Moody's assigns B1 rating to Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI's) new senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B1 rating to the new senior unsecured $300 million 10 year notes of Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI). Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used to for general corporate purposes and to finance inorganic and organic growth. The outlook is unchanged at stable.

"On January 8th 2021, GISI announced the acquisition of 80% of the shares of Palladium Holdings Pty Ltd, a leading program management services firm based out of Brisbane, Australia," according to Joseph Princiotta, SVP and Moody's lead analyst covering GISI. "The deal is expected to be financed with $224 million from balance sheet cash and $75 million in GISI common stock and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to close later this year but no sooner than May 2022. This bond issuance helps replenish GISI's cash balances and support further organic and inorganic growth," Princiotta added.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit profile is supported by an experienced management team and strong market positions across the company's project portfolio that is increasingly diversified by end markets and geography predominantly within the US. The company has a $14.4 billion backlog of projects, contributing to good earnings visibility. Revenues are mostly with repeat customers, which tend to be well recognized Fortune 500 firms, large educational and other institutions, a diversified group of public agencies and other regional customers. At the core of the company's strategy is the goal to create a scalable and diverse platform of E&C firms that facilitates ownership transition for high quality firms, allowing them to take advantage of GISI's experience, access to capital, and industry expertise.

The balance sheet is conservatively managed with roughly $842 million in total debt, and $825 million in cash, both pro forma for the new borrowing and closing of the Palladium and Crimson projects, resulting in net and gross leverage ratios in 2021 of 0.1x and 3.5x, respectively. Moody's expects the company to target gross leverage of 2.0x or better overtime, with free cash flow and balance sheet cash expected to be used to support the company's inorganic growth strategy. The $300 million new bond issue takes advantage of the current low interest rate environment to rebuild liquidity for future M&A and organic growth activity.

Weaknesses or risks in the credit profile includes a priority focus on M&A to drive growth, very modest margins in the construction service platform, which accounted for roughly 96% of 2021 reported revenues, and a focus on returning cash to shareholders through dividends, and share repurchases, the latter consisting of amounts that can be significant and with total annual amounts not predictable by management.

Other weaknesses in the credit stem from fixed-price and lump sum contracts that can contribute to individual project losses and profit variability, although margins have been stable and the company manages these risks through use of subcontractors, which are prequalified and monitored and where it has strong relationships, and a focus on smaller, lower risk corporate interior and, increasingly, public works projects.

Heavy emphasis on smaller projects reduces risks compared with larger projects or the risk that any one project disproportionately impacts earnings. Less than one third of projects by revenue are over $100 million in contract size. Roughly 82% of projects, by project count, are smaller than $5 million in size, supporting low portfolio risk, but these projects contribute only 12% to revenues, weighing on total gross and EBITDA margins, which are very modest at roughly 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Inorganic growth contributes to portfolio de-risking by expanding and diversifying the portfolio by geography, end market and customer mix. But the strategy comes with risks if the scale and pace distract management focus, cause assimilation issues or higher costs, or result in higher financial risk linked to balance sheet leverage or liquidity weakness.

M&A in recent years has improved geographic diversity in NA with projects outside the Northeast accounting for about 55% of revenues compared to 18 % just five years ago. M&A has also improved end market diversification, which, combined with a heavy concentration of 27% of projects in corporate interiors, help contain risk in the project portfolio. Moreover, roughly 27% of the portfolio is in public work projects in government, education, and healthcare, which could benefit from increased infrastructure spending.

GISI has grown quickly since 2017 mainly through eight merger transactions increasing revenues from $3.3 billion to $8.8 billion in 2021. In 2019 through 2021 the company completed six mergers, accounting for roughly two-thirds of 2021 revenues. Mergers are typically financed with 30% GISI equity and 70% in cash, typically leaving management and key employees in place and incentivized with equity as owners of the merged entity.

