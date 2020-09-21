Moody's assigns B1 rating to Masmovil's new senior secured notes

Madrid, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U.'s €720 million new guaranteed senior secured notes due 2027. Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lorca Holdco Limited, the ultimate parent of Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. (Masmovil), the fourth largest telecom operator in Spain. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to finance the takeover offer of Masmovil by a consortium of private equity funds and to refinance existing bank debt.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 rating on the proposed senior secured notes is in line with the group's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) assigned to Lorca Holdco Limited.

The B1 CFR reflects: (1) the strategic rationale of the recently announced network related transactions, which increase capex efficiencies reducing cash investments, and enhance the scale and competitive position of Masmovil; (2) Masmovil's track record of revenue growth; (3) the quality of the company's management and the successful execution of its challenger strategy in Spain since its establishment in 2006; (4) its objective to grow its fixed telecom business, while maintaining strong growth in mobile, partially underpinned by its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) co-investment and wholesale agreements; (5) its smart non-disruptive price strategy, which takes advantage of an increasingly polarized market (low-end price-sensitive and premium customers); and (6) its efficient cost structure supported by network related contracts that allow Masmovil to benefit from owner-economics and achieve EBITDA margins approaching 30% in 2020.

The credit profile is constrained by: (1) the relatively high Moody's adjusted gross leverage at transaction closing of 5.6x; (2) Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation through 2021; (3) the increasingly competitive operating environment in Spain, which raises some uncertainties in relation to the revenue growth beyond 2021; (4) its position as the fourth-largest company in the Spanish telecom market and its moderate scale; (5) significant reliance on wholesale agreements resulting from the hybrid (owned, co-shared and access to third-party infrastructure) network business model, which also increases the complexity of the analysis of Masmovil's operating and financial profile; (6) the lack of rich TV content in its offering; (7) exposure to the three bigger Spanish operators striving to defend market shares; and (8) event risk given its acquisitive track record, with a history of material debt-financed M&A.

LIQUIDITY

Masmovil's liquidity is adequate, supported by an estimated cash balance of €248 million as of June 2020 and a €500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027 assigned at Lorca Finco PLC which will remain undrawn. The RCF has a springing leverage covenant at 8.0x, tested when drawings exceed 40%. Following the repayment of the existing debt and the issuance of the new notes, the company will not have any debt maturities until 2027.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Lorca Holdco Limited's probability of default rating of B1-PD is in line with the CFR, reflecting the use of a family recovery rate of 50%. The B1 rating on the new notes, issued by Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U., the first lien term loan B and the first lien revolving credit facility, issued by Lorca Finco PLC are in line with the B1 CFR, given that these represent the vast majority of financial debt in the new capital structure. All the debt ranks pari passu and benefits from the same security package, which mainly consists of share pledges.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Due to the high starting leverage post transaction, Masmovil's B1 rating is initially weakly positioned in the category, with limited headroom for deviation relative to Moody's expectations.

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will de-lever towards 4.4x by 2021, driven by EBITDA growth and that EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) will improve towards 35% over the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure could be exerted over time if the company delivers on its business plan with an improved operating performance and revenue trends while it demonstrates a conservative financial policy driving sustained deleveraging, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls sustainably below 3.75x and its free cash flows/debt ratio significantly improves.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if: (1) Masmovil's operating performance deteriorates leading to weaker credit metrics, such as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably above 4.75x; (2) the company conducts large debt-funded M&A or shareholder distributions; or (3) liquidity deteriorates significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U

Assignment:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Masmovil Ibercom, S.A., headquartered in Madrid (Spain), is the fourth largest telecommunications operator in Spain offering fixed-line, mobile and broadband services to residential and business customers. The company has 9 million customers and operates through its main brands: Yoigo, Masmovil, Pepephone, Llamaya, Lebara and Lycamobile. In 2019, Masmovil generated revenue and EBITDA of €1.7 billion and €468 million, respectively.

