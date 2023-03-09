Moody's assigns B1 rating to RRD's new term loan B

Toronto, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's ("RRD") $1.25 billion senior secured term loan B due in 2028. The company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B1 senior secured notes rating, Caa1 senior unsecured notes ratings, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds from the new term loan will be used to refinance RRD's existing debt, including the outstanding balance of the existing $750 million term loan, $75 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, and $50 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. RRD also plans to use about $300 million of the proceeds to redeem about $180 million of the 10% Holdco PIK notes due 2031 at RRD Parent, Inc. plus a make-whole premium. The company will also exchange and cancel $80 million of 6.125% secured notes due 2026 and $35 million of unsecured notes due 2027-2031 held by Chatham funds for $119 million additional Holdco PIK notes. The exchange and redemption will reduce the Holdco PIK notes to about $1.0 billion from $1.07 billion at year end 2022.

The transaction will increase RRD's consolidated debt by about $200 million, increasing the Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage, including the $1 billion Holdco Payment-In-Kind (PIK) notes, to 6.1x from 5.7x at year end 2022. However, it will improve the company's debt maturity profile such that there will not be any scheduled maturity until 2026 and the amount of debt maturing in 2026 will now reduce from over $900 million to about $100 million.

Assignments:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, LGD adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, LGD adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's B3 stable CFR is constrained by: (1) high leverage of about 6.1x at 2022 (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA including the $1 billion Holdco PIK notes and pro forma for the refinancing transaction); (2) high exposure to the secular decline in commercial printing due to digital substitution pressuring its revenue and profitability; (3) execution risks as it transforms itself from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications, brochures, and business cards to innovative businesses such as packaging, labels, direct marketing and digital print; (4) limited operating track record under the new private ownership by Chatham Asset Management and the potential for more aggressive financial policies such as shareholder friendly transactions. However, the company benefits from: (1) good position in the commercial printing market, large scale and client diversity; (2) continued cost reduction, which partially mitigates the pressure on EBITDA; and (3) good liquidity, including its ability to generate positive free cash flow despite ongoing demand pressures.

RRD's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting its highly negative social and governance risks. Social risks weigh on the credit rating because print media continues to be disrupted by digital services. Governance risks also weigh on the credit rating due to potential aggressive financial policies and limited record under new private ownership by Chatham Asset Management.

RRD has good liquidity pro forma for the announced refinancing, with sources totaling about $700 million versus about $10 million mandatory debt amortization in 2023. Liquidity is supported by $300 million of cash at year end 2022, Moody's expected free cash flow of about $140 million in 2023 and about $258 million of availability under its $650 million ABL facility due April 2026 (subject to a borrowing base and after $67 million of letters of credit). RRD's facility is subject to a springing fixed interest charge coverage covenant and cushion is likely to exceed 25% if it becomes applicable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RRD will maintain good liquidity as its leverage increases to around 6.5x in the next 12-18 months as EBITDA improvement lags the rising Holdco PIK notes balance from accrual of 10% interest. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will use asset sale proceeds to repay some of its debt and will manage its cost structure to offset the secular decline in its commercial printing segment.

RRD has four classes of debt: (1) unrated $650 million ABL facility due April 2026; (2) B1-rated $450 million ($102 million pro forma for the transaction) secured notes due November 2026 and $750 million (face value) secured term loan B due November 2026, which the company plans to replace with the new B1 rated $1.25 billion secured term loan B due March 2028; (3) Caa1-rated senior unsecured notes and debentures due 2023 through 2031; and (4) unrated $1 billion Holdco PIK subordinated notes due in October 2031. RRD's ABL facility benefits from a first priority lien on accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment and a second priority lien on principal properties. The term loan and secured notes benefit from first priority liens on principal properties and second priority liens on accounts receivable, inventory, and equipment. This drives their B1 rating, which is two notches above the CFR. The Caa1 rating on the unsecured notes and debentures is one notch below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking behind the ABL facility, term loan and secured notes but ahead of the Holdco PIK notes and its capitalized accrued interest.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• If the company is not able to successfully execute its transformation into innovative businesses to minimize pressure from commercial printing. Quantitatively this would reflect Moody's expectations of ongoing revenue and EBITDA declines

• Sustaining leverage above 7x (5.7x at year end 2022)

• Weak liquidity, possibly from consistent negative free cash flow

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

• Generating sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA

• Sustaining leverage below 5x (5.7x at year end 2022)

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is the leader in the North American commercial printing industry.

