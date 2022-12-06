Moody's assigns B1 rating to CSC Holdings, LLC's Term Loan B-6, which amends Term Loan B-1 and B-3; outlook is stable

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B1 rating to CSC Holdings, LLC's (CSC or the Company), Term Loan B-6, which amends the Term Loan B-1 and B-3. The Company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all instrument ratings including the Senior Secured Credit Facility and Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes rated B1 and Senior Unsecured Notes rated Caa1 are unaffected by the proposed Transaction. The stable outlook and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B6, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSC's credit profile is supported by its large size (near $9-$10 billion in revenue) and somewhat diversified footprint. The business model is profitable, generating steady EBITDA margins near 40% and providing a high degree of visibility given the very predictable monthly recurring revenue from a diversified and large base of residential and commercial customers. Broadband demand is a favorable tailwind and opportunity, with positive and sustained secular growth, though intensifying competition and execution issues have led to weak broadband subscriber trends for the company in 2022. The company also has good liquidity.

The credit profile is constrained by a less than conservative financial policy that targets net leverage of 4.5x-5.0x but tolerates a much higher ratio (Management Q3 LTM calculation, approximately 6.3x Moody's adjusted gross leverage which excludes collateralized debt obligations), and currently prioritizes capital investments over debt repayment. Additionally, the video and voice businesses are declining rapidly under secular pressure, shedding subscribers in the low teens percent range. Broadband demand and growth, a historical offset providing top-line support, has also weakened considerably due to higher competitive intensity. Fixed wireless access and or fiber providers are now taking share, evident in the decline of data subscribers in the low single digit percent range. As a result, the company is deploying an aggressive and capital-intensive multi-year fiber build, driving capex to near 20% of revenue substantially constraining free cash flows which could fall under $100 million in 2024.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by strong operating cash flow, a partially drawn but large revolving credit facility with significant capacity, and ample covenant headroom. The company also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with limited maturities over the next year.

Moody's rates CSC's senior secured bank debt facilities B1 (LGD3), one notch above the B2 CFR. The secured debt is collateralized by a stock pledge and is guaranteed by the operating subsidiaries of the Company. Moody's also rates the senior unsecured guaranteed notes at CSC B1 (LGD3), as the notes benefit from the same guarantee from the restricted subsidiaries (as the credit facility creditors) and Moody's view that the stock pledge for secured lenders provides no additional lift/benefit as the equity collateral would likely be worthless in a default scenario. Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured bonds at CSC (which are not guaranteed) rated Caa1 (LGD5), two notches below the B2 CFR given the subordination in the Company's capital structure. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the Company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rank in the capital structure.

Moody's maintains a B1 senior secured bank credit facility rating and a Caa1 senior unsecured rating on certain debt that was originally issued by Neptune Finco Corp. (Neptune Caa1, no outlook), an acquisition vehicle used by Altice USA, Inc. (CSC's ultimate parent company, unrated) to acquire the operating subsidiary D/B/A Cablevision. In 2015, Neptune was merged with and into CSC, which effectively assumed all of Neptune's obligations; however, our internal databases continue to reflect Neptune as a debt issuer.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-4, highly negative. The CIS score primarily reflects the company's highly negative governance risk driven by financial strategy and risk management policies, specifically a tolerance for leverage up to at least 6x (Management Q3 net debt to EBITDA calculation) dividends and debt-financed M&A in the past, and highly concentrated ownership. Social risk is also moderately negative reflecting data privacy risks in its wireless service. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

Moody's outlook reflects a baseline expectation for revenue to decline by low single digit percent over the next 12-18 months, driving revenue under $9.5 billion. Moody's expects leverage to rise and be sustained in mid to high 6x range, on debt averaging $26 billion. EBITDA margins will be stable, near 40%, producing $3.6-$3.7 billion in EBITDA. Net of capex (approaching 20% of revenue) and average borrowing costs (rising over 6%), free cash flows will be $50 - $150 million, covering low single digit percent of debt. Our outlook reflects certain key assumptions including a decline in broadband, video, and voice subscribers (approximately flat, and low teens percent range respectively). Moody's expects liquidity to remain very good.

Note: all figures are Moody's adjusted over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is very unlikely at this time given the pressures on the business. However, Moody's could consider an upgrade if conditions improved substantially such that:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 6x, and

• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted, before dividends) is sustained above 3%

An upgrade would also be considered on same or better liquidity, return to revenue and EBITDA growth supported by stable subscriber base driven by a sustained rise in broadband growth, and or a more conservative financial policy.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 7x, or

• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted, before dividends) is sustained below 1%

A downgrade could also be considered if the scale of the company declined, liquidity deteriorated, there was a material and unfavorable change in operating performance, or the company adopted a more aggressive financial policy.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, CSC Holdings, LLC passes over 9.4 million homes in 21 states, serving approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers and about 8.6 million subscribers. The company is wholly owned by Altice USA, a public company majority owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi. Revenues for the last twelve months ending 30 September 2022 were approximately $9.8 billion.

In 2020 Altice sold 49.99% of Lightpath Group (Cablevision Lightpath LLC and its subsidiaries), its fiber enterprise business, to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Altice retains a 50.01% interest in Lightpath Group, maintains control of the company, and consolidates its financial results.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

