Moody's assigns B1 rating to Refresco's €400 million Term Loan

Milan, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 rating to the new €400 million senior secured term loan maturing in March 2025 issued by Refresco Holding B.V., a fully owned subsidiary of Sunshine Mid B.V. ("Refresco" or "the company"). Terms, ranking and guarantee and security package of the new term loan mirror those of the existing term loan.

Proceeds from the new loan will be used for acquisition financing purposes. Although the specifics of the M&A transactions deal have not been publicly disclosed, management has indicated that there are potential targets in the same business lines within Europe, which in aggregate would add a pro-forma EBITDA contribution of €147 million, including run-rate synergies. Refresco will fund the potential deal through a mix of debt of €400 million, existing cash and potential drawing under the revolving credit facility of €300 million and €150 equity contribution from the selling shareholders, such that the deal is leverage positive.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While the company is currently weakly positioned in the rating category due to its high leverage, the rating reflects Refresco's (1) significant scale and relevance as the largest independent beverage solutions provider in Europe and North America; (2) expected profit growth over 2020-21 and modest positive free cash flow generation; (3) wide product offering in terms of drinks and types of packaging; and (4) good track record in integrating acquired assets.

The rating is constrained by the company's (1) highly leveraged capital structure with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of 7.0x in 2019; (2) operations in mature markets with modest potential for volume growth; (3) exposure to price competition and fluctuation in raw material prices; (4) modest geographical diversification and degree of customer concentration; and (5) ongoing appetite for M&A.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by 39% to €448 million in 2019, driven by the full contribution from Cott's acquired assets and additional synergies achieved from the combination. Operating performance remained strong in Q1 2020, with EBITDA up 21% driven by strong organic growth and contribution from bolt-on acquisitions. Notwithstanding the strong earnings growth, Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA at December 2019 was high at 7.0x and increased to around 7.2x at March 2020, because of the $150 million additional debt raised in the first quarter the proceeds of which were mainly used for the acquisition of AZPACK in January 2020.

Despite the weakened economic environment due to the coronavirus outbreak, Refresco's operating performance has been less impacted compared to other global beverage companies. This is because Refresco has a low exposure to the "out of home" channel, which experienced the most severe trading conditions during the full lock-down period. For Refresco, this channel represents around 10%-15% of total revenue, compared to around 30%-40% on average for other European beverage companies.

In addition, Moody's expects that Refresco's total earnings in the first half of the year will grow modestly supported by the contribution from AZPACK, a company specialized in manufacturing complex products for branded beverage companies in the US, which was completed in the first quarter.

As a result, the rating agency expects modest EBITDA increase for the full year driven by positive organic revenue, contribution from acquired assets, as well as additional synergies. Moody's expects that Refresco's adjusted debt to EBITDA would decline towards 7.0x in 2020, excluding the impact of the potential acquisition.

Including the new €400 million acquisition financing debt and the EBITDA contribution from the potential new acquisition (and assuming cash and equity included in the funding mix), pro-forma Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA would improve by around 0.5x in 2020 versus the 7.0x for Refresco stand alone, further declining towards 6.0x in 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Refresco's liquidity is currently adequate, supported by its (1) cash balance of €307 million as of March 2020; (2) €200 million revolving credit facility (which will be upsized to €300 million); (3) modest positive FCF generation; and (4) long-term debt maturity profile.

However, Moody's expects liquidity to weaken due to a material reduction in the cash balance following the potential acquisition to complete in the next 12 months. This will be partially offset by the increase in the RCF.

The RCF has a springing financial covenant with a net secured leverage test below 8.6x (4.9x at March 2020) for drawings above 35% which is more likely to be tested given the potential reduced cash balance and increased reliance on the RCF. However, the rating agency expects the company to maintain ample headroom under the springing covenant over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities, including the new €400 million term loan, are rated B1, one notch above the B2 CFR because of their first ranking position in the waterfall of liabilities.

The senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of total EBITDA and secured by shares, material intercompany receivables and material bank accounts of these subsidiaries.

The Caa1 rating on the €445 million unsecured notes due in May 2026 reflects its contractual subordination to the company's first lien term loans.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

While the company is weakly positioned in the rating category, the stable outlook reflects the good and resilient operating performance despite the challenges created by the coronavirus outbreak, the expectation that the potential M&A transactions in Europe will be at least leverage neutral, and the company's strong track-record in integrating acquired assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While unlikely in the near term, given the high leverage, there could be positive pressure over time if the company maintains (1) a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in the mid-to-high single digits in percentage terms, (2) a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 5.5x, and (3) solid liquidity, including strong positive FCF.

The rating could be lowered if the company's operating performance deteriorates or if there are unforeseen challenges during the integration of acquired assets. Quantitatively, downward pressure would arise if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 7.0x, or (2) FCF deteriorates or liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Refresco Holding B.V.

Assignment:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Refresco, headquartered in Rotterdam, is a leading independent manufacturer of soft drinks and juices for A-brands and retailers. Its private-label product portfolio includes fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), noncarbonated soft drinks (still drinks), energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas and bottled water. The company also manufactures widely recognised European and international brands, or A-brands, of beverages on contract (also known as co-packing or contract manufacturing). It reported revenue and EBITDA of €3.9 billion and €448 million respectively in 2019. Refresco is controlled by funds managed and advised by PAI Partners and BCI.

