Moody's assigns B1 rating to Planet Home Lending's new senior secured debt due in 2027

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a B1 rating to Planet Home Lending LLC's (Planet Home) planned $300
million senior secured GNMA term loan and $175 million GNMA revolving
credit facility, both with a five-year tenor. Planet
Home also plans to issue a $200 million FNMA/FHLMC revolving credit
facility (unrated), which will also be due in 2027. The company
plans to draw on both revolving credit facilities over time as needed,
and has indicated that the proceeds will be used to redeem its existing
senior secured revolving facility due April 2024, to fund the acquisition
of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and for general corporate purposes.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed Planet Home's B2
corporate family rating (CFR).
Assignments:
..Issuer: Planet Home Lending, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan (GNMA),
Assigned B1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility (GNMA), Assigned B1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Planet Home Lending, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Planet Home Lending, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR reflects the company's solid profitability and adequate capitalization,
but also takes into consideration the risks to creditors from its evolving
funding structure, operational risks related to its rapid growth,
and a developing franchise in the US residential mortgage market.
Planet Home's profitability as measured by net income to total managed
assets in the first nine months of 2021 was solid at 2.9%,
although down from the exceptionally high profitability in the sector
in 2020. Profitability for the company improved materially in 2020
from 2019, driven by the increase in gain on sale margins and residential
mortgage origination volumes as a result of the significant decline in
interest rates.
The company's capitalization, as measured by adjusted tangible
common equity to tangible assets (adjusted TCE to TMA), increased
to approximately 14.8% as of 30 September 2021 from 12.8%
as of year-end 2020, which Moody's views as adequate
for its rating level.
However, the company's rapid growth is credit negative due
to the associated operational risks, which may lead to stress on
liquidity, management, controls and system resources.
In addition, Moody's believes that sacrificing profitability or
increasing operating risks to continue rapid growth could further increase
credit risk.
Moody's said the company's funding structure is evolving.
Planet Home has primarily relied on short-term (mostly one-year
maturities) repurchase facilities to finance new originations and a secured
mortgage servicing rights (MSR) facility to finance its MSRs. However,
the company issued $50 million in senior unsecured notes in December
2021 (unrated) to partially finance growth in its correspondent origination
channel, which Moody's views as credit positive because it
enhanced the company's funding profile by diversifying its funding sources
and, together with the planned senior secured issuance, extends
its debt maturities. The company has indicated that it is committed
to increasing its reliance on senior unsecured notes.
The B1 rating assigned to the planned senior secured GNMA term loan and
GNMA revolving credit facility reflects the company's B2 CFR and the senior
secured term loan's first lien priority interest in the company's
GNMA MSRs. The rating is based on the application of Moody's
Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology
and model, which incorporate their priority of claim and strength
of asset coverage.
Plant Home's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will maintain its leverage as well as solid, but lower
profitability over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said that Planet Home's ratings could be upgraded
if the company continues to demonstrate solid financial performance,
such as achieving and maintaining capitalization as measured by tangible
common equity to tangible managed assets of 17.5% or higher
as well as maintaining net income to total assets of more than 2.5%.
In addition, further strengthening of the funding structure that
would reduce refinancing risk, such as through continued,
further diversification of the company's funding sources,
and increasing the percentage of warehouse facilities with maturities
beyond the typical 364 days would be positive for the ratings.
Moody's said that the ratings could be downgraded if the company's
financial performance materially deteriorates, for example,
if capitalization decreased to and remained 11.0% or lower
as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets,
if net income to assets fell to less than and remained below 1.0%
for an extended period of time, or if the company's liquidity position
deteriorates beyond an adequate buffer to its debt covenants. Planet
Home's long-term senior secured debt rating could be downgraded
if its ratio of secured debt to unsecured debt remains above 6 to 1 following
the closing and funding of its senior secured issuance, planned
for May 2022.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
