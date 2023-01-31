Moody's assigns B1 rating to PEMEX's proposed notes

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 senior unsecured rating to Petroleos Mexicanos' ("PEMEX") up to $2 billion in new long-term notes. The company will use the proceeds of the notes for debt refinancing and for general corporate purposes. The new notes will be jointly and severally backed by the company's operating subsidiaries, Pemex Exploración y Producción, Pemex Transformación Industrial and Pemex Logística. The new notes do not materially increase PEMEX's total debt or debt leverage. The rating outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Petroleos Mexicanos

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

RATINGS RATIONALE

PEMEX's B1 corporate family rating and caa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA, a measure of the company's stand-alone credit profile regardless of support considerations) reflect Moody's view that the company's liquidity needs and negative free cash flow will remain high in the next three years due to high debt maturities, persistent losses at the company's refining business, the necessity to maintain capital spending at least at current levels to sustain production and reserves stable, and high interest expenses. Although oil and gas production growth has been below management targets, Moody's acknowledges that PEMEX has been successful in 2019-to date to post relatively stable production and reserves levels and believes that this will continue to be the case in 2023-24. However, Moody's expects that PEMEX's cash flow generation and credit metrics will remain weak in the next three years as the company increases fuel production while grappling with limited capital investment ability, high debt maturities, and volatile oil and fuel prices.

PEMEX's B1 rating takes into consideration Moody's joint default analysis, which includes assumptions of very high government support in case of need and very high default correlation between PEMEX and the government of Mexico (Baa2 stable), resulting in five notches of uplift from the company's caa3 BCA. Since 2016, the government has supported PEMEX in various ways, including capital injections, tax reductions, and early redemption of notes receivable from the government. In 2022, the government supported PEMEX with close to $8 billion between tax reductions and capital injections, for capital investments and debt payments. The government has stated its intention to continue to support PEMEX's debt payment obligations in 2023 and 2024. Moody's expects that support from the government will allow PEMEX to reduce its debt somewhat in 2023-24.

PEMEX has weak liquidity and is highly dependent on government support. On September 31, 2022, PEMEX had $3.6 billion in cash but no availability under its committed revolving credit facilities. The company needs to address around $8 billion in debt maturities in 2023 and $8.7 billion in 2024, besides substantial negative free cash flow in the period, driven by insufficient operating cash generation.

The stable outlook on PEMEX's ratings is based on Moody's expectation that the company's business strategy and financial profile will remain unchanged in the next 12-18 months; it also considers the current stable outlook on Mexico's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Mexico's Baa2 rating could result in an upgrade of PEMEX's rating given the importance of the government in providing support to the company's liquidity needs. Factors that could drive a higher BCA would be the ability of the company to (i) strengthen its liquidity position (ii) internally fund enough capital investment to fully replace reserves and deliver modest production growth and (iii) generate free cash flow for debt reduction.

A downgrade of Mexico's Baa2 rating would likely result in a downgrade of PEMEX's rating. For Moody's to consider an affirmation of PEMEX's B1 rating following a sovereign downgrade, the company's BCA would have to substantially improve. Because PEMEX's rating is highly dependent on support from the Government of Mexico, a change in Moody's assumptions about government support and its timeliness could lead to a downgrade of PEMEX's rating.

A lowering of the BCA could also lead to a downgrade of PEMEX's rating. Factors that could lead to a lower BCA include material increase in net debt, an operating performance worse than forecasted, reserves decline, and decreases in reserves life.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1938, PEMEX is Mexico's national oil company, with fully integrated operations in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing, as well as petrochemicals. PEMEX is also a leading crude oil exporter, around 60% of its crude is exported to various countries, mainly to the US and Asia. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company posted $73.7 billion in revenue, $108 billion in assets and produced an average of 1,779 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil excluding partners.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

