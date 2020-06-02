Moody's assigns B1 rating to Endeavor Energy Resources' proposed notes

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating
to Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.'s (Endeavor)
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes issue due 2025.
Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay borrowings under the
company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
None of Endeavor's other ratings are affected by the notes issuance.
The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD4)
LGD Adjustment:
..Issuer: Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Adjusted to LGD4 from LGD5
RATINGS RATIONALE
Endeavor's senior unsecured notes, including the proposed
issue, are rated B1, one notch below the CFR. The rating
on the notes reflects their subordinated position to Endeavor's
$1.5 billion elected committed senior secured revolving
credit facility.
Endeavor's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's large inventory of acreage in
highly productive areas of the Midland Basin and relatively strong financial
leverage and cash flow metrics. While the company has sharply reduced
its drilling program in 2020 due to low oil prices, average production
for the year should still increase by 10%-15% over
2019 levels. Endeavor's large acreage position in the core of the
basin is considerably bigger than most of its similarly rated peers.
The company is likely to modestly outspend cash flow in 2020, a
significant improvement over the large cash flow deficits in recent years
driven by aggressive spending. Endeavor's high margin oil-weighted
production mix has allowed the company to maintain low leverage,
despite the outspending. Endeavor is limited by its single-basin
concentration in the Permian's Midland Basin and its history of habitually
outspending cash flow. The company has hedged a modest amount of
2020 oil production, but a large majority of its production will
be fully exposed to low oil prices that are likely to persist into 2021.
Moody's expects Endeavor to maintain good liquidity through mid-2021.
At March 31, 2020 and pro forma for the notes issue, the company
essentially had full availability under its revolving credit facility.
The revolver has a $1.7 billion borrowing base, although
the company has elected a commitment level of $1.5 billion.
After fully paying down the revolver with proceeds from the proposed notes,
Endeavor will have more than $350 million of cash on its balance
sheet. Based on its substantially reduced capital spending program
and the benefit of new production brought on in the first quarter,
Endeavor will generate free cash flow in the second half of 2020.
The financial covenants under Endeavor's revolving credit agreement include
a minimum current ratio of 1.0x and a maximum net funded debt/EBITDA
ratio of 4.0x, which Moody's expects Endeavor will remain
in compliance through early 2021. Endeavor's revolver expires in
2023 and the company faces no debt maturities until the proposed notes
mature in 2025.
The stable outlook reflects Endeavor's comparatively high cash margins
and low leverage which should allow the company to navigate the current
environment of very low commodity prices without a significant leverage
increase.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Endeavor's ratings may be upgraded if the company's retained cash
flow to debt ratio reaches 50% while delivering solid capital returns,
with a leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 1.5x.
The company must also reduce cash flow outspending below pre-2020
levels in a normalized price environment and maintain good liquidity.
The ratings may be downgraded if Endeavor's RCF to debt ratio approaches
30%, liquidity weakens or its LFCR approaches 1x.
Midland, Texas-based Endeavor is an independent exploration
and production (E&P) company with assets concentrated in the Permian
Basin. The company holds a core net acreage position of approximately
376,000 acres in the Midland Basin. At year-end 2019
Endeavor had 656 million boe of proved reserves of which 361 million boe
was proved developed. Founded in 2000, Endeavor is privately-held
and wholly owned by Autry Stephens and family.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent
Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
