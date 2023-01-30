Moody's assigns B1 rating to Charter's New Senior Notes; Outlook is stable

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to new Senior Notes, to be issued at Charter Communications, Inc.'s (Charter or the Company) wholly owned subsidiary CCO Holdings, LLC, and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. Charter's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all instrument ratings are unaffected by the proposed Transaction. The stable outlook and SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CCO Holdings, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Moody's expects the transaction to be credit neutral. Interest cost will be marginally higher on the new notes than the company's March 2023 maturities, but the maturity profile is improved. Charter intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for general corporate purposes, to repay certain indebtedness, share and unit repurchases and to pay related fees and expenses. Moody's expects the transaction to be essentially leverage neutral (net of repayment) and will not materially change the credit profile or the proportional mix of secured and unsecured debt, or the resultant creditor claim priorities in the capital structure. The terms and conditions of the newly issued obligation are expected to be materially the same as existing obligations of the same class.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Charter Communications, Inc.'s (Charter or the Company) credit profile is supported by its substantial scale and share of the cable industry and superior, high-speed network with fiber- broadband competitors overlapping in only portions of its footprint. Charter is the second largest cable company in the United States, serving approximately 32.2 million customers (internet, video and voice, excluding enterprise) and about 5.3 million mobile lines across 41 states, generating approximately $54 billion in revenue (in 2022). Sustained broadband demand drives growth and profitability, providing an operating hedge to the secular decline in video and wireline voice services. Additionally, government subsidized new builds in unserved or underserved markets will further support growth. The business model is also highly predictable, with a diversified footprint and customer base and largely recurring revenue. Liquidity is very good, supported by free cash flows (FCF) close to $5.5 billion (Moody's adjusted, 2022), that while expected to fall below $5 billion by 2024, continues to provide significant financial flexibility.

The credit profile is constrained by governance risk, including a financial policy that targets a net leverage ratio of 4.0-4.5x, managed near the top end of Moody's tolerance (near 4.75x, Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA), with most free cash flow and debt issuance used for share repurchases. The Company generally sizes debt issuance to maintain pace with EBITDA growth, driving already high absolute debt levels (over $98.9 billion, Moody's adjusted at year end 2022), ever higher (to over $100 billion over the next 12-18 months). Charter is challenged by, and exposed to, secular pressure in its wireline voice and video services, evidenced by the sustained loss of customers due to competition and unfavorable changes in media consumption, driving penetration rates lower. Moody's also views broadband wireless technology as a potential threat to a portion of the Company's wireline broadband business over the medium term. To manage the risk, and participate in the opportunity, Charter is ramping its own wireless services as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). While the wireless service has experienced rapid growth and is driving the top-line, its currently producing negative free cash flows and Moody's expect the run-rate economics - at scale - will be less profitable than most of its existing services. Capital intensity has also increased significantly (with capex expected to rise to low 20% of revenue) to expand and upgrade the network in response to competitive pressure.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects very good liquidity with strong free cash flow, $4 billion available under its $5.5 billion revolving credit facility (at year end 2022), and comfortable headroom under financial covenants.

Moody's rates the senior secured 1st lien credit facilities and senior secured 1st lien notes at Charter Communications Operating, LLC, Time Warner Cable LLC, and Time Warner Cable Enterprises LLC Ba1 (LGD3), one notch above the Ba2 CFR. Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured notes issued at CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp (which have no guarantees), the most junior claims and rated B1 (LGD5), with contractual and structural subordination to all other obligations. Instrument ratings reflect the Ba2-PD probability of default rating with a mix of secured and unsecured debt, which Moody's expect will result in an average rate of recovery of approximately 50% in a distressed scenario.

The Company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-4, highly negative. The CIS score primarily reflects the company's highly negative governance risk driven by financial strategy and risk management policies including moderate leverage, distribution of most all cash flow to shareholders, and somewhat concentrated ownership. Social risks are also moderately negative, reflecting risks in customer relations and human capital. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt will rise to over $100 billion, and revenues and EBITDA will rise to approximately $55 and $22-$23 billion, respectively by the end of 2023. We project EBITDA margins will exceed 40%, producing average annual FCF of $4.5-$5 billion.

Key assumptions include capex to revenue rising to the low 20% and borrowing costs rising near 5%. We expect video and voice subscribers to fall by at least mid to high single digit percent respectively, and data subscribers to rise by low single digit percent. We expect leverage to remain near Moody's 4.75x tolerance, and free cash flow to debt to fall to 4%-5%. We expect liquidity to remain very good.

Note: all figures are Moody's adjusted, over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could consider an upgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 4.25x, and

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 5%

An upgrade could also be conditional on maintaining very good liquidity, a more conservative financial policy, and stable operating performance.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 4.75x, or

• Free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below low single digit percent

Moody's could also consider a negative rating action if liquidity deteriorated, financial policy implied higher credit risk, or if there were unfavorable and sustained trends in operating performance or the business model.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Charter Communications, Inc., headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, provides video, data, phone, and wireless services. Across its footprint, which spans 41 states, Charter serves 32.2 million customers (internet, video and voice, excluding enterprise) and about 5.3 million mobile lines, making it the second-largest U.S. cable operator. The company sells its services under the Spectrum brand. Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2022 was approximately $54 billion. Charter is a public company with the largest shareholders Liberty Broadband Corporation (unrated) and the Advance/Newhouse family.

