Moody's assigns B1 rating to Genesis Energy's proposed senior notes

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a B1 rating to Genesis Energy LP's (GELs) proposed senior unsecured notes
due 2027. Proceeds from the new notes issuance will be used to
refinance the company's 2023 notes and partially repay borrowings
under its revolving credit facility. GEL's existing ratings
are unchanged, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 ratings on the existing
senior unsecured notes and the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating. The rating outlook is stable.
"Genesis Energy's proposed notes issuance will refinance existing debt,
improving its maturity profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's
Vice President. "While the financing will be largely leverage
neutral, the company is increasing its proportion of term debt."
Assignments:
..Issuer: Genesis Energy LP
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B1 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed senior unsecured notes, which are rated B1, rank
pari passu with and are rated the same as GEL's existing senior unsecured
notes. The senior unsecured rating is one notch below the Ba3 CFR
and reflects the lower priority ranking compared to obligations under
the company's $1.7 billion senior secured revolving credit
facility (unrated) that has a first lien on all assets. The large
size of the secured claims relative to the unsecured notes results in
the notes being rated one notch below the Ba3 CFR.
GEL's Ba3 CFR reflects its scale, meaningful proportion of fee-based
cash flow, and a high degree of business line diversification for
a company of its size with offshore pipelines, sodium minerals and
sulfur services, marine transportation, and onshore facilities
& transportation operations. The company is a large US producer
of natural soda ash, which enjoys cost advantages over synthetic
soda ash production and generates relatively steady cash flow, despite
depressed selling prices in 2020. GEL has high leverage for the
rating following years of heavy capital spending in 2014--2019 and
acquisitions (6x as of September 30, 2020). However,
the company cut its distribution in 2020, saving approximately $200
million per year in cash, and allowing it to repay debt with free
cash flow. It has also shown a willingness to issue common equity
and preferred equity to fund acquisitions and projects, limiting
the impact of growth investments on its leverage.
GEL's revenue has declined materially in 2020 during the coronavirus
pandemic, resulting from a dramatic fall in demand for oil and gas,
as well as for midstream energy services. Soda ash revenue has
been depressed due to the general slowdown in the global economy.
Moody's expects demand from its end market and revenue to improve
in 2021, but there is considerable uncertainty regarding the nature
of the recovery and the level of GEL's profitability. However,
GEL expects to generate positive free cash flow after cutting capital
spending and distributions in 2020. The free cash flow, when
applied toward debt reduction, should provide sufficient cushion
under its revolving credit facility financial covenants and limit the
weakness in its credit metrics.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's
expectation GEL will have adequate liquidity through 2021 supported by
cash flow from operations and unused availability under its $1.7
billion revolving credit facility due in May 2022. There was approximately
$714.1 million of available borrowing capacity as of September
30, 2020, after considering the outstanding balance of $984.8
million and $1.1 million of letters of credit. Commitments
under the secured revolver total $1.7 billion (with an accordion
feature allowing an additional $300 million increase in commitments).
The company's borrowings under the revolver have been elevated on
an ongoing basis.
The revolver has three financial covenants: (1) a maximum Debt to
EBITDA ratio of 5.75x through March 31, 2021, after
which time it reverts back to 5.5x; (2) a maximum Senior Secured
Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.25x; and (3) a minimum interest
coverage ratio (EBITDA / Interest Expense) of 2.75x through March
31, 2021, after which time it reverts back to 3x. Moody's
expects the EBITDA cushion under the covenants to remain comfortable through
year-end 2021. The company's next debt maturity is the senior
secured revolver's maturity in May 2022. Substantially all of GEL's
assets are currently pledged as security under the revolver which limits
the extent to which asset sales could provide a source of additional liquidity,
if needed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Debt/EBITDA remains above 5.25x
on a sustained basis or core business fundamentals weaken. An upgrade
is unlikely at this time given the high leverage, but the CFR could
be upgraded if Moody's expects GEL's businesses to exhibit steady earnings
growth, Debt to EBITDA trends towards 4.0x and liquidity
is good.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Genesis Energy, L.P., headquartered in Houston,
Texas, is a master limited partnership (MLP) with midstream assets
located in the US Gulf Coast region and soda ash operations in Wyoming.
The company conducts a wide variety of operations through four different
business segments: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium
minerals & sulfur services, onshore facilities & transportation,
and marine transportation
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
James Wilkins
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
