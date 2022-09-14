Moody's assigns B1 rating to Lottomatica's proposed new notes

Paris, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to the proposed new EUR350 million senior secured notes to be issued by Lottomatica S.p.A. ("Lottomatica", "the company" or "the group", previously Gamenet Group S.p.A.). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Lottomatica's B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B1 instrument ratings on the existing EUR340 million backed senior secured notes, the EUR300 million backed senior secured floating rate notes and the EUR575 million backed senior secured global notes all due 2025, issued by Gamma Bidco S.p.A. ("Gamma Bidco"). Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 instrument rating on the EUR400 million backed senior secured PIK Toggle notes due 2026 issued by Gamma Bondco S.a r.l. ("Gamma Bondco"), a holding company of Lottomatica S.p.A.. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

Net proceeds from the issuance of the senior secured notes will be used to finance acquisitions.

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as communicated to Moody's.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Lottomatica's B2 CFR reflects the company's strong current trading performance with continued high single digit revenue growth in its online segment, recovery to near pre-covid volumes in its retail segment, and successful integration of the 2021 Lottomatica (IGT) acquisition with higher than expected synergies. In addition, the increase in proportion of the higher growth and higher margin online segment to 39% of company reported EBITDA (H1 2022) from 16% (H1 2019 PF) has enhanced the company's business profile. While the macro environment is expected to be challenging going forward, the company has shown resilience to previous downturns, and Moody's expects the company's business model to provide a good degree of mitigation against rising inflation.

While the proposed additional debt issuance will increase the company's leverage by around 0.8x compared with H1 2022LTM, Moody's expects Lottomatica's pro forma adjusted leverage including Moody's inorganic growth estimates to be around 5x or slightly less in 2022, well within the tolerance levels for the current rating, and to reduce to below 4.5x over the next 12-18 months.

The B2 CFR also reflects Lottomatica's: (i) # 1 market position in all its operating segments in the Italian betting and gaming market; (ii) product diversification and increasing presence in the fast-growing online segment; (iii) favourable position in the gaming value chain, underpinning the company's resilience to adverse regulatory developments and the coronavirus pandemic; (iv) good liquidity, supported by strong free cash flow (FCF) generation; and (v) proven ability to integrate large targets and achieve synergies.

The B2 CFR is constrained by: (i) Lottomatica's geographical concentration in Italy, which exposes the company to a single regulatory and fiscal regime; (ii) its exposure to concession renewal risks and the related cash outflow; (iii) its presence in the mature retail gaming machine segment with limited growth prospects and lower margins than the betting and online segments, although Moody's notes the significant growth in the online segment; and (iv) the event risk related to its debt-funded acquisitions and financial policy.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Lottomatica's B2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR, given the family recovery rate assumption of 50%, which is consistent with Moody's approach for capital structures that include a mix of bank debt and bonds.

The existing backed senior secured notes of Gamma Bidco, and the proposed new notes to be issued by Lottomatica, are rated B1, one notch above the CFR, given their priority ranking ahead of the backed senior secured PIK Toggle notes issued by Gamma Bondco. The backed senior secured PIK Toggle notes are rated Caa1, two notches below the CFR, as they will absorb first losses in a default scenario.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects the company's liquidity profile to be good over the next 12-18 months. In addition to consolidated cash balances of around EUR290 million as at 30 June 2022, net proceeds from the proposed transaction will be available to support M&A transactions. Further liquidity cushion is provided by access to the increased undrawn EUR297 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") and Moody's expectations of healthy free cash flows in the next 12-18 months. The company's liquidity sources are plenty to cover planned acquisitions and transaction costs.

The super senior RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 8.3x and tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects that Lottomatica will maintain good headroom under this covenant if it is tested.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the group will continue to perform well in all of its segments, allowing the group's debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) to remain below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings would materialize if: (i) Lottomatica significantly diversifies its product offering beyond the gaming market or its geographical presence outside Italy, (ii) the company demonstrates that the group is able to maintain Moody's-adjusted leverage below 4x on a sustainable basis while exhibiting a good liquidity and generating positive free cash flow, (iii) the company exhibits a more conservative financial policy and builds a track record of sustainable deleveraging.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) Lottomatica's operating performance weakens or is hurt by a changing regulatory and fiscal regime, including the terms of concession renewal, (ii) Moody's-adjusted leverage increases to above 5.5x, (iii) free cash flow deteriorates and liquidity weakens, (iv) the company engages in large transformative acquisitions that could lead to further integration risk and increase in leverage, or undertakes further sizeable shareholder distribution transactions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: Gamma Bidco S.p.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Gamma Bondco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lottomatica S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gamma Bidco S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Gamma Bondco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Rome (Italy), Lottomatica (formerly Gamenet Group S.p.A.) is the leader in the Italian gaming market. The company operates in three operating segments: (i) Online: online betting segment, through a wide range of online products including games such as poker, casino games, bingo, horse racing and other sports betting; (ii) Betting Retail: games and horse-race betting through the retail network; and (iii) Gaming Machines: concessionary activities relating to the product lines: amusement with prize machines ("AWP"), video lottery terminals ("VLT") and management of owned gaming halls and AWPs ("Retail & Street Operations").

In 2021, the company reported net revenue of EUR997 million and EBITDA of EUR242 million pro forma the acquisition of IGT's assets.

