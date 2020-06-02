Moody's assigns B1 rating to Endeavor Energy Resources' proposed notes

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.'s (Endeavor) proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes issue due 2025. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. None of Endeavor's other ratings are affected by the notes issuance. The outlook is stable.

..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Adjusted to LGD4 from LGD5

Endeavor's senior unsecured notes, including the proposed issue, are rated B1, one notch below the CFR. The rating on the notes reflects their subordinated position to Endeavor's $1.5 billion elected committed senior secured revolving credit facility.

Endeavor's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's large inventory of acreage in highly productive areas of the Midland Basin and relatively strong financial leverage and cash flow metrics. While the company has sharply reduced its drilling program in 2020 due to low oil prices, average production for the year should still increase by 10%-15% over 2019 levels. Endeavor's large acreage position in the core of the basin is considerably bigger than most of its similarly rated peers. The company is likely to modestly outspend cash flow in 2020, a significant improvement over the large cash flow deficits in recent years driven by aggressive spending. Endeavor's high margin oil-weighted production mix has allowed the company to maintain low leverage, despite the outspending. Endeavor is limited by its single-basin concentration in the Permian's Midland Basin and its history of habitually outspending cash flow. The company has hedged a modest amount of 2020 oil production, but a large majority of its production will be fully exposed to low oil prices that are likely to persist into 2021.

Moody's expects Endeavor to maintain good liquidity through mid-2021. At March 31, 2020 and pro forma for the notes issue, the company essentially had full availability under its revolving credit facility. The revolver has a $1.7 billion borrowing base, although the company has elected a commitment level of $1.5 billion. After fully paying down the revolver with proceeds from the proposed notes, Endeavor will have more than $350 million of cash on its balance sheet. Based on its substantially reduced capital spending program and the benefit of new production brought on in the first quarter, Endeavor will generate free cash flow in the second half of 2020. The financial covenants under Endeavor's revolving credit agreement include a minimum current ratio of 1.0x and a maximum net funded debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.0x, which Moody's expects Endeavor will remain in compliance through early 2021. Endeavor's revolver expires in 2023 and the company faces no debt maturities until the proposed notes mature in 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Endeavor's comparatively high cash margins and low leverage which should allow the company to navigate the current environment of very low commodity prices without a significant leverage increase.

Endeavor's ratings may be upgraded if the company's retained cash flow to debt ratio reaches 50% while delivering solid capital returns, with a leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 1.5x. The company must also reduce cash flow outspending below pre-2020 levels in a normalized price environment and maintain good liquidity.

The ratings may be downgraded if Endeavor's RCF to debt ratio approaches 30%, liquidity weakens or its LFCR approaches 1x.

Midland, Texas-based Endeavor is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company with assets concentrated in the Permian Basin. The company holds a core net acreage position of approximately 376,000 acres in the Midland Basin. At year-end 2019 Endeavor had 656 million boe of proved reserves of which 361 million boe was proved developed. Founded in 2000, Endeavor is privately-held and wholly owned by Autry Stephens and family.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

