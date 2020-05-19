Moody's assigns B1 rating to Herbalife's note offering; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.'s ("Herbalife") new $600 million senior unsecured 5.25-year notes due 2025. The notes will be issued at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (parent company) * and HLF Financing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Herbalife. The new bonds will be pari passu in all respects with the existing 7.25% notes due 2026 issued by HLF Financing SaRL, LLC. The 2026 notes are guaranteed by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and the new 2025 notes are guaranteed by HLF Financing SaRL, LLC. with both notes supported by upstream guarantees from the same domestic subsidiaries. The existing unsecured notes maturing in 2026 are issued by HLF Financing SaRL, LLC. All other ratings for Herbalife including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating remain unchanged. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating and stable outlook are unaffected. Net proceeds from the new offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchases of its common shares and other capital investment projects.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignment:

..Issuer: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

The rating outlook is stable.

*Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and HLF Financing, Inc are expected to be co-borrowers on the proposed USD issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Herbalife's Ba3 CFR reflects its niche product and service offering and its history of debt financed share buybacks. The company offers a combination of meal replacement products and customer support, which offers clients an avenue to weight loss and improved nutrition. While the company has been in existence for more than 40 years, there are parts of its business model that are fragile. Its global multi-level marketing structure has been under scrutiny for years by a number of regulatory agencies. The company's business model is highly reliant upon its ability to recruit and retain sales representatives around the world. There is long term risk to multi-level marketers ("MLM") in developing markets as increasing retail penetration, e-commerce activity, and competition gradually diminish the current distribution advantages. Developing markets also tend to include more volatile economies and foreign exchange rate exposure. Herbalife must therefore maintain stronger credit metrics than comparably rated companies that have a more stable business profile. Historically, the company has completed considerable debt financed share buybacks. Herbalife's credit profile is supported by the company's good profitability and cash flow and excellent geographic diversity. Finally, nutrition and wellness is a sector that will continue to see strong long-term demand driven by the aging population and obesity trends.

Moody's also recognizes the challenges that Herbalife will face given growing governmental mandates for social distancing, reflecting efforts to contain the coronavirus, that directly contrasts with the company's inherent MLM business model. Herbalife reported that volume points were down 0.7% in April following a solid 5.6% increase in the first quarter. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to rise from 3.0x at December 2019 to a range of 3.2x-3.8x over the next year because of the increased debt and the potential range of earnings declines.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Herbalife's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Other social risks are also a key consideration in Herbalife's credit profile. Sales representatives can earn commissions, not only for their own sales, but also for sales made by the people they recruit, which can lead to unfavorable regulatory scrutiny. In addition, changes to consumer preferences can also drive shifts in demand.

Herbalife is focused on reducing its environmental footprint. The company continues to identify carbon emission and resource conservation projects. For example, Herbalife has utilized technology in its manufacturing operations that allows for significantly faster production than the industry standard, using less electricity and resources. In packaging, Herbalife focuses on reductions in single-use plastics and plastic bags. Herbalife has an aggressive financial policy as demonstrated by its continued debt financed share repurchases. The company has publicly stated that it is comfortable with gross debt to EBITDA of 3.0x. The company's debt to EBITDA is currently at about 2.6x, (3.0x including Moody's adjustments) based on their calculations. Herbalife recently appointed a new chief executive, following the retirement of the previous CEO. The vast majority of Herbalife's Board members are independent directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Herbalife will continue to generate good free cash flow but that efforts to contain the coronavirus will reduce earnings and moderately increase leverage over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be downgraded if Herbalife's operating performance deteriorates, or if there is an adverse shift in the industry's regulatory environment. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, or if liquidity deteriorates.

The rating could be upgraded if the company achieves greater scale, profitability improves, and Moody's gains greater comfort with the industry's regulatory environment and business model. The rating could also be upgraded if Herbalife demonstrates that it will maintain a more conservative financial policy and meaningfully reduces leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.. is a leading direct-seller of weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support a healthy lifestyle. The company operates through a multi-level marketing system that consists of approximately 4 million global members across 94 countries. Publicly-traded Herbalife generates roughly $4.5 billion in annual revenues.

