loan B due January 2027, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The new incremental term loan will be pari passu with the existing senior secured term loan B (approximately $572.2 million currently outstanding), have the identical issuer, maturity and collateral package and benefit from the same guarantors on a senior secured basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Though Bumble's pro forma gross debt will increase, the transaction is credit neutral due to the company's high growth profile, albeit expected to moderate this year as a result of the global economic recession. As calculated by Moody's, we estimate pro forma financial leverage will rise to roughly 7x total debt to EBITDA inclusive of capitalized software expense (or 5.9x exclusive of capitalized software expense) from 5.2x at 30 June 2020 (or 4.4x exclusive of capitalized software expense). The company's leverage will remain near the 5.5x downgrade threshold this year due to the incremental term loan and economic impact of COVID-19 on its business. With the global economy expected to return to growth, Moody's projects leverage will decline to under 5x (inclusive of capitalized software expense) by the end of 2021.

Moody's expects Bumble will continue to benefit from the long-term secular adoption of online dating and social networking apps to find romantic partners. In the current pandemic, user activity will potentially increase as singles adjust their behavior and shift to more virtual dating as some individuals reduce their frequency of going out to bars, restaurants and other dating venues or avoid them altogether. Nonetheless, given the current recessionary environment and the prospect of extended business closures and continued high rates of unemployment, the erosion of consumer confidence will lead to a reduction in discretionary consumption. While roughly 97% of Bumble's revenue is recurring subscription based (ranging from 1 day to 6 months) or re-occurring à la carte microtransactions, Moody's expects revenue to experience moderating growth and increased volatility in the months ahead.

Bumble's B1 CFR is forward-looking and supported by the company's: (i) market leading positions in the online dating category; (ii) high growth profile evidenced by share gains and strong user adoption of its online dating and social networking apps to find romantic partners; (iii) Bumble and Badoo brands, which are the second and third highest grossing global dating apps, respectively and positioned in the faster growth "freemium app" segment of the market; (iv) expected solid debt protection measures with EBITDA margins in the range of 25%-30% (as calculated by Moody's, inclusive of capitalized software expense); and (v) propensity to generate strong free cash flows given Bumble's high recurring and reoccurring revenue base and solid unit economics.

Factors that weigh on the rating include Bumble's high pro forma financial leverage. The rating also considers the company's relatively small revenue base and narrow business focus. Additionally, Bumble operates in a highly competitive industry, characterized by low barriers to entry and a multitude of large and small players. Changes in consumer engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines in user activity are further risks that could impact future operating results. The rating is also influenced by governance risks related to private equity sponsor ownership.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Bumble's online dating model will remain fairly resilient during the economic recession and generate robust free cash flow (excluding the one-time dividend to shareholders). Though Moody's projects the G-20 economies will contract 4.6% in 2020, we expect high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth in social media sectors. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will experience organic revenue growth consistent with the online dating industry's strong secular growth fundamentals in the range of 10%-20% per annum over the next several years. Owing to solid EBITDA expansion and the global economy estimated to grow 5.3% next year based on Moody's current global macroeconomic outlook, we project Bumble will de-lever to under 5x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's, inclusive of capitalized software expense) by year end 2021, barring debt-financed acquisitions. The stable outlook also considers the company's "asset-lite" operating model and favorable tax structure that facilitate meaningful free cash flow conversion, which Moody's expects will be applied to debt reduction as well as growth enhancing M&A.

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects very high free cash flow conversion (excluding the one-time dividend to shareholders) as well as solid cash levels (cash balances totaled $140 million at 30 June 2020) and Bumble's $50 million undrawn revolver to support very good liquidity.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result, Bumble's exposure to the US and overseas economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, however over time an upgrade could occur if Bumble increases scale and exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing positive free cash flow generation to about 5% of debt (as calculated by Moody's) and financial leverage sustained below 3x total debt to EBITDA (as calculated by Moody's, inclusive of capitalized software expense). Ratings could be downgraded if market share erodes or monthly active users decline resulting in sub-par organic revenue growth or a decline in cash flows leading to lower EBITDA margins or total debt to EBITDA sustained above 5.5x (as calculated by Moody's, inclusive of capitalized software expense) beyond 2021. There would also be downward pressure on ratings if liquidity were to weaken resulting in free cash flow to debt below 2% (as calculated by Moody's), including reduced revolver availability or if Bumble engages in leveraging acquisitions or sizable shareholder distributions.

With headquarters in London, UK, and the US, Buzz Finco L.L.C. (d/b/a "Bumble") is a leading provider of online dating and social networking services via its Bumble and Badoo mobile dating apps. In January 2020, Blackstone and other investors purchased Bumble in a leveraged buyout. Revenue totaled approximately $523 million for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020.

