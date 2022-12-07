Moody's assigns B1 rating to First Brands' new first lien term loan; outlook remains positive

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to First Brands Group, LLC's ("First Brands") $300 million non-fungible first lien term loan due 2027. The company's existing ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), are unchanged at this time. The outlook remains positive.

Proceeds from the $300 million incremental term loan will be used to further bolster the company's liquidity, which Moody's views as very good. Moody's expects First Brands to use the excess liquidity to support both organic growth investments and the opportunistic pursuit of tuck-in acquisitions. Including the proposed $300 million term loan, First Brands has added about $850 million in incremental first lien debt over the past twelve months.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that First Brands will continue to effectuate cost savings over the next several quarters, which will grow earnings and improve debt/EBITDA towards 4x from about 4.5x at the end of September 30, 2022. Moody's notes that First Brands' EBITDA is heavily-adjusted and will look for cost savings to be realized and sustained in reported results.

Further, Moody's believes First Brands' exposure to the automotive aftermarket with largely non-discretionary products should provide revenue stability over the next twelve months despite broader macroeconomic challenges.

Assignments:

..Issuer: First Brands Group, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

First Brands' ratings reflect the company's large scale as a predominately automotive aftermarket parts supplier, good margin and history of debt funded acquisitions. Moody's believes that First Brands currently has a sizeable enough position as a manufacturer of largely non-discretionary products (brakes, wipers, filters, etc.) to focus on organic growth and cross selling opportunities. Further, any acquisitions in the near-term will be more tuck-in based and will likely be funded by the company's significant cash balance, much like the July 2022 acquisition of wiper manufacturer Pylon.

First Brands' good margin has been largely supported by substantial cost saving initiatives following acquisitions, primarily through facilities consolidation, product insourcing and procurement efficiencies. Moody's expects First Brands to maintain efficiencies as a significantly larger company, which should preserve the company's margins in the face of higher raw material and labor costs.

Moody's views First Brands' liquidity as very good. The company's liquidity is supported by a sizable cash position following incremental debt raises over the past 12 months. In addition, First Brands maintains a $250 million asset-based facility (ABL) that is expected to remain undrawn. Moody's expects the company to generate at least $150 million in free cash flow in 2023. However, the company's working capital needs could become much greater should it win substantial new business over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if First Brands maintains a less aggressive financial policy of debt funded acquisitions and sustains its realized cost savings such that EBITA margins exceed 20%. The ratings could also be upgraded if debt/EBITDA approaches 4x and good liquidity is maintained with free cash flow to debt in the high single digit range.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates inability for the company to maintain realized cost savings and expects a material deterioration in EBITA margin. Metrics that could result in a rating downgrade include free cash flow to debt below 3% or debt/EBITDA sustained above 6x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

First Brands Group, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of primarily aftermarket component parts for the automotive and other industrial equipment markets. The company's products include wipers, air and oil filters, water and fuel pumps, brake drums and rotors, spark plugs and gas springs.

