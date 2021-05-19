Moody's assigns B1 rating to PQ Corporation's proposed term loan; affirms existing ratings and maintains stable outlook

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B1 rating
to PQ Corporation's (PQ) proposed $900 million senior secured term
loan. PQ will apply the proceeds to redeem $440 million
of the approximately $672 million outstanding first lien term loan
due 2027 and repay the entire $460 million outstanding incremental
first lien term loan due 2027. Moody's expects to withdraw
the B1 rating on the incremental first lien term loan upon closing.
Moody's also affirmed the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the
B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 rating on the
remaining first lien term loan and the B3 rating on the senior unsecured
notes. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating
remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The assigned rating is subject to the transaction closing as proposed
and receipt and review of the final documentation.
"The affirmation considers the proposed transaction as contemplated and
subsequent debt repayment once the Performance Chemicals proceeds are
received that will result in pro forma leverage that is appropriate for
the current B1 rating," said Domenick R. Fumai, Vice
President and lead analyst for PQ Corporation.
Assignments:
..Issuer: PQ Corporation
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned
B1 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: PQ Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Term Loan B,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Bank Term Loan B1,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD6 from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PQ Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects expectations that PQ Corporation's
revised capital structure, credit metrics and business profile will
continue to be supportive of the B1 rating. PQ is in the process
of divesting non-core businesses, substantially reducing
its size and diversity, and focusing on catalysts and sulfuric acid,
which are higher margin and have higher intrinsic growth rates.
As part of this process, PQ is revising its capital structure.
Proceeds from the proposed $900 million term loan will redeem $440
million of the $672 million outstanding term loan due 2027 and
repay the entire $460 million outstanding incremental term loan
due 2027. Following the closing of the sale of PQ's Performance
Chemicals segment, the company will apply a portion of the estimated
$995 million in proceeds to repay the remaining outstanding $231
million term loan due 2027 and redeem the entire $295 million outstanding
5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2025. PQ has also
indicated it will use the proceeds from the sale to pay a special dividend
of $2.50-$3.25 per share. Once
the sale is completed, PQ Corporation will change its name to ecovyst
Inc.
PQ's B1 rating is supported by leading market positions in Refining Services,
which includes sulfuric acid regeneration and virgin sulfuric acid production,
and Catalysts Technologies, a provider of catalysts used in the
growing polyethylene and fuel and emission control industries.
The rating further benefits from long-term take-or-pay
contracts within Refining Services that provide future revenue and earnings
visibility and cost pass-through mechanisms in a majority of contracts
that insulate the company from raw material price fluctuations.
PQ also enjoys good free cash flow generation.
The rating is constrained by the company's continued elevated leverage
post the divestiture of Performance Chemicals. Moody's projects
pro forma leverage (Debt/EBITDA) of approximately mid-5x,
including Moody's standard adjustments, in FY 2021 and to improve
towards 5.0x in FY 2022. PQ's rating also considers
its small scale following the sale of Performance Materials and Performance
Chemicals and reduced business and geographic diversity. Moreover,
the business profile is offset by exposure to several economically sensitive
end markets such as refining, autos, and construction.
Despite the recent secondary offering of 12.5 million shares of
common stock by CCMP and INEOS, which reduced sponsor ownership
to approximately 38% and 20%, respectively,
significant ownership concentration by private equity remains a limiting
factor to PQ's rating. Following the two special dividend distributions,
Moody's believes capital allocation is also now more balanced towards
both debt repayment and shareholder distributions.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating (SGL) reflects good
liquidity to support operations. As of March 31, 2021,
PQ had approximately roughly $55 million of cash on the balance
sheet and $106 million available under its ABL facility.
The ABL has a springing financial maintenance covenant - the only
financial maintenance covenant. There are no financial covenants
under the term loan. Subsequent to the sale of the Performance
Chemicals business, the cash balance is expected to be over $100
million, which will compensate for the expected reduction in the
ABL to roughly $100 million.
PQ's debt capital is comprised of an unrated $250 million ABL,
a $947.5 million first lien senior secured term loan B maturing
February 2027 ($672 million outstanding), $650 million
first lien senior secured term loan ($460 million outstanding)
and $295 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025.
The assigned B1 rating to the proposed $900 million first lien
term loan and remaining $231 million first lien term loan,
the same as the CFR, reflects the preponderance of secured debt
in the capital structure with a relatively small amount of unsecured debt
to absorb potential losses in the event of a default. Moody's
expects to withdraw the existing B1 rating on the incremental term loan
upon closing of the financing. The B3 rating on the senior unsecured
notes reflects their subordinated position to the secured first lien term
loans. Pro forma for the transaction, PQ will have the $900
million proposed first lien term loan, $231 million remaining
under the existing incremental first lien term loan and $295 million
of senior unsecured notes. After the closing of the Performance
Chemicals sale, the capital structure is expected to solely consist
of the $900 million new first lien term loan.
The stable outlook assumes that longer-term, a combination
of modest EBITDA growth and continued free cash flow generation will enable
the company to maintain retained cash flow-to-debt in excess
of 10% (RCF/Debt) and generate at least $40 million of free
cash flow before the special dividend in 2021. The outlook also
incorporates expectations for limited bolt-on debt-financed
acquisitions and adherence to conservative financial policies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for sustained adjusted
financial leverage below 4.0x and retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained above 15%, and demonstration of organic growth
to mitigate potential shareholder friendly actions. Moody's
would also need to see revenue growth towards $800 million excluding
the Zeolyst JV sales and increased business diversity before considering
an upgrade. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations
for sustained adjusted financial leverage above 5.5x, negative
free cash flow or retained cash flow-to-debt below 10%,
a change in financial policies, including a large debt-financed
acquisition, could also have negative rating implications.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's considers environmental, social and governance considerations
in PQ's rating. Environmental risks for PQ are considered moderate
as a specialty chemical company. In particular, many of their
products help companies adhere to emissions standards or provide services
that promote sustainability for their customers. Although the board
has a majority of independent directors, PQ's governance is viewed
as weak for a public company as CCMP and INEOS own the majority of the
shares and, therefore, control the appointment of directors.
Until CCMP and INEOS reduce their ownership of PQ below 30% and
all directors associated with these firms are removed from the board,
this issue will slow any improvement in the company's rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Malvern, PA, PQ Corporation, the indirect
wholly-owned subsidiary of PQ Group Holdings Inc.,
is a leading provider of regenerated and virgin sulfuric acid, silica
catalysts and technologies. The company operates in two segments:
Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies, which includes the Zeolyst
Joint Venture. CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (CCMP) purchased
a stake in the company in late 2014 and holds a 38% interest in
the company. INEOS Ltd. is the other significant owner with
a 20% stake and the remainder is publicly held. PQ began
trading as a public company in September 2017 and reported pro forma sales
of $496 million in the fiscal year-ended December 31,
2020.
