Moody's assigns B1 rating to Liquid Telecom's proposed bond; outlook negative

London, 22 February 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 guaranteed instrument rating to the proposed US$600 million senior secured notes to be issued by Liquid Telecommunications Financing plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited's ("Liquid Telecom" or "Group"), a provider of bandwidth infrastructure and network neutral interconnection services across 13 African countries. The rating outlook is negative.

The proposed notes, along with a US$220 million rand denominated term loan, will be used to refinance $730 million of the existing senior secured notes, pay the costs associated with the early redemption and repay the $40 million drawn revolving credit facility (RCF).

"The early refinancing of the notes is credit positive because it strengthens Liquid Telecom's liquidity by extending the debt maturity profile" says Dion Bate, a Moody's Vice President and local market analyst. "In addition, the company's credits metrics will be less sensitive to currency fluctuations because of the closer currency alignment between debt obligations and cash flows", adds Mr Bate.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating assigned to the proposed US$600 million senior secured notes is in line with the Group's CFR and reflects the notes' pari passu position in the capital structure relative to the proposed US$60 million RCF issued by Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited and the proposed $220 million rand denominated term loan issued by Liquid Telecommunications South Africa Proprietary Limited. The senior notes, RCF and term loan will benefit from guarantees from Liquid Telecom and Group subsidiaries representing 76.4% of EBITDA and 84.9% of net assets.

The reduced currency risk and removal of the $730 million refinancing wall in July 2022 are credit positive. The issuance of rand debt, equal to 26% of total debt will be more aligned to the cashflow generation from its South African operations, representing about 30% of total EBITDA for the 9 months to 30 November 2020. However, Liquid Telecom is still exposed to some currency risk, given around 30% of the Group's EBITDA is earned in other local currencies across Africa, which include Zimbabwe's Real Time Gross Settlement $ (RTGS), contributing to about 22% to total EBITDA.

Post the bond issuance, Moody's-adjusted leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, is expected to increase to 4.0x for the financial year ending 28 February 2021 (FY2021) compared to 3.4x for FY2020 due to a projected 5% decrease in Moody's adjusted EBITDA to around $232 million against the prior year and $50 million of additional debt. Moody's expects leverage to remain around 4x for FY2022 given higher expected lease liabilities from new projects and data centres no longer contributing to EBITDA, before a meaningful deleveraging in FY2023. Moody's assesses the company's leverage and liquidity excluding Zimbabwe because the current difficulties in accessing US dollar and transferring cash out of the country continue and this cash flow cannot be reliably used to service debt. Excluding Zimbabwe EBITDA (22% of total EBITDA before eliminations), leverage for FY2021 would be higher at 5.2x but projected to fall towards 4.5x for FY2022, as Zimbabwe's dollar contribution to EBITDA falls.

As part of the debt refinancing, Liquid Telecom will be disposing of its 3 data centres (2 in South Africa and 1 in Kenya) for an expected total consideration of $193 million to a related party outside of the restricted group, Africa Data Centre Holding Limited (ADC, owned by Liquid Telecommunications (Jersey) Limited, parent of Liquid Telecom). The initial $60 million proceeds will be used to boost cash balances and the remaining $133 million will be held as a subordinated loan to ADC, payable after 3 years. The disposal is not considered material, representing approximately 3% of revenues, 5% of EBITDA and 5% of net assets. On balance, Moody's view the disposal as being credit neutral. While over the next few years it will help alleviate the capital expenditure burden and improve free cash flow generation, it removes an important revenue stream for the Group over the longer term.

Post the proposed debt refinancing, Liquid Telecom liquidity profile will be strengthened, as the sizable US$730 million debt maturity wall in July 2022 will be removed. Liquidity will be supported by positive operating cash flows, unrestricted cash balances of around US$50 million (excluding $30 million in Zimbabwe), $60 million from the disposal of ADC and a proposed $60 million undrawn RCF, which combined will be sufficient to service debt obligations and a less demanding capital expenditure over the next 18 months.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the macroeconomic challenges that South Africa and other African countries are facing that are weighing on Liquid Telecoms credit metrics that could lead to leverage remaining above 5.0x (excluding Zimbabwe) and Moody's adjusted free cash flow remaining structurally negative as the company pursues its growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the rating is weakly positioned in the B1 category, upward ratings movement is unlikely over the near term. However, the ratings could develop upward pressure if (1) gross debt/EBITDA were sustainably below 3.5x (excluding EBITDA generated in Zimbabwe); (2) free cash flow were sustainably positive with FCF/gross debt exceeding 5%; and (3) liquidity is good.

Conversely, the ratings could develop downward pressure if (1) Liquid Telecom were to not progressively deleverage over FY2022-FY2023 financial period such that gross debt/EBITDA (excluding EBITDA generated in Zimbabwe) remains sustainably above 5x; (2) the company generates negative free cash flow on a sustained basis; or (3) liquidity deteriorates.

All credit metrics are adjusted as per Moody's standard definitions and adjustments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1076924. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mauritius, Liquid Telecom is a provider of bandwidth infrastructure and network neutral interconnection services. The company owns and operates over 70,000 fibre optic route kilometers across 13 central, eastern, southern African regions in addition to South Africa, five data centres (one of which is tier 3 and two that are being built to tier 3 standards) and satellite earth stations. For the 12 months ended 30 November 2020, Liquid Telecom's reported revenue and EBITDA was $773 million and $231.1 million, respectively.

The local market analyst for this rating is Dion Bate, +971 (423) 795-04.

