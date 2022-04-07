Moody's assigns B1 rating to Camelot US Acquisition's (Clarivate) new revolving credit facility

Approximately $750 million of new debt rated

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B1 rating to Camelot US Acquisition LLC's new $750 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing 2027. Camelot UK Holdco Limited's ("Camelot Holdco") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The new RCF replaces the existing $350 million RCF maturing in 2024 (the "2024 RCF") and will have a swing maturity to 2026 if Camelot Holdco's term loans, which mature in 2026, are not refinanced before then. The new RCF will be priced off of SOFR rather than LIBOR, and will be issued by the same borrower/co-borrower entities, secured by the same collateral package and guaranteed by the same guarantors as the 2024 RCF.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Assignment:

...Issuer: Camelot US Acquisition LLC (Co-Borrower: Camelot UK Bidco Limited)

....$750 Million Gtd Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving Credit Facility due March 2027, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Moody's will withdraw the B1 rating on the 2024 RCF.

Camelot US Acquisition LLC is an indirect wholly-owned holding company of Camelot Holdco, which is a guarantor of the senior credit facilities and the highest entity of the restricted group under the credit agreement governing the senior credit facilities. Camelot Holdco is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Clarivate plc ("Clarivate" or the "company"), which is the entity that is owned by public shareholders and files the group's consolidated financial statements. Clarivate is a holding company with no material assets other than the capital stock of its subsidiaries, and conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries. Though Clarivate is not an issuer or guarantor of the existing debt instruments or notes, the company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations substantially reflect the financial condition and results of operations of Camelot Holdco.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the refinancing favorably given the credit facility's maturity extension and upsize, which enhances financial flexibility given Clarivate's increased scale as a result of M&A activity over the past two years (i.e., ProQuest LLC, CPA Global and DRG). The transaction is credit neutral because there is no change to the company's leverage and cash flow metrics.

Camelot Holdco's B2 CFR is supported by Clarivate plc's leading global market positions across its core scientific/academic research and intellectual property businesses. The rating also considers the high proportion of subscription-based recurring revenue (>80% of revenue) and high switching costs derived from Clarivate's proprietary data extraction methodology, which facilitates development of value-added databases that are considered the "gold-standard" among its clients. Given that its mission-critical subscription products are embedded in customers' core operations and research workflows, customer renewals and retention rates on a weighted average basis have remained above 90%. Clarivate also benefits from good diversification across end markets, geography and customers and relatively high EBITDA margins in the 40% range (Moody's adjusted, excluding one-time cash items). The company's low net working capital and "asset-lite" operating model facilitates a high conversion of EBITDA to positive free cash flow (FCF).

Factors that weigh on the rating include Clarivate's moderately high financial leverage and organic revenue growth that can be negatively influenced by transactional revenue declines. During the height of the pandemic, transactional revenue was vulnerable to reduced client demand, however growth in subscription revenue was able to partially offset this. Clarivate faces competitive challenges from industry players that are amassing scale as well as new technology entrants, and regulatory changes that could restrict access to data. Low single-digit percentage revenue growth at North American universities coupled with consolidation across the pharmaceutical industry could lead to customer budget constraints. The rating is also influenced by governance risks related to private equity ownership, such as sizable debt-financed distributions or growth-enhancing acquisitions, which could pose integration challenges and lead to volatile credit metrics. Somewhat offsetting this is Clarivate's historical use of equity to help fund large acquisitions, which Moody's expect to continue.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Clarivate's business model and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient, experience mid-single digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth and generate solid FCF over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company will expand market share from new client wins and penetrate further into existing accounts. Moody's projects that Clarivate will maintain good liquidity, continue to use a prudent mix of equity and debt to finance future M&A and use FCF to reduce pro forma leverage to a target of around 4.5x net debt to EBITDA (as-reported), equivalent to approximately 5x-5.5x gross leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis).

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects good liquidity supported by positive FCF generation in the range of 5%-10% of total debt (Moody's adjusted), solid cash levels (unrestricted cash balances totaled $431 million at 31 December 2021) and access to the new $750 million RCF.

Though Clarivate's shares trade publicly, several private equity sponsors collectively own about 38% of Clarivate. Consequently, Moody's expects the company's financial strategy to be somewhat aggressive given that equity sponsors have a tendency to tolerate high leverage and favor high capital return strategies for limited partners. Clarivate's governance risk is elevated as a result of sponsor ownership, particularly in view of the highly-leveraged balance sheet. Management's financial strategy, capital allocation, credibility and track record are influenced by the equity sponsors' demonstrated desire to use debt, mitigated by the prudent issuance of equity to help fund the purchase of past acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if Clarivate demonstrates organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range and EBITDA expansion that leads to consistent and growing free cash flow generation of at least 6% of total debt (Moody's adjusted). Additionally, upward rating pressure could occur if total debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) and the company exhibits prudent financial policies and a good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if total debt to EBITDA was sustained above 6.5x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow were to materially weaken below 2% of total debt (Moody's adjusted) due to deterioration in operating performance. Market share erosion, liquidity deterioration, significant client losses or if Clarivate engages in debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions resulting in leverage sustained above Moody's downgrade threshold could also result in ratings pressure.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Camelot UK Holdco Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clarivate plc, which provides comprehensive intellectual property and scientific information, decision support tools and services that enable academia, corporations, governments and the legal community to discover, protect and commercialize content, ideas and brands. Formerly the Intellectual Property & Science unit of Thomson Reuters Corporation, Clarivate was a carve-out purchased by Onex and Baring Asia for approximately $3.55 billion in October 2016. Following the May 2019 merger with Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Clarivate operates as a publicly traded company. Revenue for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 was just under $1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

