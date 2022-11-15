Moody's assigns B1 rating to MBFC's tax-exempt facilities revenue bonds backed by Enviva

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to $100 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds, Series 2022, issued by the Mississippi Business Finance Corporation (MBFC) and Enviva Inc. (Ba3 Corporate Family Rating) as the borrower. These senior unsecured bonds will rank pari passu with Enviva's existing senior unsecured debt and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Enviva Inc. under a loan agreement to be executed at closing. The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to fund a portion of the capex required for construction of Enviva's Bond, Mississippi plant, as well as related financing fees and expenses and capitalized interest.

Enviva's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2026 and The Industrial Development Authority of Sumter County, Alabama tax-exempt facilities revenue bonds, Series 2022, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL-3) remain unchanged. The outlook is negative.

"The proposed exempt facilities revenue bond issuance would allow Enviva to finance at a more favorable interest rate than in the corporate bond market; however, the debt issuance shortly after obtaining financing for Epes leaves little room for any further debt in the capital structure at the Ba3 ratings level," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice President and lead analyst for Enviva Inc.

Ratings Assigned:

..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation

....GTD Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects financial performance that has missed Moody's previous expectations resulting in higher-than-expected leverage. Enviva has encountered headwinds on the cost front, particularly for diesel fuel and labor, as well as delays in ramping up production at its Lucedale plant which has caused the company to significantly lower its EBITDA guidance for FY 2022 to $240-$260 million from $275-$300 million. While Moody's expects Enviva to offset some of the cost pressure based on contractual inflation escalation clauses, balance sheet debt continues to grow as the company has financed the Epes plant with the facilities revenue bond issued by The Industrial Development Authority of Sumter, Alabama and is now seeking financing of the Bond plant, leaving little room for additional debt until credit metrics improve.

Moody's projects adjusted Debt/EBITDA to be in the mid-6x in FY 2022. However, Moody's expects leverage to recover and approach mid-4x in FY 2023 because of incremental contribution from Lucedale, capacity expansions, increased pricing due to escalators and additional contract growth. Positively, the Russia-Ukraine military conflict has expanded the cost advantage of wood pellets compared to coal and should support higher prices for new contracts.

Enviva's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its leading industry position in the global wood pellets industry driven by currently positive fundamentals for the biomass market in Europe and Asia as a result of an increase in renewable energy regulation in order to reduce carbon emissions. The rating is underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts with a backlog of $21 billion and a weighted average remaining term of over 14 years, which provides increased revenue and EBITDA generation visibility. The company also benefits from its access to abundant and relatively low-cost supply of wood fiber in the Southeast US in close proximity to its manufacturing facilities and transportation. Recently added contracts by Enviva with highly rated Japanese and European counterparties and improved customer diversification further support the rating.

The rating is constrained by its relatively small scale, though Moody's expects the company to continue growing over time by adding capacity and new contract awards. Significant operational concentration in the Southeast US is another factor that tempers the rating. The company is highly dependent on their customers receiving continued government tax support, tariffs and subsidies in Europe and Asia in order to displace coal with biomass. The high rate of growth and need to finance capex with additional debt and/or equity financing requires access to the capital markets and is also a risk to the credit. Despite the conversion from an MLP to a C-Corp, free cash flow is also negatively impacted by an aggressive dividend policy. Additionally, Enviva faces the risk of adverse changes in the regulatory environment. Other challenges include the threat of technological advances that continue to make other renewable resources more competitive as compared to biomass.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's outlook could be revised to stable if financial leverage returns towards mid-4x in FY 2023 and is maintained at that level. An outlook change to stable would also require the regulatory environment to remain supportive of industry fundamentals. Moody's would also need to see further progress in converting MOUs to firm contracts.

The rating could be downgraded if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.0x, the distribution coverage ratio falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis, upon a material adverse change in the regulatory environment in the company's key markets, particularly in the European Union, a significant deterioration in liquidity, or a change in the financial policy that includes using more debt in the capital structure to finance new construction projects or a major customer loss.

Although not likely in the near-term given the negative outlook, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Debt/EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments is sustained below 3.5x, the company maintains a distribution coverage above 1.2x, and experiences further significant organic growth and geographic diversity through new contract awards.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers environmental, social and governance risks into the rating. Enviva's Credit Impact Score (CIS-3) reflects the moderately negative impact of environmental and social risks on the company's rating, most notably changes in government regulation for tax support, subsidies and tariffs in key regions where the company generates a majority of its sales. Enviva's exposure to governance risks (G-3) is moderately negative. Financial strategy and risk management are moderately negative as leverage has remained elevated. Positively, the change in corporate structure from an MLP to a C-Corp reduces governance risks and more closely aligns the interests of shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders.

Enviva's environmental risk (E-3) is moderately negative and comparable to other companies within the manufacturing sector; however, this is balanced against a favorable assessment of carbon transition risk as the company has targeted a net-zero GHG emissions by 2030 as well as effective water management. Enviva has moderately negative waste and pollution and natural capital risks due to its dependence upon wood fiber as the key raw material input, but these risks are consistent with the broader manufacturing sector.

Enviva's social risks (S-3) are moderately negative and comparable with the manufacturing sector but benefits from responsible production in the sourcing of wood fiber used to manufacture the company's products and good customer relations. Enviva's products are considered renewable and sustainable.

LIQUIDITY

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects expectations for Enviva to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash of approximately $8.5 million and $97.9 million of availability, net of $5.1 million of letters of credit outstanding, under its unrated $570 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility contains a total leverage ratio covenant of equal to or below 5.5x and a minimum interest coverage of not less than 2.25x. Moody's expects the company to be in compliance with the covenants over the next 12 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes and tax-exempt facilities revenue bonds reflects their subordinated position relative to the amount of senior secured debt with priority claims on the company's assets.

Enviva Inc., headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is engaged in the production of utility-grade wood pellets. The company aggregates and processes wood fiber into transportable wood pellets sold under long-term take-or-pay supply contracts to major power generators in Europe and Asia who use the pellets in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal plants. Enviva is the largest supplier of industrial wood pellets as measured by production capacity, enjoying an estimated 14% market share of global pellet supply. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenues.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

