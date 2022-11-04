Moody's assigns B1 rating to Red Ventures' new revolving credit facility

Approximately $940 million of new debt rated

New York, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B1 rating to Red Ventures, LLC's ("Red Ventures", "RV" or the "company") new $940 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing November 2027. RV's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The new RCF replaces the existing $754 million RCF maturing in November 2023 (the "2023 RCF") and will have a springing maturity 91 days before Red Ventures' term loan maturity of 8 November 2024, if the term loan is not refinanced before then. The new RCF, which will be priced off of SOFR rather than LIBOR, will be issued by the same borrower/co-borrower entities, secured by the same collateral package, guaranteed by the same guarantors and contain the same terms and conditions as the 2023 RCF. With this transaction, RV has enlarged the size of its lender group and expects to increase the facility to approximately $1 billion in early Q1 2023 with the addition of a new lender.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Red Ventures, LLC (Co-Borrower: New Imagitas, Inc.)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. Upon transaction closing, Moody's will withdraw the B1 rating on the 2023 RCF.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the refinancing as credit neutral since there is no change to the company's leverage and cash flow metrics. However, the RCF's maturity extension and upsize enhances Red Ventures' financial flexibility during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Red Ventures, LLC's B1 CFR is supported by the company's online customer acquisition platform designed around a performance-based revenue model and a proprietary analytics platform that has consistently delivered comparatively higher customer traffic and sales conversions than its clients' in-house marketing programs. The company maintains high adjusted EBITDA margins and high organic revenue growth, though likely to moderate as the economy and advertising spend slow over the coming quarters and risk of recession rises. Red Ventures will continue to benefit from the long-term secular shift of brand marketing spend and consumer purchase activity from traditional channels to online platforms. The "asset-lite" operating model facilitates good conversion of EBITDA to positive free cash flow (FCF), supporting good liquidity and the ability to de-lever within the appropriate credit protection ranges for the rating. Following the June 2022 deconsolidation of RV Health and subsequent significant debt repayment, Moody's expects leverage will remain in the 4.5x–5x area (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) over the next 12-18 months, notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic environment.

The rating also considers Red Ventures': (i) moderately high pro forma financial leverage; (ii) aggressive M&A posture that can lead to volatile credit metrics as well as integration challenges; (iii) exposure to economically sensitive client spend leading to cyclical advertising and volatile transaction revenue; and (iv) increased customer, end market and geographic concentrations following the deconsolidation of RV Health. There is also exposure to governance risks related to private equity ownership, albeit somewhat mitigated given the sponsors' minority voting control and history of contributing equity to partially fund M&A.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Red Ventures' integrated end-to-end digital marketing platform, online customer acquisition and sales center operating model will remain fairly resilient and generate solid free cash flow (FCF) even if the economy slows over the coming quarters and/or enters into a recession. Moody's expects that Red Ventures will continue to experience favorable digital ad market trends and achieve share gains longer-term as clients adopt its data-driven approach to marketing.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects Red Ventures will maintain good liquidity supported by positive FCF (i.e., CFO less capex less dividends) projected in the range of $175-$225 million/annum, cash balances of at least $100 million (cash balances at 30 September 2022 totaled roughly $191 million) and access to the new RCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if Red Ventures demonstrates revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent and increasing positive free cash flow generation and sustained reduction in total debt to GAAP EBITDA leverage below 4x (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) and free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 6%. The company would also need to increase scale, maintain at least a good liquidity profile and exhibit prudent financial policies.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage is sustained above 5x total debt to GAAP EBITDA (as calculated and adjusted by Moody's) or EBITDA growth is insufficient to maintain free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 2%. Market share erosion, significant client losses, sub-par organic revenue growth, weakened liquidity or if the company engages in leveraging acquisitions or sizable shareholder distributions could also result in ratings pressure.

Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Red Ventures, LLC is a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Red Ventures Holdco, LP, which owns a portfolio of growing digital businesses that bring consumers and brands together through integrated e-commerce, strategic partnerships, and proprietary brands across the Financial Services, Travel, Home, Media & Commerce, Education and Health end markets. Private equity firms Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic and ICONIQ are major investors in the company. In June 2022, Red Ventures completed the formation of a new joint venture called RVO Health (JV) with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UHG) in which RV contributed its healthcare assets (RV Health) and UHG contributed a portion of its Optum Health assets. Pro forma for the deconsolidation of RV Health, revenue for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022 totaled approximately $1.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

