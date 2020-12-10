Moody's assigns B1 rating to Genesis Energy's proposed senior notes

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Genesis Energy LP's (GELs) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2027. Proceeds from the new notes issuance will be used to refinance the company's 2023 notes and partially repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. GEL's existing ratings are unchanged, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B1 ratings on the existing senior unsecured notes and the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The rating outlook is stable.

"Genesis Energy's proposed notes issuance will refinance existing debt, improving its maturity profile," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "While the financing will be largely leverage neutral, the company is increasing its proportion of term debt."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Genesis Energy LP

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed senior unsecured notes, which are rated B1, rank pari passu with and are rated the same as GEL's existing senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured rating is one notch below the Ba3 CFR and reflects the lower priority ranking compared to obligations under the company's $1.7 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) that has a first lien on all assets. The large size of the secured claims relative to the unsecured notes results in the notes being rated one notch below the Ba3 CFR.

GEL's Ba3 CFR reflects its scale, meaningful proportion of fee-based cash flow, and a high degree of business line diversification for a company of its size with offshore pipelines, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation, and onshore facilities & transportation operations. The company is a large US producer of natural soda ash, which enjoys cost advantages over synthetic soda ash production and generates relatively steady cash flow, despite depressed selling prices in 2020. GEL has high leverage for the rating following years of heavy capital spending in 2014--2019 and acquisitions (6x as of September 30, 2020). However, the company cut its distribution in 2020, saving approximately $200 million per year in cash, and allowing it to repay debt with free cash flow. It has also shown a willingness to issue common equity and preferred equity to fund acquisitions and projects, limiting the impact of growth investments on its leverage.

GEL's revenue has declined materially in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting from a dramatic fall in demand for oil and gas, as well as for midstream energy services. Soda ash revenue has been depressed due to the general slowdown in the global economy. Moody's expects demand from its end market and revenue to improve in 2021, but there is considerable uncertainty regarding the nature of the recovery and the level of GEL's profitability. However, GEL expects to generate positive free cash flow after cutting capital spending and distributions in 2020. The free cash flow, when applied toward debt reduction, should provide sufficient cushion under its revolving credit facility financial covenants and limit the weakness in its credit metrics.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation GEL will have adequate liquidity through 2021 supported by cash flow from operations and unused availability under its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility due in May 2022. There was approximately $714.1 million of available borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2020, after considering the outstanding balance of $984.8 million and $1.1 million of letters of credit. Commitments under the secured revolver total $1.7 billion (with an accordion feature allowing an additional $300 million increase in commitments). The company's borrowings under the revolver have been elevated on an ongoing basis.

The revolver has three financial covenants: (1) a maximum Debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.75x through March 31, 2021, after which time it reverts back to 5.5x; (2) a maximum Senior Secured Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.25x; and (3) a minimum interest coverage ratio (EBITDA / Interest Expense) of 2.75x through March 31, 2021, after which time it reverts back to 3x. Moody's expects the EBITDA cushion under the covenants to remain comfortable through year-end 2021. The company's next debt maturity is the senior secured revolver's maturity in May 2022. Substantially all of GEL's assets are currently pledged as security under the revolver which limits the extent to which asset sales could provide a source of additional liquidity, if needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Debt/EBITDA remains above 5.25x on a sustained basis or core business fundamentals weaken. An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the high leverage, but the CFR could be upgraded if Moody's expects GEL's businesses to exhibit steady earnings growth, Debt to EBITDA trends towards 4.0x and liquidity is good.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Genesis Energy, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a master limited partnership (MLP) with midstream assets located in the US Gulf Coast region and soda ash operations in Wyoming. The company conducts a wide variety of operations through four different business segments: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals & sulfur services, onshore facilities & transportation, and marine transportation

