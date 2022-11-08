Moody's assigns B1 rating to Delek U.S. Holdings' new term loan

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s ("Delek") proposed term loan B. The company's other ratings, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, are unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. The proceeds from the new term loan B will be used to refinance a portion of the existing $1.25 billion term loan debt. Proceeds from revolver borrowings and existing balance sheet cash will be used to repay the remaining principal amount of the existing term loan debt.

"The refinancing of Delek's term loan will improve its debt maturity profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. "We expect the company to reduce its debt balance as it repays the revolver borrowings with free cash flow."

The following summarizes the rating activity:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Delek US Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed secured term loan is rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the priority claim of the $1.1 billion revolving credit facility, which shares the same collateral as the term loan, but has a first lien on working capital and a second lien on fixed assets, whereas the term loan has a first lien priority claim on fixed assets and a second lien on working capital. Moody's views the B1 rating assigned to the secured term loan as more appropriate than the rating indicated by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology given the inherent volatility of the company's trade payables and lack of material other debt outstanding that is subordinated to the term loan.

Delek's Ba3 CFR reflects its declining leverage and a large cash balance which is indicative of its relatively conservative financial policies that has supported it through periods of volatile refining industry profit margins and potentially high cost of compliance with the renewable fuels standard program (RINs expenses). The financial results of the company's refining operations have improved meaningfully in 2022 after weak performance in 2020-2021. Moody's expects the company to continue to generate robust earnings and cash flow in 2023 that will improve its credit metrics.

Delek's benefits from more stable earnings generated by midstream operations, through its ownership interests in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (B1 stable) and retail gas station network. The refining and marketing operations include four refineries of modest scale that are geographically focused and have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 302 thousand barrels per day (mbpd). The refineries are positioned in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas where they can benefit from both growing Permian crude oil production and other locally-sourced crudes that are purchased at a discount to WTI Cushing prices. In 2022, it has benefited from the relatively wide differentials between WTI and Brent crude oil prices.

Delek's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects adequate liquidity supported by funds from operations, cash balance and a revolving credit facility. It has supply and off-take agreements that finance working capital for three of its refineries that mature in December 2022. Should these agreements not be renewed, Delek would have to invest a substantial amount in working capital. (The obligation under the supply and off-take agreements totaled $596.2 million as of September 30, 2022.) Moody's expects that the company will extend the maturity of these facilities in the near-term and will generate positive free cash flow in 2023. The company has kept elevated cash balances ($1.15 billion as of September 30, 2022) and plans to continue to do so. Delek's undrawn $1.1 billion ABL revolving credit facility due in October 2027 had outstanding letters of credit totaling $213 million as of September 30, 2022. The Delek revolver has a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x, which is only tested if excess availability is less than the greater of 10% of the loan limit and $90 million. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be tested through 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Delek will continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is sustainable above 25%, refining margins improve such that all refineries produce free cash flow in trough market conditions and the company increases scale by adding refineries to its portfolio or expanding existing operations such that it benefits from larger scale operations (refineries with throughput capacity greater than 100 mbpd). The ratings could be downgraded if profitability of refining operations declines or retained cash flow to debt remains below 15%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021.

