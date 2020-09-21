Moody's assigns B1 rating to Masmovil's new senior secured notes

Madrid, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a B1 rating to Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U.'s
€720 million new guaranteed senior secured notes due 2027.
Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U. is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Lorca Holdco Limited, the ultimate parent of Masmovil
Ibercom, S.A. (Masmovil), the fourth largest
telecom operator in Spain. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to finance the takeover
offer of Masmovil by a consortium of private equity funds and to refinance
existing bank debt.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 rating on the proposed senior secured notes is in line with the
group's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) assigned to Lorca Holdco Limited.
The B1 CFR reflects: (1) the strategic rationale of the recently
announced network related transactions, which increase capex efficiencies
reducing cash investments, and enhance the scale and competitive
position of Masmovil; (2) Masmovil's track record of revenue
growth; (3) the quality of the company's management and the
successful execution of its challenger strategy in Spain since its establishment
in 2006; (4) its objective to grow its fixed telecom business,
while maintaining strong growth in mobile, partially underpinned
by its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) co-investment
and wholesale agreements; (5) its smart non-disruptive price
strategy, which takes advantage of an increasingly polarized market
(low-end price-sensitive and premium customers); and
(6) its efficient cost structure supported by network related contracts
that allow Masmovil to benefit from owner-economics and achieve
EBITDA margins approaching 30% in 2020.
The credit profile is constrained by: (1) the relatively high Moody's
adjusted gross leverage at transaction closing of 5.6x; (2)
Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation through
2021; (3) the increasingly competitive operating environment in Spain,
which raises some uncertainties in relation to the revenue growth beyond
2021; (4) its position as the fourth-largest company in the
Spanish telecom market and its moderate scale; (5) significant reliance
on wholesale agreements resulting from the hybrid (owned, co-shared
and access to third-party infrastructure) network business model,
which also increases the complexity of the analysis of Masmovil's
operating and financial profile; (6) the lack of rich TV content
in its offering; (7) exposure to the three bigger Spanish operators
striving to defend market shares; and (8) event risk given its acquisitive
track record, with a history of material debt-financed M&A.
LIQUIDITY
Masmovil's liquidity is adequate, supported by an estimated cash
balance of €248 million as of June 2020 and a €500 million revolving
credit facility (RCF) due 2027 assigned at Lorca Finco PLC which will
remain undrawn. The RCF has a springing leverage covenant at 8.0x,
tested when drawings exceed 40%. Following the repayment
of the existing debt and the issuance of the new notes, the company
will not have any debt maturities until 2027.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Lorca Holdco Limited's probability of default rating of B1-PD
is in line with the CFR, reflecting the use of a family recovery
rate of 50%. The B1 rating on the new notes, issued
by Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U., the
first lien term loan B and the first lien revolving credit facility,
issued by Lorca Finco PLC are in line with the B1 CFR, given that
these represent the vast majority of financial debt in the new capital
structure. All the debt ranks pari passu and benefits from the
same security package, which mainly consists of share pledges.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Due to the high starting leverage post transaction, Masmovil's
B1 rating is initially weakly positioned in the category, with limited
headroom for deviation relative to Moody's expectations.
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the
company will de-lever towards 4.4x by 2021, driven
by EBITDA growth and that EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) will improve
towards 35% over the next two years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward rating pressure could be exerted over time if the company delivers
on its business plan with an improved operating performance and revenue
trends while it demonstrates a conservative financial policy driving sustained
deleveraging, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA
falls sustainably below 3.75x and its free cash flows/debt ratio
significantly improves.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if: (1) Masmovil's operating
performance deteriorates leading to weaker credit metrics, such
as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably above 4.75x;
(2) the company conducts large debt-funded M&A or shareholder
distributions; or (3) liquidity deteriorates significantly.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Lorca Telecom Bondco, S.A.U
Assignment:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Masmovil Ibercom, S.A., headquartered in Madrid
(Spain), is the fourth largest telecommunications operator in Spain
offering fixed-line, mobile and broadband services to residential
and business customers. The company has 9 million customers and
operates through its main brands: Yoigo, Masmovil, Pepephone,
Llamaya, Lebara and Lycamobile. In 2019, Masmovil generated
revenue and EBITDA of €1.7 billion and €468 million,
respectively.
