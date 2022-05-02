Moody's assigns B1 rating to Ingenio Magdalena; stable outlook

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Corporate Family Rating to Ingenio Magdalena S.A. (IMSA) converting the provisional rating into a definitive B1. The outlook for the rating is stable.

The conversion considers IMSA's successful refinancing of all of its current bank debt, a balance of $513 million. The new debt structure will improve the company's liquidity by reducing its annual debt amortizations to around $24 million from 2023 to 2032, with no significant maturities until a $250 million amortization in 2029. IMSA will also have a $60 million revolving credit facility. Despite the improvement in liquidity, we expect the company to make full use of the revolving facility for working capital purposes during the harvest. Before the refinancing liquidity was very weak with $43 million in cash and equivalents, as of December 2021, with a concentration of $103 million in debt maturing in the short-term.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Ingenio Magdalena S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Definitive Rating Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ingenio Magdalena S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ingenio Magdalena S.A.'s (IMSA) B1 rating is supported by its competitive position as the largest sugarcane producer in Guatemala which is the 4th largest global exporter of white sugar globally; large scale of IMSA mills with an annual crushing capacity of 6.9 million tons; stable production and price environment in Guatemala with annual production quotas for the local market and stable local wholesale prices; high percentage of energy sales with long-term contracts; export focus on the higher priced refined white sugar and efficiency of operations with high agricultural yields and efficient logistics assets.

Constraining the ratings is IMSA small size on a global scale with annual revenues of $463 million in the LTM ended in September 2021, concentration in a single production site, in a single geographical region, Guatemala, which leaves the company highly exposed to event risks, be it weather, disease, or even political risk and trade asymmetries. Exposure to the inherent volatility of the sugar business coupled with a high percentage of own production which allows for higher yield control and sugarcane availability but leads to high fixed costs of the agricultural activities.

In September 2021 IMSA's adjusted gross leverage, including leases, was 4.6x; Moody's believes leverage will fall in the coming three years to a range of 4.0x to 3.7x with an improving EBITDA generation from higher sugar prices in the coming harvests as compared to 2018-2019. Coverage ratio of IMSA measured by (EBITDA-Capex)/Interest Expense reached 2.7x in September 2021 and Moody's expects it to surpass 3.0x in the next 3 harvests, with a lower interest burden.

The stable outlook incorporates that IMSA will reduce its gross leverage and maintain it at an adequate level through the commodity price cycles; liquidity will remain adequate with cash covering its short-term debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would require IMSA to maintain a robust liquidity profile, represented by a cash position consistently above short-term debt levels, and stable margins through the harvest and through commodity price cycles, with an adequate debt maturity profile and a reduction in gross leverage. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require its total Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to remain consistently below 3.5x and Cash Flow from Operations/Debt consistently above 15%.

A rating downgrade could result from IMSA's inability to maintain an adequate debt maturity schedule and liquidity profile. An increase in leverage, deterioration of credit metrics and liquidity could pose negative pressure on the rating. Quantitatively, a downgrade would happen if total adjusted Debt/EBITDA remains above 4.5x and Cash Flow from Operations/Debt expected to remain below 10%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Ingenio Magdalena S.A. is the largest sugarcane producer in the country. In the LTM ended in September 2021 IMSA generated revenues of $463 million mainly from sales of sugar, energy, alcohol. White refined sugar is the company`s most relevant revenue line with a 32% participation in total revenues. The company's production and sugarcane sourcing is in the Pacific Coast region of Guatemala.

