Moody's assigns B1 rating to Europcar Mobility Group's fleet notes add-on

Paris, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to the €150 million guaranteed senior secured mirror notes ("the new fleet notes") due 2026 to be issued by EC Finance plc. The new fleet notes will mirror the terms (including the coupon) of the existing €500 million guaranteed senior secured notes ("the existing fleet notes") due 2026 issued by EC Finance plc and be issued as additional notes under the same indenture. The B1 rating on the existing fleet notes ("the fleet notes" altogether with the new fleet notes) is unchanged. The LT corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD at Europcar Mobility Group S.A. ("EMG", or "the company") are also unchanged.

The outlook on both entities is stable.

Net proceeds from the new fleet notes will be used for fleet financing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that EMG's earnings will continue improving over the next 12-18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 4.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest increasing towards 1.5x from 5.7x and 0.9x respectively at year-end 2021. However, there are downside risks to the rating agency's expectation of further improvement in key credit metrics including the risk of lower discretionary customer spending due to weaker economic growth and potentially sustainably high commodity prices. Less likely, but there is also the risk of further travel restrictions, which could negatively affect car rental volumes if covid contamination cases materially increase. Moody's base case forecasts do not assume material mobility restrictions over the next 12-18 months.

The improved liquidity profile is also a factor supporting the B3 CFR. Moody's views EMG's liquidity as adequate, mainly driven by unrestricted cash of €216 million at year-end 2021 (excluding cash intended to finance the fleet) and the rating agency's forecasts of positive corporate free cash flow after interest of around €50 million in 2022.

The improved level of internal liquidity sources offsets to some extent the fact that external liquidity sources – namely the revolving credit facility ("RCF") and fleet revolving credit facility ("fleet RCF") – are largely utilised (see liquidity section below) and that the company will need to refinance its RCF and term loan in 2023. Moody's expects that the company will look to refinance in a timely manner, most likely in 2022. If financial markets remain challenging through 2022, Moody's assumes that lenders would agree to amend and extend these facilities, especially in view of EMG's improving earnings profile and the future new ownership, which includes Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VW, A3 stable).

Moody's forecasts a continued recovery in car rental volumes and expects the pricing environment for EMG to remain favourable through at least the end of 2022 because supply chain bottlenecks have led to lower car rental supply. The rating agency also expects the company to benefit from a leaner cost structure because of the cost saving initiatives implemented since the beginning of the pandemic. This should help cushion the negative effect of lower revenues on earnings if the macroeconomic environment significantly deteriorates. EMG is focused on the rightsizing of its fleet but there are still risks associated with the need to timely adjust the fleet ahead of any falling demand.

The future acquisition of EMG by a consortium of buyers led by VW will strengthen EMG's business profile and operations over time because of VW's implicit support as the majority shareholder through its Green Mobility joint venture. The transaction will help EMG deliver more successfully on its strategic initiatives, namely its transformation into a leader of the mobility sector. Despite its majority stake in the joint venture, VW will not control EMG but will act together with its partners Pon Holdings B.V. and Attestor Limited. The transaction is subject to EU antitrust clearance and the consortium expects to complete it in the second quarter of 2022.

The VW-led consortium will trigger a change of control event, but Moody's also assumes that lenders would provide a waiver to this, again given EMG's improving earnings and the prospects which the new ownership could bring to the company's operations.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views EMG's liquidity as adequate, mainly driven by unrestricted cash of €216 million at year-end 2021 (excluding cash intended to finance the fleet) and the rating agency's forecasts of positive corporate free cash flow after interest. The improved level of internal liquidity sources offsets to some extent the fact that the RCF and fleet RCF are largely utilised. At year-end 2021, there were €69 million available under the €170 million RCF and €70 million under the €225 million fleet RCF, which could be used to fund the portion of fleet purchases, which cannot be funded through the fleet notes or securitized fleet debt.

However, there is around €135 million of cash, which resides at operating companies (notably in non-euro currency countries) and is hardly transferrable to Europcar Mobility Group S.A. - the holding company. This cash must remain in the operating companies to fund their day-to-day operations and capex; part of cash outflows in the consolidated accounts is therefore locally funded. Consent from local fleet financing lenders could be required for this cash to be transferred if certain covenants are not met.

The term loan and RCF include a financial maintenance covenant, requiring cash flow cover to debt service to remain above 1.1x. Moody's expects the company will maintain comfortable headroom under this covenant.

Excluding local fleet securitization facilities, which in some cases are renewed annually, the nearest debt maturities are the term loan and RCF in June 2023. Moody's expects the company to address in a timely manner the upcoming maturities of the term loan and RCF and if not, this could lead to downward pressure on the rating.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The new fleet notes and existing fleet notes (altogether "the fleet notes") are rated B1, two notches above the CFR, because they have a second priority ranking, behind the Senior Asset Revolving Facility (SARF), on some fleet assets and receivables under buy-back agreements. The SARF and the fleet notes are subject to a quarterly loan-to-value (LTV) maintenance test of a maximum of 95%. The fleet notes, the SARF and other fleet financing facilities do not have a claim on the operating businesses.

The fleet notes benefit from guarantees by Europcar International S.A.S.U. and Europcar Mobility Group S.A. The term loan and RCF benefit from share pledges, as well as guarantees, by the majority of Europcar's operating entities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EMG's operating performance will continue improving over the next 12-18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing towards 4.5x, Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest increasing towards 1.5x and positive corporate free cash flow after interest. However, there are downside risks associated with these forecasts, notably lower discretionary customer spending due to weaker economic growth and high commodity prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if continued recovery in earnings lead to Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest improves to around 1.5x, on a sustainable basis. An upgrade will also require the company to improve its liquidity profile, which could be achieved through annual corporate free cash flow generation after interest materially above our current forecast of €50 million to over time strengthen the cash buffer or replenish the availability of external sources.

The ratings could be downgraded if deteriorating operating performance results in an unsustainable capital structure, such that Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains above 5.5x, Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest remains below 1.0x or free cash flow is negative and this leads to a deterioration in liquidity such that it becomes weak, especially if the company looks less likely to refinance its RCF and term loan facilities on a timely basis before their maturities in 2023.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299149. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Europcar Mobility Group S.A. is the European leader in car rental services, providing short- to medium-term rentals of passenger vehicles and light trucks to corporate, leisure and replacement. It generated revenue of around €2.3 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