The Construction Service platform reported roughly $8.5 billion in 2021 revenues serving the corporate interior, industrial, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, housing, data centers and life science sectors. Project risks reflect the use of lump sum and guaranteed maximum price contracts, but risks are reduced through the use of subcontractors who essentially bear construction and completion risk. The use of reimbursable cost and cost-plus contracts also help mitigate risk in this platform. The use of subcontractors helps minimize portfolio risk, but also results in modest margins. The top 10 customers in this platform accounted for about one-fourth of 2021 revenues.

ESG Considerations

Environmental and social considerations are not considered material to this transaction or the overall credit profile of GISI. Moody's believes the engineering, design, planning and construction sector has high social risks and low environmental risks. Social risks include ensuring health and safety of employees at high-risk work sites; as well as human capital risk, or the company's ability to recruit and retain specialized talent, which is critical to completing projects on time and under budget.

GISI has low exposure to environmental risks since the construction sector is not a material direct source of pollution or carbon emissions. It does have some indirect exposure to land use restrictions and carbon-emitting industries, and environmental regulations could increase the cost of construction projects, but the additional costs are typically borne by the customer.

GISI' governance issues reflect its private status and 100% insider ownership with a strong shareholder focus manifested in an inorganic growth focus and regular returns to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases. This approach is roughly balanced with conservative balance sheet objectives where the company targets gross leverage of 2.0x or better. The $300 million bond issue takes advantage of the current low interest rate environment to establish liquidity for future M&A and organic activity.

Liquidity

GISI's current strong liquidity reflects the large cash and cash equivalents balance of $879 million and $230 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the $250 million revolving credit facility. In 2021, the company put in place a $400 million senior secured credit facility consisting of a new $150 million term loan and a $250 million revolving credit facility, both maturing in 2026. The revolver includes a $100 million standby line for Letters of credit.

The Credit facility includes an accordion feature that can be used to increase the revolver and/or TL by the greater of $200 million or an amount equal to 100% of EBITDA. Borrowings are secured by substantially all the assets of the Company and the equity of subsidiaries.

The revolver and term loan covenants include a maximum net leverage ratio of 3.25x and minimum interest coverage of 1.25x. The numerator of the net leverage ratio includes consolidated debt minus unencumbered cash of no greater than $125 million. Restricted payments are permitted only if PF net leverage is less than 2.75x, the FCCR is greater than 1.5x and liquidity exceeds $175 million; plus an additional RP basket for dividends up to the greater of $50 million or 25% of EBITDA. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the leverage and interest coverage requirements.

The stable outlook assumes the company continues to adhere to its balance sheet targets and FFO/TD continues to exceed 25%, while gross profit margins remain at least stable. The stable outlook also anticipates the robust pace of M&A activity and revenue growth occurs without business, profit or cash flow disruption and prices paid for acquisitions remain reasonable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's is unlikely to consider a rating upgrade until there's better clarity and a track record with respect the allocation of large cash balances and M&A objectives. After that, Moody would consider an upgrade if GISI achieves better revenue and EBITA scale, further improves diversification, Debt /EBITDA is maintained around 2x or better, and FFO/TD and FCF/TD improve to at least 30%, and 10%, respectively, on a sustained basis.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if cash balances are reduced without meaningful accretive profit growth, if EBITDA margins exhibit volatility and fall below 4%, if FFO/TD and FCF/TD fall below 20% and 5%, respectively, if Debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3x, or if cash balances are consumed for shareholder renumeration with only modest growth organically and inorganically.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With operations headquartered in New York, NY, Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) is a professional services firm providing engineering & design, planning and construction management services to the corporate interior, industrial, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, housing, data centers and life science sectors. Revenues are concentrated domestically with 93% of 2021 revenues in the US and 7% in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. About 45% of revenues are in the US Northeast. The company operates under two business segments: Construction Services (97% of fiscal 2021 reported revenue), and Global Engineering and Consulting Services (3%). GISI generated about $8.78 billion of revenue in fiscal 2021 (ended December 31, 2021) and had a backlog of $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Princiotta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

